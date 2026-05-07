S&P Global Energy Expands Cement, Clinker and SCM Price Assessment Coverage to Meet Demand from Global Construction and Decarbonisation Markets

Sixteen new Platts price assessments strengthen transparency across Europe, Asia and the Americas

S&P Global Energy, the leading independent provider of information, data, analysis, benchmark prices and workflow solutions for the commodities, energy expansion and energy transition markets, today announced the launch of 16 new Platts cement, clinker, granulated blast furnace slag (GBFS) and related freight price assessments, effective May 7. The expanded coverage is designed to bring greater price transparency across key regional markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and the Americas, supporting informed decision–making across the cement and construction value chain.

Global cement and construction supply chains are entering a period of profound change, shaped by rising infrastructure demand, evolving trade flows, and increasing pressure to decarbonise one of the world's most emissions–intensive industries. Urbanisation, energy transition investments, and large–scale infrastructure projects are driving sustained demand for cement and concrete across transportation, energy, housing, and industrial development. At the same time, producers, traders, and consumers are navigating tighter environmental requirements, emerging carbon–pricing frameworks, and greater scrutiny over the carbon content of traded materials.

"As infrastructure investment expands and decarbonisation policy and commitments reshape trade flows, access to robust, market–reflective price information is becoming increasingly critical for cement market participants," said Vera Blei, Head of S&P Global Energy Platts. "These new assessments further extend the transparency Platts brings to physical spot markets, supporting customers as they navigate changing cost structures and supply chains, as well as sustainability commitments."

Cement, with an estimated market value of around $400 billion, is the principal ingredient in concrete — the world's second–most consumed product after water — and a cornerstone of global economic development. Clinker, produced through energy–intensive kiln processes, is a critical intermediate in cement manufacturing, particularly for Portland cement, the most widely used cement type worldwide. As trade in cement and clinker continues to grow across borders, robust market–based price references are becoming increasingly important.

Of the 16 new assessments, eight focus on Europe, the Middle East and Africa, five on Asia, and three on the Americas, reflecting both established and emerging trade corridors. The launch follows extensive engagement with market participants and responds to growing demand for consistent, transparent price signals across spot physical cement and cementitious materials markets.

The expansion comes at a time when cement and related supply chains are being reshaped by two reinforcing global trends:

  • Growing infrastructure and construction demand
    Growth across major economies, public and private investment in infrastructure — spanning transport networks, energy systems, housing, and commercial development — is underpinning steady demand for cement and concrete. As projects scale in size and complexity, market participants are seeking clearer, regionally relevant price references to support procurement decisions, budgeting, contract negotiations, and risk management across different supply routes.

  • Decarbonisation policy and carbon–accounting requirements
    Cement producers are increasingly required to lower the carbon intensity of their production, driven by corporate sustainability commitments and regulations such as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). CBAM is intended to apply a carbon cost to certain imported goods, reinforcing the need for transparency around emissions exposure in international trade. Clinker production accounts for a substantial share of cement–related emissions, given its reliance on high–temperature kilns often fuelled by coal or petroleum coke. As a result, there is growing interest in blended cements and supplementary cementitious materials such as GBFS, which can help reduce clinker content and emissions intensity. This shift is increasing focus not only on cement and clinker prices, but also on the availability, pricing and freight economics of clinker substitutes and blending materials.

Major producers of cement and cementitious materials - including China, India, Vietnam, the United States, Turkey, Iran, Brazil, Indonesia, Russia, and South Korea — are also among the world's largest consumers, reinforcing the importance of transparent pricing across domestic and international markets.

For more information, scan the QR code to follow us on WhatsApp for daily market updates on Cement with Platts, part of S&P Global Energy.

Media Contacts   
Americas/EMEA: Kathleen Tanzy +1 917-331-4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com  
Asia/EMEA: Melissa Tan +65-81897569, melissa.tan@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Energy
At S&P Global Energy, our comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value. Our four core capabilities are: Platts for pricing and news; CERA for research and advisory; Horizons for energy expansion and sustainability solutions; and Events for industry collaboration.

S&P Global Energy is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more at www.spglobal.com/energy 

 

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