Southern Cross Gold Drills 0.6 m @ 972 g/t Gold in Apollo and Drills Easternmost Mineralization

Southern Cross Gold Drills 0.6 m @ 972 g/t Gold in Apollo and Drills Easternmost Mineralization

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from five drill holes at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria, showing the increase in grade at depth in Apollo and extended Sunday Creek to its furthest eastern point to date with high grades in up-dip areas of Apollo East (Figures 2 to 6).

SDDSC222W1 returned the headline result, 0.6 m @ 993.2 g/t AuEq (972.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 808.5 m, the 9th best composite intersection drilled at Sunday Creek, 620 m below surface. SDDSC227 returned the shallowest high-grade intersection drilled in Apollo East, 5.1 m @ 27.2 g/t AuEq including 2.6 m @ 51.1 g/t AuEq from 260.9 m and only 144 m below surface, and the most easterly and shallowest drill intersection on the project, along with an antimony assay of 32.5% Sb. Five individual assays in this release exceed 50 g/t Au, ranging from 97.6 g/t to 972.0 g/t.

Four High Level Takeaways: 

  1. Grades continue to strengthen at depth in Apollo. SDDSC222W1 returned 0.6 m @ 993.2 g/t AuEq (972.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 808.5 m, extending the A130 vein set 40 m below its known vertical depth extent. The intersection ranks as the 9th best intersection drilled at Sunday Creek to date, returned approximately 620 m below surface. 

  2. High-grade mineralization now extends much closer to surface in Apollo East. SDDSC223 and SDDSC227 both extended the Apollo East vein sets up-dip, with SDDSC223 returning 97.6 g/t Au, 144 m below surface, and SDDSC227 delivering 5.1 m @ 27.2 g/t AuEq (18.4 g/t Au, 3.7% Sb) from 260.9 m, including individual assays of 186.0 g/t Au and 116.0 g/t Au. Both high-grade assays sit inside a 2.6 m @ 51.1 g/t AuEq interval. 

  3. The Apollo East corridor keeps expanding along strike to the east. SDDSC222 alone intersected seven separate Apollo East vein sets across prospective terrain and combined with the up-dip results from SDDSC223 and SDDSC227, Apollo East is now defined across 140 m of horizontal strike, reinforcing that this is a broad, multi-vein system. Apollo East is one of five mineralized areas along 1,550 m of drill-defined host strike, of which approximately 650 m has been intensively drill tested. SDDSC227 also returned the easternmost significant intersection drilled at the main Sunday Creek Project to date, approximately 110 m below surface and directly beneath mineralization identified in the MTSC001 trench completed in 2021, which it likely extends down-dip. 

  4. Antimony grades strengthen alongside the gold in shallow Apollo East. SDDSC227 returned 32.5% Sb, one of five individual assays above 15% Sb reported for Apollo East. Together, they show Apollo East carries high-grade gold and meaningful antimony grades into shallow areas. The 186.0 g/t Au assay carried 5.2% Sb, and SDDSC222 returned three individual assays above 15% Sb at depth, showing antimony tenor is carried through the full vertical extent of the system. 

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "This release does two things at once. SDDSC222 and its wedge SDDSC222W1 pushed Apollo down-dip, returning 972 g/t gold over 0.6 m at 620 metres vertical depth, our 9th best intersection at Sunday Creek. SDDSC223 and SDDSC227 extended Apollo East to its shallowest and easternmost extensions. Grades keep improving with depth at Sunday Creek rather than tailing off, but they are not absent at surface either.

"SDDSC227 makes the point better than any hole here: 32.5% antimony, alongside individual gold assays of 186.0 g/t and 116.0 g/t, all within 144 m of surface. SDDSC227 returned 5.1 m @ 27.2 g/t gold equivalent including 2.6 m @ 51.1 g/t and also delivered the easternmost significant intersection drilled at Sunday Creek to date, 110 m below mineralization we trenched at MTSC001 back in 2021. Apollo East is open to the east and we intend to keep pushing it in that direction.

"We are growing Apollo and Apollo East in both directions at once, and with eleven rigs turning, results pending from 72 holes and our 200,000 m program running through to Q1 2027, we expect to keep delivering."

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights: 

SDDSC222 intersected a 118 m stacked mineralized zone between 533.4 m and 651.4 m containing both gold and antimony-dominant veins: The full 118 m zone averages 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.26% Sb), with a higher-grade core of 39.3 m @ 3.3 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 0.41% Sb) from 597.3 m. The hole intersected seven Apollo East vein sets and extended several of them 40 m to 70 m up-dip, and returned three individual assays above 15% Sb, peaking at 26.2% Sb with 5.2 g/t Au over 0.1 m from 619.9 m. Highlights include: 

  • 1.0 m @ 17.7 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 7.2% Sb) from 575.4 m, including: 

    • 0.4 m @ 43.1 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 17.7% Sb) from 575.4 m 

  • 5.7 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (4.3 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 597.3 m, including: 

    • 3.4 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (6.1 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 598.4 m 

  • 1.0 m @ 7.8 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 605.2 m 

  • 0.9 m @ 17.5 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 5.7% Sb) from 619.1 m 

  • 2.1 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (20.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 635.8 m, Including 

    • 0.4 m @ 108.0 g/t AuEq (108.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 635.8 m 

  • 2.1 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 640.8 m, including: 

