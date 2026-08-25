Southern Cross Gold Extends into Rising Sun Deep Drills 0.3 Metres @ 1,466 g/t Gold

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from five drill holes at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria, comprising the deepest west-to-east drill holes under Rising Sun (Figures 1 to 6). Four deep holes, including one wedge (SDDSC230W1), tested Rising Sun at depth.
Four High Level Takeaways:
Deepest drilling beneath Rising Sun returns very high grades. SDDSC230 intersected 0.3 m @ 1,466.7 g/t AuEq (1,466.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 886.7 m, hosting an individual assay of 0.1 m @ 4,500 g/t Au, the fourth-highest single gold assay returned at Sunday Creek to date. The composite ranks as the 12th best composite intersection drilled at the project. SDDSC230 returned four further composites in the same intersection, headlined by 1.3 m @ 120.7 g/t AuEq from 987.1 m hosting individual assays of 428.0 g/t Au and 293.0 g/t Au, together with 4.3 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq from 858.6 m, 1.0 m @ 33.0 g/t AuEq from 899.1 m and 0.6 m @ 52.2 g/t AuEq from 906.9 m.
High-grade mineralization keeps growing as drilling steps out. The five holes added three composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au, four between 50 and 100 g/t Au and eight individual gold assays above 50 g/t Au, lifting Sunday Creek to 96 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au. Grade tenor continues to improve with depth at Rising Sun. Four of the eight individual very high-grade gold assays exceed 100 g/t Au and two exceed 400 g/t Au.
Grade continuity confirmed down-plunge and at depth. SDDSC230's high-grade intersection lines up with mineralization previously reported 166 m up-dip in SDDSC144 (3.6 m @ 118.0 g/t AuEq), confirming continuity of the RS19 vein set, while SDDSC231, the deepest east-to-west step-out drilled to date, tied in beside control hole SDDSC152 with high grades on either side. SDDSC231 returned 0.4 m @ 82.1 g/t AuEq (82.1 g/t Au) from 823.3 m and 0.4 m @ 24.4 g/t AuEq (24.3 g/t Au) from 1031.7 m, the deepest mineralization intersected at Rising Sun to date.
The mineralized system continues to expand. Step-outs of roughly 100 m to 120 m on the RS50, RS60 and RS18 vein sets, 50 m on RS40 and 150 m in SDDSC231 extended mineralization laterally and at depth, returning high-grade intercepts across the newly tested positions. In total the holes tested approximately 200 m of lateral extent and approximately 300 vertical metres, with two vein sets intersected outside the current Exploration Target. SDDSC205 returned 0.5 m @ 60.4 g/t AuEq (60.4 g/t Au) from 852.4 m, including 0.17 m @ 175.0 g/t Au, from the footwall of the system, and wedge SDDSC230W1 returned 0.4 m @ 88.6 g/t AuEq (88.6 g/t Au) from 842.8 m.
Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "Of the five mineralized bodies discovered at Sunday Creek, Rising Sun is so far the highest grade. These holes show Rising Sun continues to deliver very high grades into previously untested areas at depth where we traditionally see Victoria epizonal deposits shine. SDDSC230 has delivered one of the top intersections drilled at Sunday Creek: 0.3 m @ 1,466.4 g/t gold, including an individual assay of 0.1 m @ 4,500 g/t gold, from the deepest west-to-east drilling completed beneath Rising Sun to date. That single assay is the fourth highest returned at Sunday Creek and the composite intersection ranks twelfth drilled on the project. That hole is not a one sample story. SDDSC230 and its wedge intersected seven vein sets and stepped out 100 m to 120 m on the RS50, RS60 and RS18 vein sets, while SDDSC231, our deepest west-to-east step-out yet, tied in beside a control hole and confirmed grade continuity a further 150 m out. SDDSC231 returned 0.4 m @ 82.1 g/t gold from 823.3 m and 0.4 m @ 24.3 g/t gold from 1,031.7 m, the deepest mineralization we have intersected at Rising Sun, and the wedge SDDSC230W1 returned 0.4 m @ 88.6 g/t gold from 842.8 m. What also stands out is not only the headline number, it is the consistency behind it. This intersection sits 166 m down-dip of previously reported SDDSC144, which returned 3.6 m @ 118.0 g/t AuEq.
"Together holes reported here tested approximately 200 m of lateral extent and approximately 300 vertical metres of largely untested ground in Rising Sun at depth, returning three composite intersections above 100 g/t gold, four between 50 g/t and 100 g/t gold and eight individual gold assays above 50 g/t, and intersecting vein sets that sit outside our current Exploration Target. Even SDDSC205, which tracked the footwall of the system rather than drilling through it, returned 0.5 m @ 60.4 g/t gold from 852.4 m including 0.2 m @ 175.0 g/t gold, and we have a wedge planned to test the full width at that depth.
"The grades are high, the step-outs are large, and the system is becoming more predictable the deeper we drill it. With eleven rigs turning, results pending from 76 holes and our 200,000 m program running through to Q1 2027, Rising Sun continues to prove and grow in scale with every set of results."
For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:
SDDSC230, returning the headline 0.3 m @ 1,466.7 g/t AuEq (1,466.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 886.7 m hosting an individual assay of 4,500 g/t Au, and intersecting seven vein sets across step-outs of 100 m to 120 m on RS50, RS60 and RS18 and 50 m on RS40. SDDSC230 also returned four further individual assays above 50 g/t Au, and its wedge SDDSC230W1 returned a fifth.
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4.3 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (9.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 858.6 m, including:
0.7 m @ 53.8 g/t AuEq (53.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 862.3 m
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0.3 m @ 1,466.7 g/t AuEq (1,466.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 886.7 m, including:
0.1 m @ 4,500.8 g/t AuEq (4,500.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 886.95 m
1.0 m @ 33.0 g/t AuEq (33.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 899.1 m
0.6 m @ 52.2 g/t AuEq (52.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 906.9 m
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1.3 m @ 120.7 g/t AuEq (119.1 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 987.1 m, including:
0.4 m @ 298.3 g/t AuEq (293.0 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 987.08 m
0.1 m @ 428.4 g/t AuEq (428.0 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 988.30 m
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SDDSC230W1, the wedge drilled from SDDSC230, returning an individual assay of 88.6 g/t Au:
- 0.4 m @ 88.6 g/t AuEq (88.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 842.8 m
SDDSC231, the deepest east-to-west step-out drilled at Rising Sun to date, intersecting three vein sets around control hole SDDSC152, with 150 m step-outs on the RS11 and RS40 vein sets:
0.4 m @ 82.1 g/t AuEq (82.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 823.3 m
1.2 m @ 9.1 g/t AuEq (9.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 949.3 m
0.4 m @ 24.4 g/t AuEq (24.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1031.7 m
For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:
SDDSC205, intersecting four vein sets on the footwall of the system, with a wedge planned to correct back into the target position and test the full width at this depth:
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0.5 m @ 60.4 g/t AuEq (60.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 852.4 m, including:
0.17 m @ 175.0 g/t AuEq (175.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 852.8 m
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3.9 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (2.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1013.7 m, including:
1.1 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (5.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1013.7 m
4.1 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 1021.5 m
SDDSC201, a shallow control and delineation hole that clipped the periphery of the RS30/RS10 vein set without reducing its known strike extent:
- 0.8 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 274.0 m
Project Totals to Date
278 drill holes for 134.5 km reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020
96 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut
110 composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut
Results pending from 76 holes, including eleven holes actively being drilled and three abandoned holes, with eleven drill rigs currently operational
200,000 m drill program continuing through to Q1 2027
Drill Hole Discussion
Five drill holes are reported here from the Rising Sun prospect (SDDSC201, SDDSC205, SDDSC230, SDDSC230W1 and SDDSC231), comprising the deepest west-to-east drilling completed beneath Rising Sun to date (Figures 1 to 6). Significant high grades were returned expanding Rising Sun to depth with three (3) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au, four (4) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au added to project totals and eight (8) individual Au assays greater than 50 g/t Au, one of which exceeded 1,000 g/t Au and represents the 4th best individual Au intercept on the project to date. The 0.3 m @ 1,466.7 g/t AuEq composite in SDDSC230 also ranks as the 12th best composite intersection returned at Sunday Creek to date. Collectively these holes tested approximately 280 m of down hole length through the Rising Sun vein array, representing approximately 200 m of lateral extent and approximately 300 vertical metres, with grade tenor continuing to improve with depth.
