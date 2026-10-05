Spanish Mountain Gold Announces 2026 AGM Voting Results

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (the " Company " or " Spanish Mountain Gold ") ( TSX-V: SPA ) (FSE: S3Y) (OTCQB: SPAUF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its 2026 Annual General Meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, on October 1, 2026 (the " AGM ").
At the AGM, a total of 123,703,643 common shares were voted, representing 23.41% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. Shareholders elected the following directors at the AGM: Brent Bergeron, Garnet Dawson, Lembit Janes, Richard Orazietti, and George Peter Mah. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor.
On Behalf of the Board:
"Peter Mah"
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
About Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain Gold Project (Project) towards construction of the next gold mine in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia. The Company will be publishing a new NI 43-101 Technical Report setting out the new executable vision to advance the Project. This new NI 43-101 Technical Report, with a de-risked and optimized Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), will supersede the prior technical report of the Company. On May 1, 2026, the Company received the first instalment of US$22.5 million in connection with the sale of a 1.5% NSR to Wheaton Precious Metals for US$55 million (see news release from May 1, 2026). In Q2 2026, the Company initiated a feasibility study on the Project, which is fully funded and will position the Company to make a construction decision in H1 2028.
The Company is seeking new ways to achieve optimal financial outcomes that are safer, minimize environmental impact and create meaningful sustainability for communities, which the Company terms "The Relentless Pursuit of Better Gold". Details on the Company are available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com .
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to making a construction decision in H1 2028 Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
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For more information, contact:
Ranbir Kalan, Investor Relations
+1 (604) 601-3651
info@spanishmountaingold.com