    • 1.6 m @ 8.2 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 640.8 m 

SDDSC222W1 returned the 9th best composite result on the project to date which is located approximately 620 m below surface, extending the A130 vein set 40 m deeper. SDDSC222W1 intersected a further 125 m of down-hole prospective terrain, including a broad 20 m zone of lower-grade mineralization from 873.2 m confirming down-dip structural continuation of multiple Apollo vein sets. Highlights included: 

  • 0.6 m @ 993.2 g/t AuEq (972.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 808.5 m

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights: 

SDDSC223 returned 97.6 g/t Au with 1.7% Sb over 0.10 m from 280.5 m, about 144 m below surface, in a narrow, previously undefined gold-rich vein set hosted in altered sediments. SDDSC223 remained within prospective terrain for 163 m down-hole and tested the southern-most strike continuation of multiple Apollo East vein sets. Highlights include: 

  • 1.0 m @ 7.0 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 236.7 m, including: 

    • 0.8 m @ 8.9 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 236.7 m 

  • 2.3 m @ 13.9 g/t AuEq (11.2 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 245.3 m 

  • 0.1 m @ 48.6 g/t AuEq (41.0 g/t Au, 3.2% Sb) from 266.1 m 

  • 1.4 m @ 11.4 g/t AuEq (10.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 280.1 m 

SDDSC227 intersected seven vein sets in the upper Apollo East, with the best results from two narrow, closely spaced high-grade zones: 116.0 g/t Au with 32.5% Sb over 0.5 m from 260.9 m and 186.0 g/t Au and 5.2% Sb over 0.2 m from 263.4 m. Both sit within a broader mineralized zone and are among the shallowest high-grade intersections drilled within Apollo East to date: The upper zone sits 144 m below surface and is the shallowest high-grade intersection drilled in Apollo East to date, while a further intersection in the hole is the easternmost significant intersection drilled at the main Sunday Creek Project, approximately 110 m below surface mineralization identified in the MTSC001 trench. Highlights include: 

  • 0.8 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (7.8 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 209.0 m 

  • 5.1 m @ 27.2 g/t AuEq (18.4 g/t Au, 3.7% Sb) from 260.9 m, Including

    •  2.6 m @ 51.1 g/t AuEq (34.2 g/t Au, 7.1% Sb) from 260.9 m 

  • 7.8 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 323.8 m, including: 

    • 1.3 m @ 10.2 g/t AuEq (8.7 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 325.9 m 

    • 0.4 m @ 47.6 g/t AuEq (25.1 g/t Au, 9.4% Sb) from 328.6 m 

  • 0.3 m @ 44.0 g/t AuEq (44.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 334.9 m 

SDDSC234 tested the down-dip continuation of the Apollo East vein sets and provided a 70 m up-dip extension from previously released SDDSC124 on the A179 vein set. The hole intersected close to 150 m of prospective terrain and bounds the southern strike extent of multiple Apollo East vein sets: 

  • 0.3 m @ 7.7 g/t AuEq (7.2 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 268.8 m 

  • 1.1 m @ 7.0 g/t AuEq (5.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 323.4 m, including:

    •  0.6 m @ 11.6 g/t AuEq (9.0 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 323.9 m 

Project Totals to Date 

  • 283 drill holes for 136.9 km reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020 

  • 98 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut 

  • 111 composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut

  • Results pending from 72 holes, including eleven holes actively being drilled and three abandoned holes, with eleven drill rigs currently operational 

  • 200,000 m drill program continuing through to Q1 2027

Drill Hole Discussion

This release reports results from five drill holes at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, extending both the Apollo and Apollo East areas of the project. All holes were drilled in an east to west orientation.

Holes reported show the increase in grade at depth in Apollo and extend Sunday Creek to its furthest eastern point to date with high grades in up-dip areas of Apollo East (Figures 2 to 6).

SDDSC222

SDDSC222 was drilled to test the up-dip extension of previously unrecognised Apollo East vein sets and to provide south-bounding information for Apollo vein sets at depth.

The hole intersected a broad zone of stacked subvertical mineralization between 533.4 m and 651.4 m, with higher-grade zones towards the base of the interval. Cumulatively SDDSC222 tested 135 m of down-hole prospective terrain within Apollo East, intersecting seven Apollo East vein sets. SDDSC222 provided 40 m to 70 m up-dip extensions of several Apollo East vein sets from previously defined drilling including SDDSC170A (refer to ASX announcement dated 8 September 2025) and SDDSC181 (refer to ASX announcement dated 17 December 2025).

Drilling intersected the Admiral Fault from approximately 732 m. Rather than close the hole out at its originally planned 770 m depth, the strength of results above the fault supported extending and wedging SDDSC222 at 747.7 m to continue as SDDSC222W1, allowing a single hole to also capture targets originally planned for a separate future drill hole, an estimated saving of around 750 m of future drilling.

