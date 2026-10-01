Market One: Goldgroup Mining Advances Its Gold Portfolio Across Mexico and the U.S.

Market One: Goldgroup Mining Advances Its Gold Portfolio Across Mexico and the U.S.

Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

Goldgroup Mining Inc.: Advancing Its Gold Portfolio in Mexico and the United States

Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GORO) (NYSE American: GORO) (FSE: 55G) (the "Company" or "Goldgroup") discussed its next phase of growth following its merger with Gold Resource Corporation, including its producing gold mines in Mexico, its permitted restart project in Sonora, and its development asset in the United States.

The article examines Goldgroup's gold portfolio across Mexico and the United States following the merger, against the backdrop of sustained gold demand and investor interest in producing companies with an established operating base.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/10/01/goldgroup-mining-advances-four-100-owned-precious-metals-assets-across-mexico-and-the-us/

About Goldgroup Mining Inc.

Goldgroup Mining (TSXV: GORO) (NYSE American: GORO) (FSE: 55G) operates a portfolio of four 100%-owned precious-metals assets across Mexico and the United States: two producing mines, a restart-ready mine, and an advanced development project, all advancing toward intermediate-producer scale. Their vision is to build a mining company producing over 250,000 oz AuEq.

Learn more at goldgroupmining.com.

Follow Goldgroup Mining on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact:
Javier Reyes
CEO
ir@goldgroupmining.com
+1 (604) 306-6867

About Market One

Market One is a Canadian marketing agency for public companies, delivering best-in-class content creation and distribution. The firm helps position companies for meaningful engagement through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients benefit from increased visibility and strengthened awareness through Market One's content and relationships with industry-leading media outlets.

Learn more at marketone.ca.

Contact:
Bryan Nikkel
bryan@marketone.ca
+1 (778) 836-0109

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316990

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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GoldGroup Mining (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining

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Market One: Goldgroup Mining Advances Its Gold Portfolio Across Mexico and the U.S.

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