SDDSC201
SDDSC201 was drilled as a shallow control and delineation hole, positioned opportunistically to infill the RS30 vein set up-dip. The hole deviated off target and returned a low-grade result, clipping the periphery of the RS30/RS10 vein set. It did not reduce the known strike extent of that vein. Mineralization was returned outside the modelled altered sediment package while remaining within the pyrite halo, indicating that grade at Rising Sun is not confined to the modelled dyke and altered sediment envelope in this position.
Selected composite highlights include:
- 0.8 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 274.0 m
SDDSC205
SDDSC205 intersected four vein sets on the footwall of the system, rather than drilling fully through it, delivering a useful extension into that part of the system. A wedge is planned from SDDSC205 to correct back into the target position and test the full width of the system at this depth.
Selected composite highlights include:
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0.5 m @ 60.4 g/t AuEq (60.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 852.4 m, including;
0.17 m @ 175.0 g/t AuEq (175.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 852.8 m
-
3.9 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (2.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1013.7 m, including;
1.1 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (5.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1013.7 m
4.1 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 1021.5 m
SDDSC230 & SDDSC230W1
SDDSC230 returned a headline composite of 0.3 m @ 1,466.7 g/t AuEq (1,466.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 886.7 m, which includes an individual assay of 4,500 g/t Au. This intersection at 886.74 m represents a 166 m extension down-dip to the high-grade intercept in SDDSC144: 3.6 m @ 118.0 g/t AuEq (114.6 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 748.8 m, (refer to ASX announcement dated 18 December 2024), confirming the continuity of the RS19 vein set 166 m up-dip, an unusually consistent result at this tenor and a strong indicator of grade continuity and predictability down-plunge. The SDDSC230 composite ranks as the 12th best composite intersection returned at Sunday Creek to date (Figures 1 to 4).
Together, SDDSC230 and its wedge SDDSC230W1 intersected seven vein sets and stepped out approximately 100 m to 120 m on the RS50, RS60 and RS18 vein sets and 50 m on RS40 with two vein sets identified outside the current Exploration Target (refer to ASX announcement dated 4 August 2026).
SDDSC230 returned five individual assays exceeding 50 g/t Au:
4,500.0 g/t Au & 0.33% Sb over 0.10 m from 886.95 m
428.0 g/t Au & 0.15% Sb over 0.10 m from 988.30 m
293.0 g/t Au & 2.20% Sb over 0.39 m from 987.08 m
53.8 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.67 m from 862.25 m
52.2 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.63 m from 906.92 m
SDDSC230W1 returned one individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au:
88.6 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.44 m from 842.80 m
Selected composite highlights include:
SDDSC230
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4.3 m @ 9.0 g/t AuEq (9.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 858.6 m, including;
0.7 m @ 53.8 g/t AuEq (53.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 862.3 m
0.3 m @ 1,466.7 g/t AuEq (1,466.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 886.7 m
1.0 m @ 33.0 g/t AuEq (33.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 899.1 m
0.6 m @ 52.2 g/t AuEq (52.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 906.9 m
1.3 m @ 120.7 g/t AuEq (119.1 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 987.1 m
SDDSC230W1
- 0.4 m @ 88.6 g/t AuEq (88.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 842.8 m
SDDSC231
SDDSC231 is the deepest west-to-east step-out drilled to date. Intersections at 823.3 m and 1031.7 m represent 150 m step-outs from SDDSC155A –RS11 vein set (refer to ASX announcement dated 28 May 2025) and SDDSC230 – RS40 vein set (this release), respectively.
Selected composite highlights include:
0.4 m @ 82.1 g/t AuEq (82.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 823.3 m
1.2 m @ 9.1 g/t AuEq (9.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 949.3 m
0.4 m @ 24.4 g/t AuEq (24.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1031.7 m
Pending Results and Update
Eleven drill rigs are currently operational at Sunday Creek. Results are pending from 76 holes, comprising 54 holes at Sunday Creek and 22 regional holes, all currently being processed and analyzed. These include eleven holes actively being drilled and three abandoned holes (Figures 1-3). The Company's 200,000 m drill program continues through to Q1 2027.
About Sunday Creek
The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,392 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.
Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo, Golden Dyke and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,200 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.
Cumulatively, 278 drill holes for 134,534.25 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 23 holes for 3,104.12 m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drill holes for 2,382.74 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of ninety-six (96) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au and eighty-three (83) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au, and one hundred and ten (110) composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.
Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently drill defined over 1,550 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 650 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 125 'rungs' have been defined to date, delineated by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figures 1-3).
Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one decimal place, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.
Figures 1 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. True thicknesses of the mineralized intervals are reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW") where these have been estimated; otherwise, they are interpreted to be approximately 55% to 80% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.
Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits
Sunday Creek (Figure 6) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).
Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located near all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semiconductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.
Antimony represents approximately 15% to 17% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq ratio of 2.39.
About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 96 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 140.1 km of drilling (including historic drilling). The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of interpreted strike length, with structures drill tested from surface to 1,200 m depth.
Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral that the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.
Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.
With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.
- Ends -
For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.
For further information, please contact:
Mariana Bermudez – Corporate Secretary
mb@southerncrossgold.com or +1 604 685 9316
Executive Office
1305 – 1090 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7, Canada
Nicholas Mead – VP Investor Relations
info@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 415 153 122
Justin Mouchacca, Assistant Company Secretary,
jm@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 3 8630 3321
Subsidiary Office
Level 21, 459 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia
NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person
Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration for SXGC, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315), is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-OES analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:
AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%)
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
JORC Competent Person Statement
Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315). Mr Bush has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024, which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Person's findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, extracted from announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drill hole traces from holes SDDSC201, SDDSC205, SDDSC230, SDDSC230W1 and SDDSC231 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue). Showing C-D Longitudinal Section along Vein Set Rising Sun 19 shown in Figure 4.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/311362_e2902c7e142a78e9_004full.jpg
Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drill hole traces from holes SDDSC201, SDDSC205, SDDSC230, SDDSC230W1 and SDDSC231 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/311362_e2902c7e142a78e9_005full.jpg
Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC201, SDDSC205, SDDSC230, SDDSC230W1 and SDDSC231 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/311362_e2902c7e142a78e9_006full.jpg
Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section C-D of Rising Sun Vein Set 19.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
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Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas. The main regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000 m to 7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
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Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project
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Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent and in-progress drill holes.
