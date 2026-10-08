Spanish Mountain Gold Expands Near Surface Mineralization Intersecting 295.50 Metres of 0.54 G/T Gold Including a Higher Grade Interval of 107.00 Meters of 0.93 G/T Gold as Part of Its Feasibility Study Drill Program

Spanish Mountain Gold Expands Near Surface Mineralization Intersecting 295.50 Metres of 0.54 G/T Gold Including a Higher Grade Interval of 107.00 Meters of 0.93 G/T Gold as Part of Its Feasibility Study Drill Program

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (the " Company " or " Spanish Mountain Gold ") (TSX-V: SPA) (FSE: S3Y) (OTCQB: SPAUF) is pleased to provide assay results recently received for 28 diamond drill holes on the Spanish Mountain Gold project (the "Project"), located in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia, Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008547299/en/

Figure 1: Drill Collar Location Map. The figure illustrates the collar locations for 28 drill holes reported in this news release. Section lines correspond to cross-sections presented in Figures 2 to 4. Collar coordinates are summarized in Table 2.

Figure 1: Drill Collar Location Map. The figure illustrates the collar locations for 28 drill holes reported in this news release. Section lines correspond to cross-sections presented in Figures 2 to 4. Collar coordinates are summarized in Table 2.

Approximately 33,353 metres of a planned 60,000 m 2026 Feasibility Drill Program has been completed to date. This news release presents assay results from holes 26-DH-1391 to 26-DH-1418. Results are pending for 25 additional drill holes.

Highlights:

  • 26-DH-1414 intersected 295.5 m of 0.54 g/t gold from 41.0 m, including 107.0 m of 0.93 g/t gold from 170.0 m .
  • 26-DH-1408 intersected 152.65 m of 0.52 g/t gold from 8.85 m , including 47.93 m of 1.03 g/t gold from 35.0 m.
  • 26-DH-1399 intersected 118.0 m of 0.55 g/t gold from 18.0 m, including a higher-grade interval of 25.0 m of 1.35 g/t gold from 68.0 m.
  • 26-DH-1391 , returned 340.00 m of 0.36 g/t gold from 14.00 m, including 48.0 m of 0.64 g/t gold from 14.00 m and 146.0 m of 0.54 g/t gold from 174.0 m.

These drill holes are part of the 2026 Feasibility Drill Program, initiated in March 2026 targeting infill drilling and resource expansion at the Main Deposit. Other drill programs to provide information on condemnation, geotechnical, metallurgy, geochemistry and ground water will be used to support the Feasibility Study which is targeted for completion in H1 2028.

Drill Results (Table 1)

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)*

Gold Grade (g/t Au)

26-DH-1391

14.00

354.00

340.00

0.36

including

14.00

62.00

48.00

0.64

including

119.35

127.00

7.65

0.41

including

174.00

320.00

146.00

0.54

26-DH-1392

31.80

38.75

6.95

0.31

and

56.20

84.00

27.80

0.50

including

75.00

84.00

9.00

1.20

26-DH-1393

61.27

113.00

51.73

0.20

including

79.97

113.00

33.03

0.24

26-DH-1394

150.00

284.00

134.00

0.22

including

236.00

284.00

48.00

0.44

26-DH-1395

38.00

154.10

116.10

0.32

including

38.00

55.00

17.00

0.98

26-DH-1396

31.55

78.50

46.95

0.48

including

31.55

41.85

10.30

1.06

including

59.00

78.50

19.50

0.53

26-DH-1397

46.00

117.00

71.00

0.32

including

55.10

57.00

1.90

1.00

including

84.30

93.00

8.70

1.21

26-DH-1398

36.40

114.95

78.55

0.50

including

36.40

44.50

8.10

1.42

including

67.00

96.95

29.95

0.82

26-DH-1399

18.00

136.00

118.00

0.55

including

68.00

93.00

25.00

1.35

including

135.00

136.00

1.00

7.48

26-DH-1400

24.00

159.00

135.00

0.32

including

24.00

39.00

15.00

1.61

26-DH-1401

30.85

50.80

19.95

0.24

including

30.85

36.00

5.15

0.64

26-DH-1402

43.70

47.80

4.10

0.45

26-DH-1403

7.00

102.75

95.75

0.33

including

54.00

57.30

3.30

2.30

including

72.70

102.75

30.05

0.53

26-DH-1404

58.00

66.00

8.00

0.37

26-DH-1405

34.00

114.00

80.00

0.23

including

80.65

114.00

33.35

0.42

including

82.00

91.00

9.00

0.80

Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)*

Gold Grade (g/t Au)

