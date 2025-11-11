S&P Global to Present at J.P. Morgan 2025 Ultimate Services Investor Conference on November 18, 2025

Session will be Webcast

Martina Cheung, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will participate in J.P. Morgan's 2025 Ultimate Services Investor Conference on November 18, 2025 in New York, New York. Ms. Cheung is scheduled to speak from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay
The webcast (audio-only) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for 30 days, ending on December 18, 2025. Any additional information presented during the session will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global 
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel: + 1 (347) 640-1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com

Media
Orla O'Brien
Global Head of Public Relations
Tel: +1 (857) 407-8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com

