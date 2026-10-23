S&P Global Ratings launches interactive North America data center dashboard

New dashboard offers dynamic view of rated data center universe across Project Finance, Corporates, and Structured Finance Asset Backed Securities

  • Covers 32 digital infrastructure transactions totaling $105.3 billion in debt issuance
  • Includes market overview, issuer tear sheets and comparatives, and state-level capacity insights

S&P Global Ratings, the world's leading provider of independent credit ratings, today launched a new interactive dashboard providing a dynamic view of its rated North American data center universe across Project Finance, and Corporates, and Structured Finance asset-backed securities (SF ABS).

S&P Global Ratings

The dashboard brings together information across these three areas, providing an overview of the market, issuer tear sheets and comparatives, and insights into states where capacity is being leased. It accompanies S&P Global Ratings' fourth-quarter roundup, "North America Data Center Roundup: Fourth-Quarter 2026," published Oct. 16, 2026.

"Our rated North American data center universe now spans 32 digital infrastructure transactions and $105.3 billion in debt issuance across project finance, structured finance ABS, and corporates," said Vishal Merani, Managing Director and Global Digital Infrastructure Team Leader, S&P Global Ratings.

"Bringing this information together in an interactive format provides a more comprehensive view of our rated data center universe as demand continues to grow." said Dhaval Shah, Director, S&P Global Ratings.

Key takeaways from the fourth-quarter roundup:

  • S&P Global Ratings currently rates 32 digital infrastructure transactions in North America across Project Finance (PF), Corporates, and Structured Finance asset-backed securities (SF ABS). The majority are SF ABS issuers (50%), followed by PF issuers (28%) and Corporates (22%), based on the number of issuers.
  • Total debt issuance across rated issuers reaches $105.3 billion, with PF accounting for 58.3%, SF ABS for 26.4%, and Corporates for 15.3%.
  • The rated transactions are backed by 143 properties with approximately 8.7 gigawatts of capacity available to tenants in North America.
  • S&P Global Ratings expects data center demand to remain strong in the foreseeable future, driven by exponential data growth, cloud migration, and the ongoing digitization of the global economy.
  • S&P Global Ratings believes power constraints, permitting challenges, public pushback and regulatory responses could delay or constrain new data center development.

Access the interactive North America data center dashboard here.

This report does not constitute a rating action.

Media Contact:

Jeff Sexton
New York
1-212-438-3448
jeff.sexton@spglobal.com 

About S&P Global Ratings

At S&P Global Ratings, our analyst-driven credit ratings, research, and sustainable finance opinions provide critical insights that are essential to translating complexity into clarity so market participants can unlock opportunities and make decisions with conviction. By bringing transparency to the market through high-quality independent opinions on creditworthiness, we enable growth across a wide variety of organizations, including businesses, governments, and institutions. S&P Global Ratings is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). Learn more at www.spglobal.com/ratings. 

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

 

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SOURCE S&P Global Ratings

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