Selected composite highlights from SDDSC222 included:

  • 1.0 m @ 17.7 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 7.2% Sb) from 575.4 m, including:

    • 0.4 m @ 43.1 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 17.7% Sb) from 575.4 m

  • 5.7 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (4.3 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 597.3 m, including:

    • 3.4 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (6.1 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 598.4 m

  • 1.0 m @ 7.8 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 605.2 m

  • 0.9 m @ 17.5 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 5.7% Sb) from 619.1 m

  • 2.1 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (20.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 635.8 m, including

    • 0.4 m @ 108.0 g/t AuEq (108.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 635.8 m

  • 2.1 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 640.8 m, including:

    • 1.6 m @ 8.2 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 640.8 m

SDDSC222 intersected one individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au:

  • 108.0 g/t Au & 0.02% Sb over 0.38 m from 635.78 m

Additionally, SDDSC222 returned three (3) individual assays exceeding 15% antimony

  • 17.70% Sb & 0.8 g/t Au over 0.40 m from 575.43 m

  • 18.30% Sb & 20.7 g/t Au over 0.10 m from 619.79 m

  • 26.20% Sb & 5.2 g/t Au over 0.11 m from 619.89 m

SDDSC222W1

SDDSC222W1 continued from the SDDSC222 wedge point before intersecting a 0.6 m mineralized quartz-stibnite shear vein (high grade core) from 808.5 m as the standout result of this hole, returning 0.6 m @ 993.2 g/t AuEq (972.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) and represents the 9th best composite intersection returned at Sunday Creek to date (see Figure 1). This intersection also increases the known vertical depth extent of the Apollo A130 vein set by approximately 40 m. This intercept sits approximately 620 m below surface, consistent with the pattern observed elsewhere at Sunday Creek of grades improving with depth.

In total SDDSC222W1 broadly intersected 125 m of down-hole prospective terrain, including a broad 20 m zone of lower-grade mineralization from 873.2 m to 893.2 m confirming down-dip structural continuation of the multiple vein sets.

Beyond 900 m drilling added useful strike-extent information on multiple Apollo vein sets at depth and will aid in future targeting.

Selected composite highlights include:

SDDSC222W1:

  • 0.6 m @ 993.2 g/t AuEq (972.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 808.5 m

SDDSC222W1 intersected one individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au:

  • 972.0 g/t Au & 8.85% Sb over 0.60 m from 808.52 m

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/312497_59e0f1343407fa8f_004.jpg

Figure 1: Close-up photo of the quartz-stibnite vein in SDDSC222W1 that returned 0.6 m @ 993.2 g/t AuEq (972.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 808.5 m, showing well distributed visible gold throughout the vein. Millimeter ruler for scale.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/312497_59e0f1343407fa8f_004full.jpg

SDDSC223

SDDSC223 tested the up-dip continuation of Apollo East vein sets and the southern-most strike continuation of multiple Apollo East vein-sets. SDDSC223 intersected several mineralized zones of antimony and gold, with the best results within the upper part of the hole, associated with a high-grade (97.6 g/t Au & 1.7% Sb over 0.10 m) sample within a previously undefined gold-rich vein set hosted within altered sediments, approximately 144 m below surface. In total SDDSC223 stayed within prospective terrain for 163 m downhole.

Selected composite highlights include:

  • 1.0 m @ 7.0 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 236.7 m, including:

    • 0.8 m @ 8.9 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 236.7 m

  • 2.3 m @ 13.9 g/t AuEq (11.2 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 245.3 m

  • 0.1 m @ 48.6 g/t AuEq (41.0 g/t Au, 3.2% Sb) from 266.1 m

  • 1.4 m @ 11.4 g/t AuEq (10.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 280.1 m, including:

    • 0.1 m @ 101.6 g/t AuEq (97.6 g/t Au, 1.66% Sb) from 280.45 m

SDDSC227

SDDSC227 tested the upper Apollo East vein sets and returned 32.5% Sb, along with individual gold assays of 186.0 g/t Au and 116.0 g/t Au, both tied to a mineralized stibnite vein. Those two closely spaced high-grade zones sit within a broader 5.1 m at 27.2 g/t AuEq. This is the shallowest high-grade intersection drilled within Apollo East to date, 144 m below surface.

Higher in the same hole, SDDSC227 returned the easternmost significant intersection drilled at the main Sunday Creek Project to date, returning 0.8 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (7.8 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 209.0 m, approximately 110 m below surface. It sits directly down-dip of gold-antimony mineralization exposed at surface in exploration trenches, 110 m above, and is interpreted as its down-dip extension. These trenches returned (TSX Mawson Gold news release dated 6 October 2021):

  • Trench MTSC001: 14.0 m @ 12.2 g/t AuEq (11.5 g/t Au,0.3% Sb), including:

    • 8.0 m @ 20.6 g/t AuEq (19.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb)

  • Trench MTSC002: 2.0 m @ 5.4 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb)

Selected composite highlights include:

  • 0.8 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (7.8 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 209.0 m

  • 5.1 m @ 27.2 g/t AuEq (18.4 g/t Au, 3.7% Sb) from 260.9 m, including

    • 2.6 m @ 51.1 g/t AuEq (34.2 g/t Au, 7.1% Sb) from 260.9 m

  • 7.8 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 323.8 m, including

    • 1.3 m @ 10.2 g/t AuEq (8.7 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 325.9 m

    • 0.4 m @ 47.6 g/t AuEq (25.1 g/t Au, 9.4% Sb) from 328.6 m

  • 0.3 m @ 44.0 g/t AuEq (44.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 334.9 m

SDDSC227 intersected two individual assays exceeding 50 g/t Au:

  • 116.0 g/t Au & 32.50% Sb over 0.48 m from 260.88 m

  • 186.0 g/t Au & 5.19% Sb over 0.16 m from 263.37 m

In addition to the plus 50 g/t Au grades listed above, SDDSC227 returned one (1) additional individual assay exceeding 15% antimony:

  • 18.00% Sb & 37.4 g/t Au over 0.20 m from 328.82 m

SDDSC234

SDDSC234 tested the down-dip continuation of Apollo East vein sets confirmed in the preceding holes. Although SDDSC234 intersected close to 150 m of prospective terrain including dyke and altered sediments, it returned more modest results than the other Apollo East holes in this release, as it skimmed the southern strike extension of multiple Apollo East vein sets. SDDSC234 also provided a 70 m up-dip extension from previously released hole SDDSC124 on the A179 vein set (ASX announcement dated 26 September 2024).