|This Release
|Hole ID
|Depth
(m)
|Prospect
| East
GDA94 Z55
|North
GDA94 Z55
|Elevation
(m)
|Dip
|Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
|SDDSC201
|321.4
|Rising Sun
|330948.3
|5868003.4
|313.3
|-28.9
|231.3
|SDDSC205
|1211.4
|Rising Sun
|330339.8
|5867858.5
|276.8
|-64.6
|75.8
|SDDSC230
|1128.92
|Rising Sun
|330353.9
|5867861.1
|277.2
|-65.1
|77
|SDDSC230W1
|861.8
|Rising Sun
|330353.9
|5867861.1
|277.2
|-65.1
|77
|SDDSC231
|1196.4
|Rising Sun
|330339.6
|5867858.6
|277
|-70.3
|71.1
|Currently being processed and analyzed
|Hole ID
|Depth
(m)
|Prospect
|East
GDA94 Z55
|North
GDA94 Z55
|Elevation
(m)
|Dip
|Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
|SDDGT006
|100
|Geotech
|330652.8
|5867746.1
|301.8
|-67.9
|306.7
|SDDSC215
|476.39
|Regional
|331603.6
|5867183.7
|304.9
|-38.2
|15.4
|SDDSC218
|796.99
|Golden Dyke
|330813.4
|5867847.6
|301.12
|-47.9
|265
|SDDSC221
|926.54
|Golden Dyke
|330754.1
|5867733
|307
|-50.6
|285.3
|SDDSC222
|792.29
|Apollo
|331596.1
|5867936.9
|345.43
|-51.5
|267.7
|SDDSC222W1
|1065.5
|Apollo
|331596.1
|5867936.9
|345.43
|-51.5
|267.7
|SDDSC223
|435.25
|Apollo East
|331483
|5867839.8
|335.72
|-33.9
|262.2
|SDDSC225
|992.82
|Christina
|330754.5
|5867733
|306.93
|-52.9
|284.8
|SDDSC226
|826.1
|Rising Sun
|331276.9
|5867121.1
|289.09
|-56.4
|336.5
|SDDSC226A
|In Progress
plan 1900 m
|Rising Sun
|331278.1
|5867112.6
|289.16
|-56.8
|330.4
|SDDSC226W1
|603.9
|Rising Sun
|331276.9
|5867121.1
|289.09
|-56.4
|336.5
|SDDSC227
|412
|Apollo East
|331483.8
|5867840.3
|335.83
|-36.6
|266.5
|SDDSC229
|541.8
|Golden Dyke
|330813.9
|5867847.7
|301.21
|-48.4
|267.2
|SDDSC234
|449
|Apollo East
|331484.5
|5867840.3
|335.75
|-46.1
|266.1
|SDDSC236
|650.1
|Golden Dyke
|330813.7
|5867847.3
|301.07
|-49.5
|263.8
|SDDSC237
|359
|Golden Dyke
|330700.4
|5867880.1
|299.67
|-43.2
|245.7
|SDDSC237W1
|510.47
|Golden Dyke
|330700.4
|5867880.1
|299.67
|-43.2
|299.7
|SDDSC238
|810.8
|Christina
|329778.6
|5867552.7
|286.46
|-32
|69.2
|SDDSC239
|915.63
|Golden Dyke
|330753.1
|5867731.5
|306.9
|-31
|270.2
|SDDSC240
|1171.5
|Rising Sun
|330354.1
|5867861.2
|277.24
|-58.7
|73.9
|SDDSC240W1
|In Progress
plan 587 m
|Rising Sun
|330354.1
|5867861.2
|277.24
|-58.7
|73.9
|SDDSC241
|418.6
|Golden Dyke
|330700.9
|5867879.7
|299.8
|-39.1
|243.5
|SDDSC242A
|370.67
|Golden Dyke
|330813.4
|5867846.9
|301.07
|-45.8
|267.4
|SDDSC242AW1
|601.73
|Golden Dyke
|330813.4
|5867846.9
|301.07
|-45.8
|267.4
|SDDSC243
|1038
|Apollo
|331615.8
|5867951.1
|346.99
|-59.5
|269
|SDDSC244
|In Progress
plan 1200 m
|Golden Dyke
|330973.3
|5867847.7
|296.73
|-49.5
|275.8
|SDDSC245
|548.8
|Regional
|331533.7
|5867845.3
|341.2
|-40.7
|156.1
|SDDSC246
|760.2
|Golden Dyke
|330753.7
|5867731.8
|306.73
|-39.5
|274.6
|SDDSC247
|193.6
|Golden Dyke
|330772.2
|5867889.6
|295.73
|-32.3
|248.5
|SDDSC248
|572.5
|Apollo
|331291.3
|5867825.7
|316.38
|-40.9
|269.8
|SDDSC249
|191.09
|Golden Dyke
|330772.7
|5867889.6
|295.74
|-36.7
|245.9
|SDDSC250
|199.81
|Rising Sun
|330772.4
|5867889.9
|295.7
|-36.9
|252.3
|SDDSC251
|120.4
|Apollo
|331532.6
|5867847.5
|340.85
|-31.9
|270.4
|SDDSC251A
|306.7
|Apollo
|331532.8
|5867847.9
|340.89
|-31.7
|273.7
|SDDSC252
|200
|Golden Dyke
|330772.7
|5867889.9
|295.68
|-40
|249.9
|SDDSC253
|349.4
|Apollo
|331595.8
|5867936.9
|345.63
|-53.8
|267.8
|SDDSC253W1
|1042.7
|Apollo
|331595.8
|5867936.9
|345.63
|-53.8
|267.8
|SDDSC254
|In Progress
plan 890 m
|Christina
|329776.6
|5867552
|286.8
|-51.8
|61.8
|SDDSC255
|551
|Golden Dyke
|330773
|5867890
|295.56
|-41.4
|251.2
|SDDSC256
|445.37
|Golden Dyke
|330772.2
|5867889.4
|295.71
|-31
|245.3
|SDDSC257
|304.74
|Golden Dyke
|330813.1
|5867847.3
|301.1
|-43.1
|263.8
|SDDSC257W1
|634.5
|Golden Dyke
|330813.1
|5867847.3
|301.1
|-43.1
|263.8
|SDDSC258
|1036.67
|Golden Dyke
|330973.3
|5867847.7
|296.73
|-32.5
|265
|SDDSC259
|781.66
|Golden Dyke
|330754
|5867731.7
|306.66
|-43.6
|274
|SDDSC259W1
|1201.2
|Golden Dyke
|330754
|5867731.7
|306.66
|-43.6
|274
|SDDSC260
|In Progress
plan 1400 m
|Rising Sun
|330339.6
|5867859.2
|276.89
|-69.6
|64.3
|SDDSC261
|1021.3
|Apollo
|331615
|5867950.8
|346.91
|-45.5
|266.3
|SDDSC262
|924.2
|Apollo
|331596.4
|5867937
|345.38
|-55.5
|266.5
|SDDSC263
|In Progress
plan 1230 m
|Apollo
|330754.1
|5867733.3
|306.8509
|-53
|66.6
|SDDSC264
|230.3
|Golden Dyke
|330813.5
|5867847.8
|301.27
|-50.8
|259.6
|SDDSC264A
|In Progress
plan 710 m
|Golden Dyke
|330813.5
|5867847.8
|301.27
|-53.7
|267.1
|SDDSC265
|In Progress
plan 1160 m
|Apollo
|331615
|5867951
|346
|-55.8
|270.7
|SDDSC266
|In Progress
plan 600 m
|Apollo
|331525
|5867844
|339.93
|-50.9
|280.6
|Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed
|Hole ID
|Depth
(m)
|Prospect
| East
GDA94 Z55
| North
GDA94 Z55
| Elevation
(m)
|Dip
| Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
|SDDCN002
|259.88
|Consols
|336036
|5870692.7
|484.05
|-37
|241
|SDDCN003
|323.06
|Consols
|336041.3
|5870692.1
|484.35
|-36
|130
|SDDCN004
|271.3
|Consols
|336036.5
|5870693.7
|484.11
|-49
|258
|SDDCN005A
|229.3
|Consols
|336034.9
|5870693.5
|484.02
|-30
|257.7
|SDDCN006
|179.8
|Consols
|336038.4
|5870692.3
|484.26
|-78
|180
|SDDCN007
|152.4
|Consols
|336041.4
|5870693
|484.39
|-50
|115
|SDDLV005A
|419.1
|Leviathan
|334566.1
|5870167.8
|554.33
|-31
|206
|SDDLV006
|752.8
|Leviathan
|334569.4
|5870170
|554.43
|-47
|152
|SDDLV007
|395.1
|Leviathan
|334570.1
|5870169.2
|554.42
|-29
|110
|SDDLV008
|302.93
|Leviathan
|334101.2
|5870007.2
|544.1
|-60
|99
|SDDLV009
|335
|Leviathan
|334089
|5870005
|544
|-33
|233
|SDDLV010
|In Progress
plan 750 m
|Leviathan
|334495
|5869985
|553
|0
|0
|SDDTS008
|511.37
|Tonstall
|336992.9
|5870558.4
|524
|-35
|29
|SDDTS009
|506
|Tonstall
|336984.3
|5870557.1
|524.7
|-28.3
|285
|SDDTS010
|535.79
|Tonstall
|336993.7
|5870557.9
|524.1
|-37
|44.4
|SDDTS011
|401.32
|Tonstall
|336992.1
|5870557.3
|524.1
|-43
|18
|Hole ID
|Depth
(m)
|Prospect
| East
GDA94 Z55
| North
GDA94 Z55
| Elevation
(m)
|Dip
| Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
|SDDTS012
|700
|Tonstall
|336992
|5870558
|524
|-48.5
|8.2
|SDDTS013
|380
|Tonstall
|337693
|5870860
|523
|-38
|248
|SDDTS014
|200
|Tonstall
|337693
|5870860
|523
|-45
|180
|SDDTS015
|In Progress
plan 460 m
|Tonstall
|337693
|5870860
|523
|0
|0
|Abandoned drill holes currently being processed and analyzed
|Hole ID
|Depth
(m)
|Prospect
|East
GDA94 Z55
|North
GDA94 Z55
|Elevation
(m)
|Dip
|Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
|SDDSC242
|20.65
|Golden Dyke
|330813.6
|5867847
|301
|-45.8
|267.2
|SDDLV005
|32.4
|Leviathan
|334580
|5870167
|555
|-33
|206
|SDDCN005
|34.7
|Consols
|336041
|5870691
|484
|0
|0
Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC201, SDDSC205, SDDSC230, SDDSC230W1 and SDDSC231 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.