26-DH-1406

32.25

142.65

110.40

0.38

including

76.50

135.00

58.50

0.61

including

133.50

135.00

1.50

3.06

26-DH-1407

52.00

144.05

92.05

0.34

including

73.00

112.00

39.00

0.55

26-DH-1408

8.85

161.50

152.65

0.52

including

8.85

108.12

99.27

0.73

26-DH-1409

19.00

111.65

92.65

0.32

including

64.00

111.65

47.65

0.47

26-DH-1410

90.00

100.55

10.55

0.83

including

91.30

96.80

5.50

1.40

26-DH-1411

36.00

120.00

81.00

0.47

including

36.00

88.40

52.40

0.65

26-DH-1412

4.50

191.65

187.15

0.28

including

118.00

160.00

42.00

0.64

26-DH-1413

53.50

70.00

16.50

0.71

and

150.80

158.00

7.20

0.26

and

182.00

211.60

29.60

0.33

26-DH-1414

41.00

336.50

295.50

0.54

including

170.00

277.00

107.00

0.93

including

308.75

316.60

7.85

1.18

26-DH-1415

102.00

110.00

8.00

0.44

and

141.50

172.00

30.50

0.45

and

248.00

344.00

96.00

0.39

26-DH-1416

28.05

32.80

4.75

0.62

and

45.60

48.00

2.40

0.36

and

90.10

127.00

36.90

0.41

26-DH-1417

34.00

69.00

35.00

0.26

including

38.20

61.70

23.50

0.31

26-DH-1418

21.80

57.50

35.70

0.40

including

21.80

42.75

20.95

0.56

and

114.00

117.00

3.00

0.46

and

138.00

156.00

18.00

0.30

and

222.20

334.00

111.80

0.34

including

222.20

245.30

21.80

0.92

including

228.00

244.00

16.00

1.16

including

263.20

272.00

8.80

0.73

*True thickness is not determined.

Abbreviations : m = meters, g/t = grams per tonne, Au = gold

Table 2: Drill Collar Information

Hole ID

East

North

Elev (m)

Azimuth (°)

Inclination (°)

Depth (m)

Bit Size

26-DH-1391

604181

5827705

1214

120.0

60.1

360

HQ

26-DH-1392

604219

5827598

1229

121.8

65.9

300

HQ

26-DH-1393

604594

5827751

1145

119.8

60.2

225

HQ

26-DH-1394

604084

5827671

1212

120.0

60.0

297

HQ

26-DH-1395

604559

5827778

1142

119.8

59.9

243

HQ

26-DH-1396

604691

5827597

1167

119.9

65.1

168

HQ

26-DH-1397

604672

5827636

1159

120.1

59.9

246

HQ

26-DH-1398

604661

5827613

1168

119.9

65.1

170

HQ

26-DH-1399

604639

5827631

1169

119.9

65.0

193

HQ

26-DH-1400

604652

5827594

1175

119.8

65.0

201

HQ

26-DH-1401

604743

5827627

1150

119.9

59.9

123

HQ

26-DH-1402

604708

5827641

1151

120.0

60.1

150

HQ

26-DH-1403

604618

5827701

1152

120.0

60.2

210

HQ

26-DH-1404

603948

5827700

1190

120.0

65.0

236

HQ

26-DH-1405

605645

5287696

1151

120.1

59.9

195

HQ

26-DH-1406

604659

5827517

1190

119.9

64.9

178

HQ

26-DH-1407

604583

5827680

1160

120.0

59.9

198

HQ

26-DH-1408

604611

5827523

1199

120.1

65.1

222

HQ

26-DH-1409

604627

5827658

1161

119.9

60.0

192

HQ

26-DH-1410

603950

5827703

1190

74.8

37.3

357

HQ

26-DH-1411

604625

5827581

1180

120.0

60.1

201

HQ

26-DH-1412

604525

5827698

1172

119.8

65.1

213

HQ

26-DH-1413

603964

5827724

1188

156.1

67.0

263

HQ

26-DH-1414

604250

5827714

1191

119.9

60.1

366

HQ

26-DH-1415

604093

5827925

1135

120.0

65.0

345

HQ

26-DH-1416

604022

5827618

1219

109.8

59.8

305

HQ

26-DH-1417

604719

5827703

1134

119.2

60.3

150

HQ

26-DH-1418

604183

5827870

1147

120.0

65.1

386

HQ

Collar coordinates and hole depths to be confirmed upon final survey data entry. Abbreviations: metres = m, Collar coordinates Datum: UTM NAD83 Zone 10N