Selected composite highlights include:

  • 0.3 m @ 7.7 g/t AuEq (7.2 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 268.8 m

  • 1.1 m @ 7.0 g/t AuEq (5.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 323.4 m, including:

    • 0.6 m @ 11.6 g/t AuEq (9.0 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 323.9 m

Pending Results and Update

Eleven drill rigs are currently operational at Sunday Creek. Results are pending from 72 holes, comprising 50 holes at Sunday Creek and 22 regional holes, all currently being processed and analyzed. These include eleven holes actively being drilled and three abandoned holes (Figure 3). The Company's 200,000 m drill program continues through to Q1 2027.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 2,296 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo, Golden Dyke and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over a 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,200 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths), locally up to 10 m, and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 283 drill holes for 136,940.59 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 23 holes for 3,104.12 m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drill holes for 2,382.74 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of ninety-eight (98) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au and eighty-three (83) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au, and one-hundred and eleven (111) composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently drill defined over 1,550 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 650 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 125 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 4).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 2 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55% to 80% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 5) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semiconductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

Antimony represents approximately 15% to 17% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 98 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 142.5 km of drilling (including historic drilling). The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of interpreted strike length, with structures drill tested from surface to 1,200 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral that the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 2,296 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Mariana Bermudez – Corporate Secretary

mb@southerncrossgold.com or +1 604 685 9316

Executive Office

1305 – 1090 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7, Canada

Nicholas Mead – VP Investor Relations

info@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 415 153 122

Justin Mouchacca, Assistant Company Secretary,

jm@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 3 8630 3321

Subsidiary Office

Level 21, 459 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration for SXGC, a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315), is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-OES analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315). Mr Bush has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, extracted from the following announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com:

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC222, SDDSC222W1, SDDSC223, SDDSC227 and SDDSC234 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.

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Figure 3: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drill hole traces from holes SDDSC222, SDDSC222W1, SDDSC223, SDDSC227 and SDDSC234 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

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Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC222, SDDSC222W1, SDDSC223, SDDSC227 and SDDSC234 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.

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Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas. The main regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000 m to 7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.

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Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

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Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

 This Release
Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East
GDA94 Z55 		North
GDA94 Z55 		Elevation
(m) 		Dip Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
SDDSC222 792.29 Apollo 331596.1 5867936.9 345.4 -51.5 267.7
SDDSC222W1 1065.50 Apollo 331596.1 5867936.9 345.4 -51.5 267.7
SDDSC223 435.25 Apollo East 331483.0 5867839.8 335.7 -33.9 262.2
SDDSC227 412.00 Apollo East 331483.8 5867840.3 335.8 -36.6 266.5
SDDSC234 449.00 Apollo East 331484.5 5867840.3 335.8 -46.1 266.1

 