|Hole number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au g/t
|Sb %
|AuEq g/t
|SDDSC201
|274.0
|274.8
|0.8
|2.6
|0.0
|2.6
|SDDSC205
|846.4
|848.2
|1.8
|2.7
|0.0
|2.7
|SDDSC205
|852.4
|852.9
|0.5
|60.4
|0.0
|60.4
|Including
|852.8
|852.9
|0.2
|175.0
|0.0
|175.0
|SDDSC205
|1013.7
|1017.6
|3.9
|2.5
|0.0
|2.6
|Including
|1013.7
|1014.9
|1.1
|5.4
|0.0
|5.5
|SDDSC205
|1021.5
|1025.6
|4.1
|1.2
|0.1
|1.3
|SDDSC205
|1027.7
|1028.5
|0.8
|2.2
|0.3
|2.9
|SDDSC230
|796.0
|797.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.0
|1.7
|SDDSC230
|858.6
|862.9
|4.3
|9.0
|0.0
|9.0
|Including
|862.3
|862.9
|0.7
|53.8
|0.0
|53.8
|SDDSC230
|886.7
|887.1
|0.31
|1466.4
|0.1
|1466.7
|SDDSC230
|899.1
|900.1
|1.0
|33.0
|0.0
|33.0
|SDDSC230
|906.9
|907.6
|0.6
|52.2
|0.0
|52.2
|SDDSC230
|936.7
|937.5
|0.8
|2.8
|0.0
|2.8
|SDDSC230
|987.1
|988.4
|1.3
|119.1
|0.7
|120.7
|SDDSC230W1
|828.8
|829.1
|0.3
|16.0
|0.1
|16.2
|SDDSC230W1
|842.8
|843.2
|0.4
|88.6
|0.0
|88.6
|SDDSC231
|823.3
|823.6
|0.4
|82.1
|0.0
|82.1
|SDDSC231
|949.3
|950.5
|1.2
|9.1
|0.0
|9.1
|SDDSC231
|992.4
|993.9
|1.5
|1.3
|0.0
|1.4
|SDDSC231
|1020.1
|1022.6
|2.5
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|SDDSC231
|1031.7
|1032.1
|0.4
|24.3
|0.0
|24.4
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC201, SDDSC205, SDDSC230, SDDSC230W1 and SDDSC231 reported here >0.1 g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.
|Hole number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au g/t
|Sb %
|AuEq g/t
|SDDSC201
|45.15
|45.5
|0.35
|0.13
|0.001
|0.13
|SDDSC201
|197.1
|198.3
|1.2
|0.2
|0.006
|0.21
|SDDSC201
|198.3
|199
|0.7
|0.29
|0.007
|0.31
|SDDSC201
|199
|200
|1
|0.1
|0.004
|0.11
|SDDSC201
|200
|201
|1
|0.27
|0.005
|0.28
|SDDSC201
|202
|203
|1
|0.09
|0.004
|0.10
|SDDSC201
|274
|274.8
|0.8
|2.63
|0.002
|2.63
|SDDSC205
|545.08
|545.65
|0.57
|0.1
|0.002
|0.10
|SDDSC205
|545.65
|546.03
|0.38
|0.27
|0.002
|0.27
|SDDSC205
|586.45
|586.65
|0.2
|0.67
|0.003
|0.68
|SDDSC205
|586.65
|587.57
|0.92
|0.32
|0.003
|0.33
|SDDSC205
|587.57
|587.77
|0.2
|0.74
|0.003
|0.75
|SDDSC205
|589.07
|590.25
|1.18
|0.1
|0.003
|0.11
|SDDSC205
|590.25
|591.55
|1.3
|0.46
|0.002
|0.47
|SDDSC205
|664.53
|665.8
|1.27
|0.43
|0.003
|0.44
|SDDSC205
|667.1
|668.4
|1.3
|0.21
|0.003
|0.22
|SDDSC205
|668.4
|669.7
|1.3
|0.1
|0.004
|0.11
|SDDSC205
|669.7
|671
|1.3
|0.9
|0.004
|0.91
|SDDSC205
|741.77
|742.02
|0.25
|0.14
|0.004
|0.15
|SDDSC205
|751.3
|752.22
|0.92
|0.11
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC205
|752.22
|752.92
|0.7
|0.21
|0.003
|0.22
|SDDSC205
|752.92
|753.12
|0.2
|0.43
|0.007
|0.45
|SDDSC205
|753.12
|753.71
|0.59
|0.37
|0.011
|0.40
|SDDSC205
|753.71
|754.51
|0.8
|0.43
|0.006
|0.44
|SDDSC205
|754.51
|755.8
|1.29
|0.67
|0.25
|1.27
|SDDSC205
|755.8
|757.06
|1.26
|0.45
|0.16
|0.83
|SDDSC205
|757.06
|757.64
|0.58
|0.75
|0.074
|0.93
|SDDSC205
|757.64
|758.1
|0.46
|0.57
|0.066
|0.73
|SDDSC205
|766.79
|766.98
|0.19
|1.81
|0.016
|1.85
|SDDSC205
|766.98
|767.17
|0.19
|1.86
|0.03
|1.93
|SDDSC205
|767.17
|767.52
|0.35
|0.15
|0.006
|0.17
|SDDSC205
|789.37
|790.14
|0.77
|0.17
|0.002
|0.17
|SDDSC205
|790.14
|790.41
|0.27
|0.14
|0.002
|0.14
|SDDSC205
|790.41
|790.53
|0.12
|0.4
|0.003
|0.41
|SDDSC205
|790.53
|790.71
|0.18
|0.67
|0.005
|0.68
|SDDSC205
|790.71
|791.82
|1.11
|0.1
|0.002
|0.10
|SDDSC205
|797.4
|797.81
|0.41
|0.3
|0.001
|0.30
|SDDSC205
|802.69
|802.81
|0.12
|0.25
|0.004
|0.26
|SDDSC205
|802.81
|802.97
|0.16
|0.34
|0.004
|0.35
|SDDSC205
|805.6
|805.89
|0.29
|0.41
|0.002
|0.42
|SDDSC205
|805.89
|807.03
|1.14
|0.64
|0.002
|0.64
|SDDSC205
|811.25
|812.33
|1.08
|0.14
|0.003
|0.15
|SDDSC205
|812.33
|812.47
|0.14
|0.37
|0.004
|0.38
|SDDSC205
|813.29
|813.56
|0.27
|0.11
|0.002
|0.11
|SDDSC205
|813.56
|813.68
|0.12
|0.43
|0.002
|0.43
|SDDSC205
|814.81
|815.02
|0.21
|0.17
|0.002
|0.17
|SDDSC205
|816.85
|817
|0.15
|0.21
|0.002
|0.21
|SDDSC205
|818.85
|819.45
|0.6
|0.24
|0.003
|0.25
|SDDSC205
|819.45
|820.63
|1.18
|0.35
|0.003
|0.36
|SDDSC205
|820.63
|821.23
|0.6
|0.82
|0.005
|0.83
|SDDSC205
|821.23
|821.79
|0.56
|1.13
|0.006
|1.14
|SDDSC205
|821.79
|822.32
|0.53
|0.95
|0.006
|0.96
|SDDSC205
|822.32
|822.94
|0.62
|0.9
|0.005
|0.91
|SDDSC205
|822.94
|823.87
|0.93
|0.6
|0.006
|0.61
|SDDSC205
|823.87
|825.1
|1.23
|0.22
|0.005
|0.23
|SDDSC205
|825.1
|826.4
|1.3
|0.11
|0.003
|0.12
|SDDSC205
|829
|829.78
|0.78
|0.18
|0.002
|0.19
|SDDSC205
|834.03
|834.19
|0.16
|0.81
|0.005
|0.82
|SDDSC205
|835.12
|835.29
|0.17
|0.46
|0.003
|0.47
|SDDSC205
|835.29
|836.55
|1.26
|0.11
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC205
|836.55
|837.18
|0.63
|0.14
|0.002
|0.14
|SDDSC205
|838.15
|839.12
|0.97
|0.23
|0.003
|0.24
|SDDSC205
|839.12
|840.25
|1.13
|0.23
|0.003
|0.24
|SDDSC205
|841.47
|841.59
|0.12
|1.32
|0.002
|1.33
|SDDSC205
|841.59
|842.57
