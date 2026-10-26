S&P Dow Jones Indices and Kalshi Announce Collaboration to Bring the World's Most Trusted Benchmarks to Prediction Markets

Agreement makes Kalshi a preferred prediction market platform for S&P DJI index contracts, and S&P DJI a preferred index provider for Kalshi event contract data

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") and Kalshi today announced a strategic collaboration that brings the world's most trusted benchmarks to prediction markets, pairing the world's leading index provider with the world's largest prediction market platform.  

S&P Dow Jones Indices logo

Under the agreement, Kalshi becomes a preferred prediction market platform licensed for event contracts tied to S&P DJI indices. In addition, S&P DJI becomes a preferred provider for constructing indices from Kalshi event contract data.

Forthcoming Kalshi event contracts will settle against official index values published by S&P DJI, the same reference standard that professional markets rely on every day. For users, that means contracts built on transparent methodologies, quality data, independent calculation and governance, and a name the world's financial institutions trust.

"Kalshi's aspiration is to be the next great financial exchange," said Tarek Mansour, co-founder and CEO of Kalshi. "S&P DJI is the gold standard for benchmarks. Bringing that standard to Kalshi is an important step toward accelerating retail and institutional demand."

"Our collaboration extends S&P DJI's role as the world's leading benchmark provider into one of the fastest-growing categories in financial markets," said Cathy Clay, CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Robust indices help to define markets: what they are, how to measure them and rules for monitoring their evolution. With benchmarks spanning every major asset class, S&P DJI's breadth, independence, and trust make us the index provider of choice as prediction markets mature."

The collaboration will also bring together Kalshi's market data and S&P DJI's expertise to open the door for indices, such as indices on economics, politics, and sports, built from the underlying markets on Kalshi. Event contracts turn expectations about real-world outcomes into prices. Applying S&P DJI's index methodologies to Kalshi data will enable the creation of indices that reflect those expectations, offering market participants a new way to observe and assess signals stemming from prediction markets.

The S&P 500 is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI").  "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "The 500®" and "US 500™" are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; "Dow Jones®" is a trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC.  Kalshi's contracts based on the S&P 500 and other S&P Indices are not sponsored, sold or endorsed by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in such contracts nor does it have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Indices.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji. 

About Kalshi
Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the world's next-generation financial exchange. Prediction markets provide accurate, real-time information on the likelihood of events, making humanity more informed about the future. As the first regulated exchange for events, Kalshi is credited with legalizing and establishing prediction markets as a financial asset class. It's the leading safe and regulated platform, trusted by millions of people and a growing number of institutions in America. To learn more about Kalshi, visit www.kalshi.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION: 

Silke McGuinness 
Global Head of Communications, S&P DJI  
(+1) 628 628 6806
silke.mcguinness@spglobal.com  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-dow-jones-indices-and-kalshi-announce-collaboration-to-bring-the-worlds-most-trusted-benchmarks-to-prediction-markets-302919369.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

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