 Currently being processed and analyzed  
Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East
GDA94 Z55 		North
GDA94 Z55 		Elevation
(m) 		Dip Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
SDDGT006 100.00 Geotech 330652.8 5867746.1 301.8 -67.9 306.7
SDDSC215 476.39 Regional 331603.6 5867183.7 304.9 -38.2 15.4
SDDSC218 796.99 Golden Dyke 330813.4 5867847.6 301.1 -47.9 265.0
SDDSC221 926.54 Golden Dyke 330754.1 5867733.0 307.0 -50.6 285.3
SDDSC225 992.82 Christina 330754.5 5867733.0 306.9 -52.9 284.8
SDDSC226 826.10 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.1 -56.4 336.5
SDDSC226A In Progress plan 1900 m Rising Sun 331278.1 5867112.6 289.2 -56.8 330.4
SDDSC226W1 603.90 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.1 -56.4 336.5
SDDSC229 541.80 Golden Dyke 330813.9 5867847.7 301.2 -48.4 267.2
SDDSC236 650.10 Golden Dyke 330813.7 5867847.3 301.1 -49.5 263.8
SDDSC237 359.00 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.7 -43.2 245.7
SDDSC237W1 510.47 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.7 -43.2 299.7
SDDSC238 810.80 Christina 329778.6 5867552.7 286.5 -32.0 69.2
SDDSC239 915.63 Golden Dyke 330753.1 5867731.5 306.9 -31.0 270.2
SDDSC240 1171.50 Rising Sun 330354.1 5867861.2 277.2 -58.7 73.9
SDDSC240W1 In Progress plan 587 m Rising Sun 330354.1 5867861.2 277.2 -58.7 73.9
SDDSC241 418.60 Golden Dyke 330700.9 5867879.7 299.8 -39.1 243.5
SDDSC242A 370.67 Golden Dyke 330813.4 5867846.9 301.1 -45.8 267.4
SDDSC242AW1 601.73 Golden Dyke 330813.4 5867846.9 301.1 -45.8 267.4
SDDSC243 1038.00 Apollo 331615.8 5867951.1 347.0 -59.5 269.0
SDDSC244 In Progress plan 1200 m Golden Dyke 330973.3 5867847.7 296.7 -49.5 275.8
SDDSC245 548.80 Regional 331533.7 5867845.3 341.2 -40.7 156.1
SDDSC246 760.20 Golden Dyke 330753.7 5867731.8 306.7 -39.5 274.6
SDDSC247 193.60 Golden Dyke 330772.2 5867889.6 295.7 -32.3 248.5
SDDSC248 572.50 Apollo 331291.3 5867825.7 316.4 -40.9 269.8
SDDSC249 191.09 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.6 295.7 -36.7 245.9
SDDSC250 199.81 Rising Sun 330772.4 5867889.9 295.7 -36.9 252.3
SDDSC251 120.40 Apollo 331532.6 5867847.5 340.9 -31.9 270.4
SDDSC251A 306.70 Apollo 331532.8 5867847.9 340.9 -31.7 273.7
SDDSC252 200.00 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.9 295.7 -40.0 249.9
SDDSC253 349.40 Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.6 -53.8 267.8
SDDSC253W1 1042.70 Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.6 -53.8 267.8
SDDSC254 In Progress plan 890 m Christina 329776.6 5867552.0 286.8 -51.8 61.8
SDDSC255 551.00 Golden Dyke 330773.0 5867890.0 295.6 -41.4 251.2
SDDSC256 445.37 Golden Dyke 330772.2 5867889.4 295.7 -31.0 245.3
SDDSC257 304.74 Golden Dyke 330813.1 5867847.3 301.1 -43.1 263.8
SDDSC257W1 634.50 Golden Dyke 330813.1 5867847.3 301.1 -43.1 263.8
SDDSC258 1036.67 Golden Dyke 330973.3 5867847.7 296.7 -32.5 265.0
SDDSC259 781.66 Golden Dyke 330754.0 5867731.7 306.7 -43.6 274.0
SDDSC259W1 1201.20 Golden Dyke 330754.0 5867731.7 306.7 -43.6 274.0
SDDSC260 In Progress plan 1400 m Rising Sun 330339.6 5867859.2 276.9 -69.6 64.3
SDDSC261 1021.30 Apollo 331615.0 5867950.8 346.9 -45.5 266.3
SDDSC262 924.20 Apollo 331596.4 5867937.0 345.4 -55.5 266.5
SDDSC263 In Progress plan 1230 m Apollo 330754.1 5867733.3 306.9 -53.0 66.6
SDDSC264 230.30 Golden Dyke 330813.5 5867847.8 301.3 -50.8 259.6
SDDSC264A In Progress plan 710 m Golden Dyke 330813.5 5867847.8 301.3 -53.7 267.1
SDDSC265 1028.50 Apollo 331615.0 5867951.0 346.0 -55.8 270.7
SDDSC265W1 In Progress plan 436.5 m Apollo 331615.0 5867951.0 346.0 -61.3 264.1
SDDSC266 In Progress plan 600 m Apollo 331525.0 5867844.0 339.9 -50.9 280.6

 

 Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed
 Hole ID  Depth (m) Prospect  East
GDA94 Z55 		 North
GDA94 Z55 		 Elevation
(m) 		 Dip  Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
SDDTS009 506.00 Tonstall 336984.3 5870557.1 524.7 -28.3 285.0
SDDTS008 511.37 Tonstall 336992.9 5870558.4 524.0 -35.0 29.0
SDDTS010 535.79 Tonstall 336993.7 5870557.9 524.1 -37.0 44.4
SDDTS011 401.32 Tonstall 336992.1 5870557.3 524.1 -43.0 18.0
SDDCN002 259.88 Consols 336036.0 5870692.7 484.1 -37.0 241.0
SDDLV005A 419.10 Leviathan 334566.1 5870167.8 554.3 -31.0 206.0
SDDLV006 752.80 Leviathan 334569.4 5870170.0 554.4 -47.0 152.0
SDDCN003 323.06 Consols 336041.3 5870692.1 484.4 -36.0 130.0
SDDCN005A 229.30 Consols 336034.9 5870693.5 484.0 -30.0 256.5
SDDCN004 271.30 Consols 336036.5 5870693.7 484.1 -49.0 258.0
SDDLV007 395.10 Leviathan 334570.1 5870169.2 554.4 -29.0 110.0
SDDCN006 179.80 Consols 336038.4 5870692.3 484.3 -78.0 180.0
SDDLV008 302.93 Leviathan 334101.2 5870007.2 544.1 -60.0 99.0
SDDTS012 700.00 Tonstall 336992.0 5870558.0 524.0 -48.5 8.2
SDDCN007 152.40 Consols 336041.4 5870693.0 484.4 -50.0 114.8
SDDTS015 In Progress plan 460 m Tonstall 337693.0 5870860.0 523.0 -45.0 78.0
SDDTS014 200.00 Tonstall 337693.0 5870860.0 523.0 -45.0 180.0
SDDLV010 In Progress plan 750 m Leviathan 334495.0 5869985.0 553.0 -30.0 268.2
SDDTS013 380.00 Tonstall 337693.0 5870860.0 523.0 -38.0 248.0
SDDLV009 335.00 Leviathan 334089.0 5870005.0 544.0 -33.0 233.0

 

Abandoned drill holes currently being processed and analyzed
Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East
GDA94 Z55 		North
GDA94 Z55 		Elevation
(m) 		Dip Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
SDDCN005 34.69 Consols 336,034.9 5,870,693.5 484.0 -30.0 256.5
SDDLV005 32.40 Leviathan 334,566.1 5,870,167.8 554.3 -33.0 206.0
SDDSC242 20.65 Golden Dyke 330,813.6 5,867,847.0 301.0 -45.8 267.2

