S&P Global Research Reveals Data Center Investments Moving The U.S. Macro Needle

  • Data center and AI-related investments account for 80% of U.S. private domestic demand growth in the first half of 2025. 

  • These investments include data center and power construction, information processing equipment, software, and research and development. 

  • Preliminary research highlights early productivity gains amid labor market shifts. 

S&P Global released new economic research today showing that data center and related technology investments have become a dominant contributor to U.S. economic growth. Estimates indicate these activities accounted for 80% of the increase in final private domestic demand during the first half of 2025. 

Key topics explored in the research, "Data Center Investments Are Increasingly Moving The Macro Needle," include: 

  • Data center investment: While the AI race is global, the U.S. leads in data center capacity, accounting for over 40% of the global total, a share that S&P Global 451 Research expects to increase. 
  • Moving the macroeconomic needle and driving growth: Even as higher borrowing costs and policy uncertainty have weighed on private investment generally, business investment related to AI has surged and is offsetting weakness in other areas and the economy at large. 
  • Sustained growth and forecast: The AI revolution, including ongoing data center investment and potential larger macroeconomic payoff down the road, will inevitably raise distribution issues. The technology holds great promise, but its effects will not be uniform. 

"The data center boom powering the AI revolution is clearly moving the macro needle, especially in the U.S.," said Paul Gruenwald, Global Chief Economist at S&P Global Ratings and member of the S&P Global Look Forward Council. "This goes well beyond physical construction. We're seeing a fundamental shift in how technology companies invest, with their capital expenditure footprint now resembling traditional manufacturing rather than the historically light capex model." 

This article is part of S&P Global's upcoming research journal, Look Forward: Data Center Frontiers, publishing in December 2025. The full journal will deliver a global perspective on AI-driven data center growth, with future-focused insights on sector economics, energy resources, financing, geopolitics, and technological advancements. 

The S&P Global Look Forward Council brings together leading experts from across the organization to deliver research that illuminates long-term trends and transformative market shifts. Covering areas from capital and commodity markets to energy and sustainability, the Council provides the forward-looking intelligence S&P Global clients need to navigate uncertainty and make confident, informed decisions.

Data Center Investments Are Increasingly Moving The Macro Needle: https://www.spglobal.com/en/research-insights/special-reports/look-forward/data-center-investment-moves-macro-needle

Explore All Look Forward Research: https://www.spglobal.com/en/research-insights/special-reports/look-forward

Media Contact: 

Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857-407-8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com 

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world. 

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-research-reveals-data-center-investments-moving-the-us-macro-needle-302606275.html

SOURCE S&P Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

S&P GlobalSPGINYSE:SPGIFintech Investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Altech Batteries Ltd Service Data Confirms Exceptionally Low Failure Rate for Sodium-Nickel-Chloride Batteries

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Gold Investing

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Waiting for Next Leg, What's the Catalyst?

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Service Data Confirms Exceptionally Low Failure Rate for Sodium-Nickel-Chloride Batteries

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia with 6.0 Metres of 1.02% WO3 Intercept at Borralha

Copper Investing

Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Dingo for AU$15 Million