|0.98
|0.1
|0.003
|0.11
|SDDSC205
|842.57
|843.87
|1.3
|0.23
|0.002
|0.23
|SDDSC205
|845.1
|846.4
|1.3
|0.48
|0.003
|0.49
|SDDSC205
|846.4
|846.52
|0.12
|11.4
|0.006
|11.41
|SDDSC205
|846.52
|847.23
|0.71
|2.96
|0.008
|2.98
|SDDSC205
|847.23
|847.95
|0.72
|1.3
|0.007
|1.32
|SDDSC205
|847.95
|848.17
|0.22
|1.92
|0.008
|1.94
|SDDSC205
|848.17
|849.2
|1.03
|0.12
|0.002
|0.13
|SDDSC205
|849.2
|850.4
|1.2
|0.12
|0.004
|0.13
|SDDSC205
|852.43
|852.76
|0.33
|1.38
|0.006
|1.39
|SDDSC205
|852.76
|852.93
|0.17
|175
|0.004
|175.01
|SDDSC205
|852.93
|853.3
|0.37
|0.53
|0.003
|0.54
|SDDSC205
|853.3
|854.17
|0.87
|0.09
|0.006
|0.10
|SDDSC205
|854.17
|854.66
|0.49
|0.83
|0.003
|0.84
|SDDSC205
|854.89
|855.41
|0.52
|0.11
|0.003
|0.12
|SDDSC205
|855.41
|855.78
|0.37
|0.98
|0.005
|0.99
|SDDSC205
|855.78
|856.02
|0.24
|0.68
|0.005
|0.69
|SDDSC205
|856.49
|857.43
|0.94
|0.23
|0.003
|0.24
|SDDSC205
|857.43
|857.68
|0.25
|2.3
|0.004
|2.31
|SDDSC205
|857.68
|858.78
|1.1
|0.11
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC205
|858.78
|859.61
|0.83
|0.19
|0.003
|0.20
|SDDSC205
|860.22
|861
|0.78
|0.13
|0.003
|0.14
|SDDSC205
|865.56
|865.73
|0.17
|0.24
|0.004
|0.25
|SDDSC205
|867.8
|868.36
|0.56
|0.11
|0.003
|0.12
|SDDSC205
|868.36
|868.76
|0.4
|0.34
|0.004
|0.35
|SDDSC205
|872.43
|873.08
|0.65
|0.16
|0.003
|0.17
|SDDSC205
|873.08
|873.77
|0.69
|0.79
|0.002
|0.80
|SDDSC205
|873.77
|874.36
|0.59
|0.22
|0.004
|0.23
|SDDSC205
|876.13
|876.58
|0.45
|0.16
|0.002
|0.17
|SDDSC205
|891.9
|893.08
|1.18
|0.73
|0.23
|1.28
|SDDSC205
|893.08
|894.38
|1.3
|0.12
|0.007
|0.14
|SDDSC205
|894.38
|895.07
|0.69
|0.74
|0.007
|0.76
|SDDSC205
|896.61
|897.63
|1.02
|0.12
|0.011
|0.15
|SDDSC205
|898.14
|898.43
|0.29
|0.13
|0.002
|0.14
|SDDSC205
|900.79
|900.93
|0.14
|5.03
|0.003
|5.04
|SDDSC205
|900.93
|901.83
|0.9
|0.15
|0.003
|0.16
|SDDSC205
|906.94
|907.65
|0.71
|0.37
|0.004
|0.38
|SDDSC205
|907.65
|908.08
|0.43
|0.81
|0.01
|0.83
|SDDSC205
|908.08
|909.32
|1.24
|0.61
|0.004
|0.62
|SDDSC205
|909.32
|910
|0.68
|1.09
|0.006
|1.10
|SDDSC205
|910
|910.7
|0.7
|0.8
|0.005
|0.81
|SDDSC205
|912
|913.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.003
|0.31
|SDDSC205
|922.4
|923.16
|0.76
|0.47
|0.002
|0.48
|SDDSC205
|923.16
|924.2
|1.04
|0.73
|0.005
|0.74
|SDDSC205
|925.5
|926.5
|1
|0.43
|0.008
|0.45
|SDDSC205
|934.3
|935.6
|1.3
|0.4
|0.005
|0.41
|SDDSC205
|955.6
|955.79
|0.19
|0.13
|0.003
|0.14
|SDDSC205
|1011.4
|1011.63
|0.23
|0.54
|0.006
|0.55
|SDDSC205
|1011.63
|1012.48
|0.85
|0.31
|0.006
|0.32
|SDDSC205
|1013.7
|1014.85
|1.15
|5.43
|0.013
|5.46
|SDDSC205
|1014.85
|1015.77
|0.92
|0.96
|0.017
|1.00
|SDDSC205
|1015.77
|1016.3
|0.53
|0.16
|0.007
|0.18
|SDDSC205
|1016.3
|1017.6
|1.3
|2.08
|0.008
|2.10
|SDDSC205
|1018.9
|1020.2
|1.3
|0.24
|0.006
|0.25
|SDDSC205
|1021.5
|1022.66
|1.16
|1.34
|0.008
|1.36
|SDDSC205
|1022.66
|1023.6
|0.94
|0.74
|0.013
|0.77
|SDDSC205
|1023.6
|1024.15
|0.55
|0.66
|0.025
|0.72
|SDDSC205
|1024.15
|1024.98
|0.83
|1.8
|0.2
|2.28
|SDDSC205
|1024.98
|1025.3
|0.32
|0.34
|0.011
|0.37
|SDDSC205
|1025.3
|1025.59
|0.29
|2.13
|0.007
|2.15
|SDDSC205
|1025.59
|1026.78
|1.19
|0.21
|0.01
|0.23
|SDDSC205
|1026.78
|1027.7
|0.92
|0.71
|0.087
|0.92
|SDDSC205
|1027.7
|1028.14
|0.44
|2.8
|0.51
|4.02
|SDDSC205
|1028.14
|1028.54
|0.4
|1.57
|0.033
|1.65
|SDDSC205
|1028.54
|1029.66
|1.12
|0.3
|0.009
|0.32
|SDDSC205
|1029.66
|1030.61
|0.95
|0.26
|0.008
|0.28
|SDDSC205
|1030.61
|1031.58
|0.97
|0.56
|0.012
|0.59
|SDDSC205
|1031.58
|1032.35
|0.77
|0.11
|0.015
|0.15
|SDDSC205
|1032.35
|1033.04
|0.69
|0.13
|0.008
|0.15
|SDDSC205
|1034.3
|1035.5
|1.2
|0.15
|0.005
|0.16
|SDDSC205
|1036.33
|1036.84
|0.51
|0.14
|0.004
|0.15
|SDDSC205
|1036.84
|1037.54
|0.7
|0.28
|0.003
|0.29
|SDDSC205
|1037.54
|1038.07
|0.53
|0.57
|0.004
|0.58
|SDDSC205
|1038.07
|1038.7
|0.63
|0.6
|0.013
|0.63
|SDDSC205
|1041.53
|1042.03
|0.5
|0.42
|0.005
|0.43
|SDDSC205
|1048
|1048.82
|0.82
|0.24
|0.003
|0.25
|SDDSC205
|1048.82
|1049.55
|0.73
|0.41
|0.01
|0.43
|SDDSC205
|1049.55
|1050.8
|1.25
|0.19
|0.006
|0.20
|SDDSC205
|1050.8
|1052
|1.2
|0.5
|0.004
|0.51
|SDDSC205
|1052
|1052.43
|0.43
|0.66
|0.003
|0.67
|SDDSC205
|1056
|1056.82
|0.82
|0.14
|0.002
|0.14
|SDDSC205
|1068.4
|1068.55
|0.15
|0.45
|0.004
|0.46
|SDDSC205
|1070.7
|1071.07
|0.37
|0.21
|0.007
|0.23
|SDDSC205
|1071.07
|1071.46
|0.39
|1.04
|0.012
|1.07
|SDDSC205
|1072.7
|1073.54
|0.84
|0.11
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC205
|1073.54
|1074.5
|0.96
|0.17
|0.003
|0.18
|SDDSC205
|1082.9
|1083.55
|0.65
|0.17
|0.002
|0.17
|SDDSC205
|1083.55
|1083.92
|0.37
|0.12
|0.003
|0.13
|SDDSC205
|1083.92
|1084.47
|0.55
|0.39
|0.026
|0.45
|SDDSC205
|1084.47
|1085.29
|0.82
|0.48
|0.035
|0.56
|SDDSC205
|1086.5
|1087.29
|0.79
|0.26
|0.003
|0.27
|SDDSC205
|1094.1
|1095.4
|1.3
|0.26
|0.003
|0.27
|SDDSC205