 

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC222, SDDSC222W1, SDDSC223, SDDSC227 and SDDSC234 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t
SDDSC222 545.7 548.6 2.9 0.3 0.4 1.4
SDDSC222 562.8 564.7 1.9 0.5 0.6 2.0
SDDSC222 575.4 576.5 1.0 0.4 7.2 17.7
Including 575.4 575.8 0.4 0.8 17.7 43.1
SDDSC222 587.4 591.3 3.9 0.6 0.2 1.1
SDDSC222 597.3 603.0 5.7 4.3 1.3 7.5
Including 598.4 601.7 3.4 6.1 1.9 10.8
SDDSC222 605.2 606.2 1.0 5.6 0.9 7.8
SDDSC222 609.1 610.2 1.1 2.9 1.1 5.5
SDDSC222 612.5 616.0 3.5 1.3 0.1 1.5
SDDSC222 619.1 620.0 0.9 3.8 5.7 17.5
SDDSC222 626.3 627.2 0.9 3.7 0.2 4.3
SDDSC222 635.8 637.9 2.1 20.0 0.0 20.0
Including 635.8 636.2 0.38 108.0 0.0 108.0
SDDSC222 640.8 642.9 2.1 4.4 1.0 6.8
Including 640.8 642.4 1.6 5.6 1.1 8.2
SDDSC222W1 808.5 809.1 0.6 972.0 8.9 993.2
SDDSC223 227.3 228.8 1.6 1.8 0.1 1.9
SDDSC223 236.7 237.7 1.0 3.2 1.6 7.0
Including 236.7 237.4 0.8 3.8 2.1 8.9
SDDSC223 245.3 247.6 2.3 11.2 1.1 13.9
SDDSC223 266.1 266.2 0.1 41.0 3.2 48.6
SDDSC223 280.1 281.5 1.4 10.9 0.2 11.4
SDDSC227 209.0 209.8 0.8 7.8 1.3 10.8
SDDSC227 255.5 256.2 0.7 3.5 0.7 5.2
SDDSC227 260.9 266.0 5.1 18.4 3.7 27.2
Including 260.9 263.5 2.6 34.2 7.1 51.1
SDDSC227 294.7 297.6 2.9 0.8 0.0 0.8
SDDSC227 323.8 331.5 7.8 3.7 0.9 5.8
Including 325.9 327.2 1.3 8.7 0.6 10.2
Including 328.6 329.0 0.4 25.1 9.4 47.6
SDDSC227 334.9 335.2 0.3 44.0 0.0 44.0
SDDSC234 268.8 269.1 0.3 7.2 0.2 7.7
SDDSC234 273.3 275.8 2.5 1.3 0.1 1.6
SDDSC234 323.4 324.5 1.1 5.4 0.7 7.0
Including 323.9 324.5 0.6 9.0 1.1 11.6

 

