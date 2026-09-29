S&P Global Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for Tuesday, October 27, 2026

S&P Global's (NYSE: SPGI) third quarter 2026 results will be issued on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, via news release at approximately 7:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The news release will be available at www.spglobal.com.
Martina Cheung, President and CEO; Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Grant, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 27, 2026, to discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results.
The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information. The presenters' slides, supplemental deck, and any additional information provided during the presentation will be made available at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings.
Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay
The webcast (audio and slides) will be available live and as an archived replay through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings. The archived replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.
Telephone Access: Live and Replay
The call begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Please dial in by 8:20 a.m.
- For callers in the U.S.: (888) 603-9623
- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (630) 395-0220 (long-distance charges will apply)
- Conference passcode S&P Global
The recorded telephone replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until November 27, 2026.
- For callers in the U.S.: (866) 360-7720
- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (203) 369-0172 (long-distance charges will apply)
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.
From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.
Investor Relations: http://investor.spglobal.com
Contact:
Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel: +1 (347) 640-1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com
Media:
Christina Twomey
Chief Communications Officer
Tel: +1 (646) 407-3001
christina.twomey@spglobal.com
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SOURCE S&P Global