|1096
|1097
|1
|0.11
|0.003
|0.12
|SDDSC205
|1117.63
|1117.95
|0.32
|0.11
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC230
|576.88
|577.48
|0.6
|0.15
|0.002
|0.16
|SDDSC230
|599.54
|600.41
|0.87
|0.29
|0.003
|0.30
|SDDSC230
|601.5
|601.6
|0.1
|0.4
|0.002
|0.41
|SDDSC230
|601.6
|602.34
|0.74
|0.25
|0.002
|0.26
|SDDSC230
|606.9
|607.4
|0.5
|0.44
|0.001
|0.44
|SDDSC230
|649.15
|650.27
|1.12
|0.16
|0.003
|0.17
|SDDSC230
|650.27
|650.82
|0.55
|0.26
|0.003
|0.27
|SDDSC230
|650.82
|651.69
|0.87
|0.55
|0.004
|0.56
|SDDSC230
|651.69
|651.94
|0.25
|0.47
|0.003
|0.48
|SDDSC230
|660.3
|660.48
|0.18
|0.42
|0.003
|0.43
|SDDSC230
|677.3
|677.63
|0.33
|0.14
|0.004
|0.15
|SDDSC230
|701.85
|702.15
|0.3
|0.37
|0.12
|0.66
|SDDSC230
|712.55
|713.85
|1.3
|0.19
|0.003
|0.20
|SDDSC230
|715.25
|716.55
|1.3
|0.11
|0.005
|0.12
|SDDSC230
|717.85
|719.15
|1.3
|0.2
|0.004
|0.21
|SDDSC230
|746.51
|747.3
|0.79
|0.13
|0.005
|0.14
|SDDSC230
|749
|749.67
|0.67
|0.14
|0.009
|0.16
|SDDSC230
|749.67
|749.97
|0.3
|0.22
|0.004
|0.23
|SDDSC230
|749.97
|750.97
|1
|0.21
|0.003
|0.22
|SDDSC230
|750.97
|751.38
|0.41
|0.42
|0.004
|0.43
|SDDSC230
|751.38
|752
|0.62
|0.7
|0.007
|0.72
|SDDSC230
|752
|752.45
|0.45
|0.5
|0.005
|0.51
|SDDSC230
|752.45
|752.63
|0.18
|0.31
|0.008
|0.33
|SDDSC230
|752.63
|753.1
|0.47
|0.35
|0.003
|0.36
|SDDSC230
|753.1
|754.23
|1.13
|0.13
|0.008
|0.15
|SDDSC230
|754.23
|755.1
|0.87
|0.19
|0.004
|0.20
|SDDSC230
|762.18
|762.84
|0.66
|0.16
|0.005
|0.17
|SDDSC230
|766.66
|766.94
|0.28
|3.09
|0.043
|3.19
|SDDSC230
|771.16
|771.35
|0.19
|0.09
|0.008
|0.11
|SDDSC230
|772.13
|772.29
|0.16
|1.87
|0.002
|1.88
|SDDSC230
|784.84
|785.17
|0.33
|0.58
|0.012
|0.61
|SDDSC230
|785.17
|785.36
|0.19
|0.87
|0.018
|0.91
|SDDSC230
|785.36
|786.41
|1.05
|0.2
|0.012
|0.23
|SDDSC230
|790.46
|790.59
|0.13
|0.89
|0.012
|0.92
|SDDSC230
|792.88
|794.02
|1.14
|0.41
|0.007
|0.43
|SDDSC230
|794.02
|795.08
|1.06
|0.27
|0.005
|0.28
|SDDSC230
|795.08
|795.25
|0.17
|0.5
|0.005
|0.51
|SDDSC230
|795.25
|795.39
|0.14
|0.4
|0.005
|0.41
|SDDSC230
|795.39
|796
|0.61
|0.73
|0.006
|0.74
|SDDSC230
|796
|796.72
|0.72
|0.99
|0.008
|1.01
|SDDSC230
|796.72
|796.92
|0.2
|1.35
|0.011
|1.38
|SDDSC230
|796.92
|797.62
|0.7
|2.4
|0.013
|2.43
|SDDSC230
|797.62
|798.9
|1.28
|0.41
|0.006
|0.42
|SDDSC230
|798.9
|799.46
|0.56
|0.31
|0.004
|0.32
|SDDSC230
|799.46
|799.93
|0.47
|0.4
|0.016
|0.44
|SDDSC230
|799.93
|801.02
|1.09
|0.15
|0.006
|0.16
|SDDSC230
|801.02
|801.2
|0.18
|0.77
|0.003
|0.78
|SDDSC230
|801.2
|802.31
|1.11
|0.25
|0.005
|0.26
|SDDSC230
|802.31
|803.5
|1.19
|0.13
|0.008
|0.15
|SDDSC230
|805.49
|806.55
|1.06
|0.19
|0.01
|0.21
|SDDSC230
|806.55
|806.67
|0.12
|2.42
|0.007
|2.44
|SDDSC230
|806.67
|806.94
|0.27
|0.71
|0.012
|0.74
|SDDSC230
|806.94
|807.08
|0.14
|0.55
|0.014
|0.58
|SDDSC230
|812.07
|812.8
|0.73
|0.17
|0.001
|0.17
|SDDSC230
|812.8
|813.88
|1.08
|0.27
|0.001
|0.27
|SDDSC230
|816.14
|817.15
|1.01
|0.15
|0.003
|0.16
|SDDSC230
|817.15
|817.95
|0.8
|0.66
|0.005
|0.67
|SDDSC230
|817.95
|818.25
|0.3
|5.97
|0.035
|6.05
|SDDSC230
|818.25
|818.66
|0.41
|0.27
|0.013
|0.30
|SDDSC230
|818.66
|819.76
|1.1
|0.13
|0.005
|0.14
|SDDSC230
|824.08
|824.71
|0.63
|0.4
|0.003
|0.41
|SDDSC230
|824.71
|825.08
|0.37
|0.49
|0.006
|0.50
|SDDSC230
|825.08
|825.5
|0.42
|0.28
|0.003
|0.29
|SDDSC230
|825.5
|826.22
|0.72
|0.11
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC230
|834.58
|835.08
|0.5
|0.14
|0.002
|0.14
|SDDSC230
|837.02
|837.78
|0.76
|0.14
|0.002
|0.15
|SDDSC230
|851
|851.72
|0.72
|0.09
|0.021
|0.14
|SDDSC230
|854.6
|855.07
|0.47
|0.12
|0.002
|0.13
|SDDSC230
|856.21
|856.47
|0.26
|0.49
|0.002
|0.49
|SDDSC230
|857.44
|857.58
|0.14
|0.19
|0.003
|0.20
|SDDSC230
|857.58
|858.27
|0.69
|0.19
|0.002
|0.20
|SDDSC230
|858.27
|858.57
|0.3
|0.28
|0.003
|0.29
|SDDSC230
|858.57
|858.75
|0.18
|1.67
|0.002
|1.68
|SDDSC230
|858.75
|859.07
|0.32
|0.57
|0.004
|0.58
|SDDSC230
|859.07
|859.27
|0.2
|0.61
|<0.0001
|0.61
|SDDSC230
|859.27
|859.65
|0.38
|1.21
|0.005
|1.22
|SDDSC230
|859.65
|859.96
|0.31
|1.33
|0.01
|1.35
|SDDSC230
|859.96
|861.03
|1.07
|1.05
|0.005
|1.06
|SDDSC230
|861.03
|862.05
|1.02
|0.35
|0.003
|0.36
|SDDSC230
|862.05
|862.25
|0.2
|0.11
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC230
|862.25
|862.92
|0.67
|53.8
|0.008
|53.82
|SDDSC230
|864.94
|865.06
|0.12
|0.12
|0.003
|0.13
|SDDSC230
|867.49
|868.31
|0.82
|2.06
|0.003
|2.07
|SDDSC230
|868.31
|868.46
|0.15
|0.18
|0.002
|0.18
|SDDSC230
|870.35
|870.8
|0.45
|0.1
|0.004
|0.11
|SDDSC230
|871.8
|872.64
|0.84
|0.71
|0.004
|0.72
|SDDSC230
|872.64
|872.9
|0.26
|0.12
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC230
|872.9
|873.04
|0.14
|1.14
|0.003
|1.15
|SDDSC230
|886.74
|886.95
|0.21
|21.9
|0.008
|21.92
|SDDSC230
|886.95
|887.05
|0.1
|4500
|0.33
|4500.79
|SDDSC230
