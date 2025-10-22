S&P Global Redefines Financial Insights with New AI-Powered Multi-Document Research and Analysis Tool in Capital IQ Pro ChatIQ

Document Intelligence 2.0 enables simultaneous analysis of documents while new search filters streamline research workflows and accelerate decision-making

S&P Global today announced new AI-powered enhancements to its flagship S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, introducing Document Intelligence 2.0 and several breakthrough features designed to accelerate financial analysis and deliver comprehensive insights with transparency. These enhancements represent a significant advancement in financial intelligence technology, addressing the growing demand for tools that deliver faster, more actionable intelligence in an increasingly complex global economy.

The centerpiece of this release is Document Intelligence 2.0, which harnesses generative AI capabilities to analyze vast document repositories while enabling users to generate deep insights with precise citations for full auditability. Additionally, upgrades to Visible Alpha on S&P Capital IQ Pro feature new Estimates pages with expanded earnings data and customizable consensus views.

"Document Intelligence 2.0 elevates our platform's ability to deliver actionable insights with the transparency and auditability that financial professionals demand," said Warren Breakstone, Head of Data & Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "By integrating powerful AI tools with enhanced traceability and enabling simultaneous analysis of multiple documents, we're enhancing how investment professionals conduct research and make decisions in today's complex market landscape. These advancements represent our commitment to providing the essential intelligence that drives informed decision-making across global markets."

The Multi-Document ChatIQ feature enables clients to seamlessly interact across multiple documents for efficient comparison, strategic insights, competitive positioning and trend analysis. S&P Capital IQ Pro users can analyze multiple documents from different sources, including filings, transcripts, investor presentations, news, research, and more across multiple companies or industries in Document Intelligence.

Additional features in the recent S&P Capital IQ Pro release include:

  • Earnings IQ Alerts: Delivers instant notifications on financial earnings metrics and summaries immediately upon public announcement
  • Natural Language Screening: Enables efficient company screening using natural language queries automatically converted into precise criteria.
  • Visible Alpha Estimates: Introduces advanced tools for analyzing company financials and industry-specific KPIs with new Estimates Summary pages and dedicated Net Asset Value (NAV) Estimates functionality.
  • Fixed Income: Adds nearly 3,600 new issuers to Credit Default Swaps coverage, enhanced pricing data with live analytics and expanded Leveraged Loan indices.
  • Private Markets: Expands contact information for key professionals, adds Employee Movement data and introduces eight new niche Topic Tags for enhanced coverage.

Operated within S&P Global's Market Intelligence division, S&P Capital IQ Pro offers deep financial data, proprietary research, and analysis on global markets, companies, and industries.

For more information on S&P Capital IQ Pro, please see here.

To learn more about Artificial Intelligence at S&P Global, please visit here.

Media Contacts

Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857 407 8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com

Amanda Oey
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 212 438 1904
amanda.oey@spglobal.com
press.mi@spglobal.com

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides Essential Intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and Accelerate Progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-redefines-financial-insights-with-new-ai-powered-multi-document-research-and-analysis-tool-in-capital-iq-pro-chatiq-302590794.html

SOURCE S&P Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

S&P GlobalSPGINYSE:SPGIFintech Investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WHY

Allied Critical Metals Drills 10.0 Metres of 1.11% Tungsten at Borralha

CHARBONE Announces the Reception of the Main Components at the Sorel-Tracy Site and the Launch of Civil Works

CHARBONE annonce la reception des principales composantes sur le site de Sorel-Tracy et le lancement des travaux civils

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WHY

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Announces the Reception of the Main Components at the Sorel-Tracy Site and the Launch of Civil Works

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE annonce la reception des principales composantes sur le site de Sorel-Tracy et le lancement des travaux civils

Precious Metals Investing

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 87 Day 2 on October 23; Register to live stream

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals: Advancing US Critical Minerals Resource

resource investing

Stategic North American Offtake to Lithium Refinery