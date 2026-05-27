S&P U.S. Indices Eligible Exchanges Methodology Update

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") announces a methodology change to the S&P U.S. Indices' list of eligible exchanges.

To support the indices' objective of measuring the market performance of U.S.-domiciled stocks trading on U.S. exchanges, S&P DJI will add the Texas Stock Exchange ("TXSE") as an eligible exchange for the S&P U.S. Indices. TXSE has announced a target date of July 6, 2026, for the launch of continuous trading. Accordingly, effective upon the commencement of continuous trading on TXSE, the exchange will be added to the list of eligible exchanges in the S&P U.S. Indices Methodology.

This change is not expected to have any immediate impact on the indices. Upon effectiveness, securities listed on TXSE may be considered eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Indices, subject to meeting all other applicable index eligibility criteria.

Methodology

Change

Previous

Updated

Exchange Listing

Must have a listing on one of the following U.S. exchanges:

•  NYSE

•  NYSE Arca

•  NYSE American

•  Nasdaq Global Select Market

•  Nasdaq Global Market

•  Nasdaq Capital Market

•  Cboe BZX

•  Cboe BYX

•  Cboe EDGA

•  Cboe EDGX

  

Must have a listing on one of the following U.S. exchanges:

•  NYSE

•  NYSE Arca

•  NYSE American

•  Nasdaq Global Select Market

•  Nasdaq Global Market

•  Nasdaq Capital Market

•  Cboe BZX

•  Cboe BYX

•  Cboe EDGA

•  Cboe EDGX

•  Texas Stock Exchange

IMPACTED INDICES

Index Name

Index Code

S&P 500

500

S&P MidCap 400

400

S&P SmallCap 600

600

S&P Composite 1500

1500

S&P Total Market Index

SPTMI

S&P Completion Index                              

SPCMI

Please note that this change will also apply to indices that use the impacted indices as a starting universe. For example, such indices include, but are not limited to, size, sector, style, factor, and sustainability indices derived from the impacted indices. Please refer to the individual index methodologies for more information.

IMPLEMENTATION TIMING 

S&P DJI is implementing the change in conjunction with the commencement of continuous trading on TXSE, which the exchange has announced to begin on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Please note that the S&P U.S. Indices Methodology on the S&P DJI website will be updated to reflect this change.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-us-indices-eligible-exchanges-methodology-update-302783713.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

s&p globalSPGINYSE:SPGIfintech investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Environmental Milestone achieved at Crown Mountain Project

Visible gold in multiple DD holes in Sandstone drilling

High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at Newmans

Red Mountain Secures 100% Ownership of Pioneer Tungsten

Related News

Environmental Milestone achieved at Crown Mountain Project

precious metals investing

Visible gold in multiple DD holes in Sandstone drilling

uranium investing

High grade rare earth mineralisation confirmed at Newmans

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Secures 100% Ownership of Pioneer Tungsten

precious metals investing

Vertigo Deposit Drilling Recommenced at White Dam

battery metals investing

Collie earthworks & civil construction to commence

gold investing

Stephen Leeb: Gold Price to US$18,000? Here's How it Can Happen