|887.05
|887.3
|0.25
|0.19
|0.004
|0.20
|SDDSC230
|887.3
|888.19
|0.89
|0.11
|0.004
|0.12
|SDDSC230
|896.44
|897.05
|0.61
|0.14
|0.005
|0.15
|SDDSC230
|898.3
|898.56
|0.26
|0.45
|0.003
|0.46
|SDDSC230
|898.56
|899.13
|0.57
|0.29
|0.003
|0.30
|SDDSC230
|899.13
|900.09
|0.96
|33
|0.005
|33.01
|SDDSC230
|900.09
|901.12
|1.03
|0.35
|0.002
|0.35
|SDDSC230
|901.12
|901.82
|0.7
|0.27
|0.001
|0.27
|SDDSC230
|901.82
|902.85
|1.03
|0.19
|0.002
|0.20
|SDDSC230
|902.85
|903.5
|0.65
|0.17
|0.002
|0.18
|SDDSC230
|904.33
|905.35
|1.02
|0.71
|0.003
|0.72
|SDDSC230
|906.92
|907.55
|0.63
|52.2
|0.006
|52.22
|SDDSC230
|907.55
|907.66
|0.11
|0.33
|0.012
|0.36
|SDDSC230
|908.9
|909.27
|0.37
|0.1
|0.006
|0.11
|SDDSC230
|909.27
|910.19
|0.92
|0.29
|0.006
|0.30
|SDDSC230
|911.46
|912.62
|1.16
|0.12
|0.006
|0.13
|SDDSC230
|912.62
|913.82
|1.2
|0.17
|0.009
|0.19
|SDDSC230
|913.82
|914.61
|0.79
|0.12
|0.008
|0.14
|SDDSC230
|914.61
|915.36
|0.75
|0.17
|0.009
|0.19
|SDDSC230
|915.36
|916.16
|0.8
|1.67
|0.023
|1.72
|SDDSC230
|916.16
|916.97
|0.81
|0.23
|0.01
|0.25
|SDDSC230
|919.75
|920.49
|0.74
|0.36
|0.014
|0.39
|SDDSC230
|920.49
|921.06
|0.57
|0.28
|0.008
|0.30
|SDDSC230
|929.1
|930.26
|1.16
|0.46
|0.005
|0.47
|SDDSC230
|930.26
|931.07
|0.81
|0.84
|0.009
|0.86
|SDDSC230
|931.07
|931.75
|0.68
|0.96
|0.063
|1.11
|SDDSC230
|931.75
|932.05
|0.3
|1.02
|0.036
|1.11
|SDDSC230
|932.05
|933.21
|1.16
|0.1
|0.003
|0.11
|SDDSC230
|933.21
|934.02
|0.81
|0.09
|0.005
|0.10
|SDDSC230
|934.41
|935
|0.59
|0.91
|0.011
|0.94
|SDDSC230
|935
|935.85
|0.85
|0.9
|0.009
|0.92
|SDDSC230
|935.85
|936.67
|0.82
|0.42
|0.009
|0.44
|SDDSC230
|936.67
|937.19
|0.52
|1.15
|0.011
|1.18
|SDDSC230
|937.19
|937.51
|0.32
|5.44
|0.012
|5.47
|SDDSC230
|940.09
|940.5
|0.41
|0.16
|0.006
|0.17
|SDDSC230
|946.33
|946.8
|0.47
|2.46
|0.01
|2.48
|SDDSC230
|946.8
|947.6
|0.8
|0.86
|0.031
|0.93
|SDDSC230
|947.6
|948.73
|1.13
|0.42
|0.012
|0.45
|SDDSC230
|948.73
|949.85
|1.12
|0.14
|0.005
|0.15
|SDDSC230
|951.45
|952.44
|0.99
|1.06
|0.01
|1.08
|SDDSC230
|952.44
|952.96
|0.52
|1.63
|0.015
|1.67
|SDDSC230
|952.96
|953.51
|0.55
|0.72
|0.009
|0.74
|SDDSC230
|953.51
|954.32
|0.81
|0.3
|0.006
|0.31
|SDDSC230
|955.26
|956.31
|1.05
|0.32
|0.01
|0.34
|SDDSC230
|956.31
|957.48
|1.17
|0.19
|0.007
|0.21
|SDDSC230
|957.48
|958.01
|0.53
|1.56
|0.013
|1.59
|SDDSC230
|963.73
|964.48
|0.75
|0.12
|0.005
|0.13
|SDDSC230
|973.14
|974.08
|0.94
|0.26
|0.007
|0.28
|SDDSC230
|974.08
|975.12
|1.04
|0.92
|0.011
|0.95
|SDDSC230
|975.12
|976.14
|1.02
|1.85
|0.007
|1.87
|SDDSC230
|976.14
|976.31
|0.17
|0.31
|0.002
|0.31
|SDDSC230
|976.31
|977.28
|0.97
|0.15
|0.002
|0.15
|SDDSC230
|977.76
|978
|0.24
|0.81
|0.008
|0.83
|SDDSC230
|983
|983.2
|0.2
|0.3
|0.005
|0.31
|SDDSC230
|983.66
|983.84
|0.18
|0.1
|0.002
|0.10
|SDDSC230
|984.86
|985.6
|0.74
|0.12
|0.004
|0.13
|SDDSC230
|985.6
|985.87
|0.27
|0.18
|0.007
|0.20
|SDDSC230
|986.47
|987.08
|0.61
|0.33
|0.006
|0.34
|SDDSC230
|987.08
|987.47
|0.39
|293
|2.2
|298.26
|SDDSC230
|987.47
|988.3
|0.83
|0.1
|0.01
|0.12
|SDDSC230
|988.3
|988.4
|0.1
|428
|0.15
|428.36
|SDDSC230
|992.12
|992.39
|0.27
|1.48
|0.65
|3.03
|SDDSC230
|993.65
|994.09
|0.44
|0.15
|0.004
|0.16
|SDDSC230
|995.1
|996.1
|1
|0.27
|0.003
|0.28
|SDDSC230
|996.86
|997.75
|0.89
|0.14
|0.01
|0.16
|SDDSC230
|997.75
|997.85
|0.1
|3.75
|0.01
|3.77
|SDDSC230W1
|810.8
|811.1
|0.3
|0.11
|<0.0001
|0.11
|SDDSC230W1
|811.1
|811.24
|0.14
|1.76
|0.007
|1.78
|SDDSC230W1
|811.24
|812.45
|1.21
|0.2
|0.004
|0.21
|SDDSC230W1
|812.45
|812.74
|0.29
|0.34
|0.01
|0.36
|SDDSC230W1
|812.74
|813.05
|0.31
|0.28
|0.006
|0.29
|SDDSC230W1
|815.96
|816.1
|0.14
|0.16
|0.011
|0.19
|SDDSC230W1
|816.1
|816.72
|0.62
|0.4
|0.009
|0.42
|SDDSC230W1
|816.72
|816.94
|0.22
|0.27
|0.008
|0.29
|SDDSC230W1
|816.94
|817.63
|0.69
|0.23
|0.008
|0.25
|SDDSC230W1
|823.14
|824.14
|1
|0.12
|0.003
|0.13
|SDDSC230W1
|826.16
|827
|0.84
|0.29
|0.004
|0.30
|SDDSC230W1
|827
|827.77
|0.77
|0.22
|0.004
|0.23
|SDDSC230W1
|828.58
|828.82
|0.24
|0.59
|0.014
|0.62
|SDDSC230W1
|828.82
|829.12
|0.3
|16
|0.064
|16.15
|SDDSC230W1
|834
|835
|1
|0.13
|0.003
|0.14
|SDDSC230W1
|835
|835.83
|0.83
|0.15
|0.004
|0.16
|SDDSC230W1
|835.83
|836.15
|0.32
|0.5
|0.007
|0.52
|SDDSC230W1
|836.15
|836.86
|0.71
|0.11
|0.003
|0.12
|SDDSC230W1
|842.8
|843.24
|0.44
|88.6
|0.008
|88.62
|SDDSC230W1
|847.4
|848.4
|1
|0.12
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC230W1
|848.4
|849.4
|1
|0.1
|0.006
|0.11
|SDDSC230W1
|849.4
|850.4
|1
|0.1
|0.002
|0.10
|SDDSC230W1
|857.28
|858.55
|1.27
|0.22
|0.003
|0.23
|SDDSC230W1
|859.77
|860.8
|1.03
|0.32
|0.006
|0.33
|SDDSC230W1
|860.8
|861.8
|1
|0.19
|0.006
|0.20
|SDDSC231
|491.88
|492.77
|0.89
|0.14
|0.002
|0.14
|SDDSC231
|682.68
|683.15
|0.47
|0.1
|0.001
|0.10
|SDDSC231
|684.77
|685.1
|0.33
|0.01
|0.038
|0.10
|SDDSC231
