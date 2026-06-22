S&P Global Declares Third Quarter Dividend

The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock for the third quarter of 2026. The dividend of $0.97 is payable on September 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 26, 2026. The annualized dividend rate is $3.88 per share.

S&P Global logo

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 30 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 years.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape. 

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel:  + 1 347 640 1521

Media:
April Kabahar
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Tel:  +1 212 438 7530

 

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SOURCE S&P Global

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