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC222, SDDSC222W1, SDDSC223, SDDSC227 and SDDSC234 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t
SDDSC222 533.4 533.88 0.48 0.76 0.003 0.77
SDDSC222 533.88 534.75 0.87 0.74 0.003 0.75
SDDSC222 534.75 535.2 0.45 0.16 0.003 0.17
SDDSC222 535.2 536.25 1.05 0.18 0.003 0.19
SDDSC222 539.19 539.75 0.56 0.37 0.051 0.49
SDDSC222 539.75 540.7 0.95 0.29 0.041 0.39
SDDSC222 540.7 541.15 0.45 0.18 0.047 0.29
SDDSC222 541.15 542 0.85 0.1 0.004 0.11
SDDSC222 545.72 546.28 0.56 0.38 0.34 1.19
SDDSC222 546.28 546.8 0.52 0.35 1.67 4.34
SDDSC222 546.8 546.98 0.18 0.3 0.26 0.92
SDDSC222 546.98 547.72 0.74 0.19 0.017 0.23
SDDSC222 547.72 548.41 0.69 0.38 0.048 0.49
SDDSC222 548.41 548.59 0.18 0.26 0.65 1.81
SDDSC222 548.59 549.24 0.65 0.3 0.055 0.43
SDDSC222 549.24 549.39 0.15 0.42 0.016 0.46
SDDSC222 549.39 549.85 0.46 0.1 0.006 0.11
SDDSC222 549.85 550.53 0.68 0.19 0.017 0.23
SDDSC222 550.53 551.04 0.51 0.36 0.007 0.38
SDDSC222 551.04 551.95 0.91 0.3 0.006 0.32
SDDSC222 551.95 552.85 0.9 0.11 0.007 0.13
SDDSC222 554.9 555.87 0.97 0.48 0.007 0.50
SDDSC222 556.5 557.06 0.56 0.18 0.006 0.19
SDDSC222 557.06 557.52 0.46 0.96 0.033 1.04
SDDSC222 557.52 557.89 0.37 0.4 0.004 0.41
SDDSC222 562.5 562.79 0.29 0.05 0.074 0.23
SDDSC222 562.79 562.94 0.15 1.11 7.76 19.66
SDDSC222 562.94 563.13 0.19 0.13 0.06 0.27
SDDSC222 563.13 564 0.87 0.13 0.008 0.15
SDDSC222 564 564.68 0.68 0.99 0.005 1.00
SDDSC222 564.68 565.48 0.8 0.17 0.006 0.19
SDDSC222 569.27 570.09 0.82 0.1 0.013 0.13
SDDSC222 570.09 570.29 0.2 3.75 1.31 6.88
SDDSC222 570.29 570.69 0.4 0.19 0.013 0.22
SDDSC222 575 575.43 0.43 0.25 0.23 0.80
SDDSC222 575.43 575.83 0.4 0.75 17.7 43.05
SDDSC222 575.83 576.24 0.41 0.08 0.082 0.28
SDDSC222 576.24 576.45 0.21 0.12 1.31 3.25
SDDSC222 580.25 580.71 0.46 0.1 0.005 0.11
SDDSC222 581.34 581.5 0.16 0.86 0.082 1.06
SDDSC222 581.5 581.86 0.36 0.14 0.023 0.19
SDDSC222 581.86 582.28 0.42 0.77 1.3 3.88
SDDSC222 582.28 582.92 0.64 0.1 0.013 0.13
SDDSC222 584.8 585.08 0.28 0.55 0.2 1.03
SDDSC222 585.08 585.83 0.75 0.11 0.015 0.15
SDDSC222 585.83 586.2 0.37 0.62 0.019 0.67
SDDSC222 586.2 587.4 1.2 0.25 0.08 0.44
SDDSC222 587.4 588.64 1.24 0.36 0.33 1.15
SDDSC222 588.64 589.86 1.22 0.3 0.15 0.66
SDDSC222 589.86 591.16 1.3 1.04 0.22 1.57
SDDSC222 591.16 591.28 0.12 1.07 0.018 1.11
SDDSC222 591.28 592.58 1.3 0.23 0.005 0.24
SDDSC222 592.58 593.88 1.3 0.22 0.015 0.26
SDDSC222 594.85 595.34 0.49 0.15 0.004 0.16
SDDSC222 597.29 598.36 1.07 0.71 0.56 2.05
SDDSC222 598.36 598.77 0.41 32.1 8.7 52.89
SDDSC222 598.77 599.16 0.39 0.63 1.68 4.65
SDDSC222 599.16 599.39 0.23 10.4 1.87 14.87
SDDSC222 599.39 600.31 0.92 0.45 0.45 1.53
SDDSC222 600.31 600.53 0.22 2.69 2.09 7.69
SDDSC222 600.53 601.47 0.94 0.32 0.016 0.36
SDDSC222 601.47 601.71 0.24 14.1 4.03 23.73
SDDSC222 601.71 603 1.29 2.7 0.34 3.51
SDDSC222 603 604 1 0.64 0.014 0.67
SDDSC222 604 605.23 1.23 0.1 0.006 0.11
SDDSC222 605.23 606.22 0.99 5.63 0.92 7.83
SDDSC222 606.22 607.4 1.18 0.14 0.013 0.17
SDDSC222 607.4 608.28 0.88 0.19 0.027 0.25
SDDSC222 608.28 609.1 0.82 0.11 0.009 0.13
SDDSC222 609.1 609.39 0.29 5.29 4 14.85
SDDSC222 609.39 610.09 0.7 0.76 0.075 0.94
SDDSC222 610.09 610.23 0.14 8.31 0.32 9.07
SDDSC222 610.23 611.53 1.3 0.42 0.016 0.46
SDDSC222 611.53 612.5 0.97 0.65 0.065 0.81
SDDSC222 612.5 613.15 0.65 0.98 0.22 1.51
SDDSC222 613.15 613.79 0.64 1.13 0.24 1.70
SDDSC222 613.79 615.09 1.3 0.22 0.01 0.24
SDDSC222 615.09 616.04 0.95 3.1 0.021 3.15
SDDSC222 616.04 616.95 0.91 0.85 0.013 0.88
SDDSC222 618 619.06 1.06 0.12 0.014 0.15
SDDSC222 619.06 619.32 0.26 3.05 1.49 6.61
SDDSC222 619.32 619.79 0.47 0.34 0.59 1.75
SDDSC222 619.79 619.89 0.1 20.7 18.3 64.44
SDDSC222 619.89 620 0.11 5.15 26.2 67.77