|686.87
|686.97
|0.1
|0.1
|0.003
|0.11
|SDDSC231
|723.6
|724.7
|1.1
|0.42
|0.002
|0.43
|SDDSC231
|768.53
|769.46
|0.93
|0.15
|0.001
|0.15
|SDDSC231
|769.46
|770.41
|0.95
|0.15
|0.003
|0.16
|SDDSC231
|770.41
|770.66
|0.25
|0.47
|0.002
|0.48
|SDDSC231
|770.66
|771.85
|1.19
|0.36
|0.008
|0.38
|SDDSC231
|771.85
|772.04
|0.19
|0.32
|0.006
|0.33
|SDDSC231
|773.08
|774.28
|1.2
|0.13
|0.004
|0.14
|SDDSC231
|774.28
|775.58
|1.3
|0.17
|0.004
|0.18
|SDDSC231
|788.51
|789.14
|0.63
|0.33
|0.004
|0.34
|SDDSC231
|795.35
|796.12
|0.77
|0.6
|0.007
|0.62
|SDDSC231
|796.12
|797.23
|1.11
|0.64
|0.007
|0.66
|SDDSC231
|797.23
|797.7
|0.47
|0.86
|0.014
|0.89
|SDDSC231
|799
|799.68
|0.68
|0.25
|0.004
|0.26
|SDDSC231
|799.68
|800.51
|0.83
|0.1
|0.005
|0.11
|SDDSC231
|800.51
|801.75
|1.24
|0.29
|0.004
|0.30
|SDDSC231
|823.29
|823.64
|0.35
|82.1
|0.003
|82.11
|SDDSC231
|823.64
|824.22
|0.58
|0.22
|0.003
|0.23
|SDDSC231
|824.22
|825.39
|1.17
|0.09
|0.005
|0.10
|SDDSC231
|873.71
|874.26
|0.55
|0.11
|0.002
|0.11
|SDDSC231
|874.26
|874.83
|0.57
|0.18
|0.002
|0.18
|SDDSC231
|878.28
|879
|0.72
|0.38
|0.003
|0.39
|SDDSC231
|896.15
|897.4
|1.25
|0.14
|0.004
|0.15
|SDDSC231
|899.9
|900.92
|1.02
|0.14
|0.004
|0.15
|SDDSC231
|900.92
|902.22
|1.3
|0.72
|0.006
|0.74
|SDDSC231
|902.22
|903.52
|1.3
|0.5
|0.007
|0.52
|SDDSC231
|903.52
|904.79
|1.27
|0.29
|0.012
|0.32
|SDDSC231
|907.22
|908.36
|1.14
|0.31
|0.005
|0.32
|SDDSC231
|912.52
|912.71
|0.19
|0.12
|0.005
|0.13
|SDDSC231
|912.71
|913.97
|1.26
|0.86
|0.018
|0.90
|SDDSC231
|913.97
|914.88
|0.91
|0.44
|0.005
|0.45
|SDDSC231
|917.28
|918.46
|1.18
|0.43
|0.057
|0.57
|SDDSC231
|918.46
|918.64
|0.18
|0.49
|0.2
|0.97
|SDDSC231
|918.64
|919.79
|1.15
|1.19
|0.21
|1.69
|SDDSC231
|919.79
|921
|1.21
|0.25
|0.045
|0.36
|SDDSC231
|921
|922.27
|1.27
|0.1
|0.005
|0.11
|SDDSC231
|922.27
|923.54
|1.27
|0.1
|0.005
|0.11
|SDDSC231
|923.54
|924.64
|1.1
|0.27
|0.004
|0.28
|SDDSC231
|924.64
|925
|0.36
|0.86
|0.004
|0.87
|SDDSC231
|925
|926
|1
|0.35
|0.003
|0.36
|SDDSC231
|926.72
|927.52
|0.8
|0.13
|0.003
|0.14
|SDDSC231
|927.52
|927.73
|0.21
|1.9
|0.006
|1.91
|SDDSC231
|927.73
|928.82
|1.09
|0.19
|0.003
|0.20
|SDDSC231
|936.34
|936.9
|0.56
|0.11
|0.003
|0.12
|SDDSC231
|946.86
|948
|1.14
|0.18
|0.004
|0.19
|SDDSC231
|948
|949.3
|1.3
|0.14
|0.003
|0.15
|SDDSC231
|949.3
|950.52
|1.22
|9.09
|0.004
|9.10
|SDDSC231
|953.01
|954.31
|1.3
|0.1
|0.003
|0.11
|SDDSC231
|960.45
|961.58
|1.13
|0.27
|0.004
|0.28
|SDDSC231
|991.79
|992.41
|0.62
|0.52
|0.012
|0.55
|SDDSC231
|992.41
|993.33
|0.92
|0.98
|0.024
|1.04
|SDDSC231
|993.33
|993.94
|0.61
|1.9
|0.015
|1.94
|SDDSC231
|995.24
|995.45
|0.21
|0.28
|0.004
|0.29
|SDDSC231
|1008
|1008.93
|0.93
|0.11
|0.006
|0.13
|SDDSC231
|1008.93
|1009.05
|0.12
|4.5
|0.012
|4.53
|SDDSC231
|1009.05
|1009.23
|0.18
|0.62
|0.003
|0.63
|SDDSC231
|1011.97
|1012.18
|0.21
|0.26
|0.006
|0.27
|SDDSC231
|1012.18
|1013.04
|0.86
|0.29
|0.005
|0.30
|SDDSC231
|1014
|1014.53
|0.53
|0.44
|0.008
|0.46
|SDDSC231
|1014.53
|1014.89
|0.36
|0.45
|0.008
|0.47
|SDDSC231
|1014.89
|1015.67
|0.78
|2.04
|0.003
|2.05
|SDDSC231
|1015.67
|1016
|0.33
|0.57
|0.004
|0.58
|SDDSC231
|1016
|1016.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.002
|0.11
|SDDSC231
|1016.5
|1016.71
|0.21
|0.1
|0.002
|0.11
|SDDSC231
|1020.06
|1020.38
|0.32
|2.4
|0.007
|2.42
|SDDSC231
|1020.38
|1021.5
|1.12
|0.11
|0.005
|0.12
|SDDSC231
|1021.5
|1022.55
|1.05
|1.51
|0.008
|1.53
|SDDSC231
|1022.55
|1023.46
|0.91
|0.25
|0.009
|0.27
|SDDSC231
|1023.46
|1024.36
|0.9
|0.89
|0.007
|0.91
|SDDSC231
|1024.52
|1025.3
|0.78
|0.19
|0.004
|0.20
|SDDSC231
|1027.92
|1028.11
|0.19
|1.68
|0.006
|1.69
|SDDSC231
|1028.11
|1028.42
|0.31
|0.41
|0.016
|0.45
|SDDSC231
|1028.42
|1028.84
|0.42
|1.57
|0.037
|1.66
|SDDSC231
|1028.84
|1029.16
|0.32
|0.13
|0.01
|0.15
|SDDSC231
|1029.16
|1029.73
|0.57
|0.16
|0.009
|0.18
|SDDSC231
|1029.73
|1031
|1.27
|0.48
|0.04
|0.58
|SDDSC231
|1031
|1031.67
|0.67
|0.32
|0.03
|0.39
|SDDSC231
|1031.67
|1032.06
|0.39
|24.3
|0.044
|24.41
JORC Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
|
|Drilling techniques
|
|
|Drill sample recovery
|
|
|Logging
|
|
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
|Location of data points
|
|
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
|Sample security
|
|
|Audits or reviews
|
|
Southern Cross Gold (SXG) ASX Announcement
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
| Mineral tenement
and land tenure
status
|
|
| Exploration done by
other parties
|
|
|Geology
|
|
|Drill hole Information
|
|
|Data aggregation methods
|
|
| Relationship
between
mineralization
widths and
intercept lengths
|
|
|Diagrams
|
|
|Balanced reporting
|
|
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|Further work
|
|
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