Drill Core Processing, Data Verification and Quality Assurance – Quality Control Program (QAQC)

Drill core is received daily from the rigs and logged for recovery, RQD, lithology, alteration, mineralization and vein style and intensity before samples are marked for cutting, with core photography being done to capture the marked sample intervals. The entire holes are sampled, with core sawn in half and samples labeled and bagged. The remaining half core is securely stored on-site. Numbered security tags are applied to sample shipments to ensure chain of custody compliance. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals, including blanks and certified reference materials and duplicates, to monitor laboratory performance. Standards, blanks, preparation and field duplicates account for a minimum of 20% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs. The QAQC program is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Mathew Ball, P.Geo., Mine Exploration Manager.

The data verification process involves a multi-step approach to ensure accuracy and integrity. This includes a detailed quality control (QC) analysis of the data, which is performed using both internal and external platforms, such as the MxDeposit™ software. The QC checks involve monitoring the results of analyses of certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates to confirm the reliability of the assay results. In addition, a field inspection of the specific drill intervals mentioned in this release has been conducted to directly observe the geological features and verify the nature of the results presented.

Drill core samples were submitted to MSALABS's analytical facility in Prince George, British Columbia, for sample preparation and PhotonAssay™ analysis. The MSALABS facilities are accredited to the International Standards ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 standard for gold and multi-element assays, with all analytical methods incorporating quality control materials at defined frequencies and established data acceptance criteria. MSALABS Inc. is independent of the Company.

PhotonAssay™

The PhotonAssay™ method utilizes gamma ray analysis for gold detection using the Chrysos PhotonAssay™ instrument (PA1408X). This non-destructive, fully automated technique offers high accuracy for analyzing ores and pulps. Sample preparation begins with drying and crushing up to 1 kg of material to achieve at least 70% passing through a 2-millimetre (mm) sieve. The sample is then riffle split to obtain a suitable aliquot for 2 testing cycles (MSALABS Method CPA-Au1). The PhotonAssay™ instrument bombards 400- to 600-gram samples contained in sealed containers with gamma rays. Each sample is accompanied by a reference disc traceable to a Certified Reference Material (CRM). The method offers a gold detection range from 0.015 ppm (lower limit) to 10,000 ppm (upper limit).

Spanish Mountain Gold implemented two QAQC methodologies to validate the accuracy of PhotonAssay™ results, both demonstrating good comparability: 1) comparative analysis of diverse mineralization styles using Total Au screen metallic methods with both MSA code FAS-415 (gravimetric finish) and FAS-211 (AAS finish), and 2) comprehensive testing of both sample aliquots and rejects using FAS-211 (AAS finish).

Multi-Elemental Analysis

For the 2026 drilling campaign, Spanish Mountain Gold used the MSA code IMS-230 method to provide multi-element determination using a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-OES and ICP-MS analysis.

Qualified Person

Dr. Mathew Ball, Ph.D., P.Geo., Mine Exploration Manger for Spanish Mountain Gold, is the Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed the technical information in this news release and has approved the content for dissemination.

About Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain Gold project towards construction of the next gold mine in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia. On May 1, 2026, the Company received the first instalment of US$22.5 million in connection with the sale of a 1.5% NSR to Wheaton Precious Metals for US$55 million (see news release from May 1, 2026). In Q2 2026, the Company initiated a feasibility study on the Project, which is fully funded and will position the Company to make a construction decision in 2028.

The Company is seeking new ways to achieve optimal financial outcomes that are safer, minimize environmental impact and create meaningful sustainability for communities, which the Company terms "The Relentless Pursuit of Better Gold". For more information on Spanish Mountain Gold, please visit the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com or the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca .

On Behalf of the Board,
"Peter Mah"
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and includes but is not limited to information with respect to exploration drilling extending gold mineralization relating to the potential to enhance the proposed life-of-mine, the receipt of the two remaining instalments from the sale of the 1.5% NSR to Wheaton Precious Metals for US$55 million, the results of the feasibility study, and the timeline to make a construction decision. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For more information, contact:
Peter Mah
(604) 601-3651
info@spanishmountaingold.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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