SDDSC222 620 621.17 1.17 0.05 0.057 0.19
SDDSC222 623.47 624.74 1.27 0.25 0.01 0.27
SDDSC222 624.74 625.46 0.72 0.18 0.016 0.22
SDDSC222 625.46 626.3 0.84 0.83 0.05 0.95
SDDSC222 626.3 626.82 0.52 4.93 0.36 5.79
SDDSC222 626.82 627.2 0.38 1.98 0.069 2.14
SDDSC222 634.2 635.02 0.82 0.28 0.012 0.31
SDDSC222 635.02 635.78 0.76 0.36 0.015 0.40
SDDSC222 635.78 636.16 0.38 108 0.015 108.04
SDDSC222 636.16 636.6 0.44 0.29 0.012 0.32
SDDSC222 636.6 637.9 1.3 0.96 0.018 1.00
SDDSC222 639 640 1 0.31 0.023 0.36
SDDSC222 640 640.77 0.77 0.09 0.016 0.13
SDDSC222 640.77 641.13 0.36 17.4 0.98 19.74
SDDSC222 641.13 642.07 0.94 0.46 0.056 0.59
SDDSC222 642.07 642.37 0.3 7.78 4.26 17.96
SDDSC222 642.37 642.66 0.29 0.45 0.73 2.19
SDDSC222 642.66 642.88 0.22 0.97 0.86 3.03
SDDSC222 642.88 643.75 0.87 0.15 0.026 0.21
SDDSC222 643.75 644.64 0.89 0.35 0.026 0.41
SDDSC222 644.64 645.66 1.02 0.28 0.026 0.34
SDDSC222 645.66 645.9 0.24 0.14 0.022 0.19
SDDSC222 647 648 1 0.1 0.008 0.12
SDDSC222 648 649.04 1.04 0.72 0.053 0.85
SDDSC222 649.04 649.4 0.36 0.31 0.027 0.37
SDDSC222 649.4 650.16 0.76 0.61 0.009 0.63
SDDSC222 650.16 650.3 0.14 0.36 0.007 0.38
SDDSC222 650.3 651.36 1.06 0.11 0.008 0.13
SDDSC222 655.67 656.95 1.28 0.08 0.014 0.11
SDDSC222 658.17 659.38 1.21 0.09 0.007 0.11
SDDSC222 659.38 659.5 0.12 0.37 0.007 0.39
SDDSC222 665.49 666.19 0.7 0.12 0.018 0.16
SDDSC222 666.19 667.27 1.08 0.07 0.022 0.12
SDDSC222 668.53 669.54 1.01 0.27 0.01 0.29
SDDSC222 669.54 670 0.46 0.43 0.006 0.45
SDDSC222 670 670.95 0.95 0.1 0.009 0.12
SDDSC222 680.93 681.74 0.81 0.43 0.002 0.44
SDDSC222 684.09 684.31 0.22 0.17 0.004 0.18
SDDSC222 701.5 702.39 0.89 0.1 0.004 0.11
SDDSC222 753.19 753.53 0.34 0.25 0.002 0.26
SDDSC222 753.53 753.7 0.17 0.35 0.002 0.36
SDDSC222 755.11 755.4 0.29 0.13 0.009 0.15
SDDSC222W1 754.9 755.25 0.35 0.18 0.002 0.19
SDDSC222W1 756.4 757 0.6 0.17 0.005 0.18
SDDSC222W1 787.4 787.51 0.11 0.13 0.01 0.15
SDDSC222W1 806.96 807.96 1 0.13 0.052 0.25
SDDSC222W1 807.96 808.52 0.56 0.05 0.028 0.12
SDDSC222W1 808.52 809.12 0.6 972 8.85 993.15
SDDSC222W1 809.12 809.89 0.77 0.14 0.009 0.16
SDDSC222W1 809.89 810.75 0.86 0.13 0.003 0.14
SDDSC222W1 810.75 811.6 0.85 0.13 0.003 0.14
SDDSC222W1 819.75 820.4 0.65 0.37 0.029 0.44
SDDSC222W1 820.4 821.28 0.88 0.28 0.045 0.39
SDDSC222W1 821.28 822.13 0.85 0.6 0.006 0.62
SDDSC222W1 822.13 822.88 0.75 1.12 0.01 1.14
SDDSC222W1 835 836.1 1.1 0.13 0.003 0.14
SDDSC222W1 843.78 844.96 1.18 0.21 0.091 0.43
SDDSC222W1 844.96 846.14 1.18 0.1 0.003 0.11
SDDSC222W1 861.9 862.13 0.23 0.47 0.009 0.49
SDDSC222W1 873.22 873.68 0.46 0.43 0.007 0.45
SDDSC222W1 873.68 873.92 0.24 0.84 0.01 0.86
SDDSC222W1 873.92 874.43 0.51 0.36 0.007 0.38
SDDSC222W1 876.11 876.69 0.58 0.14 0.033 0.22
SDDSC222W1 877.42 877.94 0.52 0.15 0.19 0.60
SDDSC222W1 878.9 879.5 0.6 0.11 0.003 0.12
SDDSC222W1 879.5 879.9 0.4 0.28 0.003 0.29
SDDSC222W1 882.1 882.46 0.36 0.1 0.006 0.11
SDDSC222W1 882.46 882.65 0.19 0.38 0.013 0.41
SDDSC222W1 885.3 886.12 0.82 0.44 0.006 0.45
SDDSC222W1 886.12 886.81 0.69 0.21 0.004 0.22
SDDSC222W1 887.66 887.97 0.31 0.23 0.071 0.40
SDDSC222W1 890.2 891 0.8 0.12 0.004 0.13
SDDSC222W1 892.05 893.2 1.15 0.09 0.005 0.10
SDDSC222W1 922.9 924 1.1 0.09 0.005 0.10
SDDSC222W1 926 927 1 0.22 0.006 0.24
SDDSC222W1 932.35 932.66 0.31 0.2 0.005 0.21
SDDSC222W1 948.45 949.43 0.98 0.34 0.003 0.35
SDDSC222W1 950.13 951.16 1.03 0.19 0.005 0.20
SDDSC222W1 951.16 952.14 0.98 0.1 0.005 0.11
SDDSC222W1 957.76 958.32 0.56 0.32 0.004 0.33
SDDSC222W1 958.32 959.16 0.84 0.19 0.004 0.20
SDDSC222W1 959.16 960.05 0.89 0.12 0.005 0.13
SDDSC222W1 964.1 964.95 0.85 0.12 0.005 0.13
SDDSC222W1 969.43 970 0.57 0.1 0.003 0.11
SDDSC223 195.8 196 0.2 0.43 0.001 0.43
SDDSC223 199.43 199.58 0.15 4.6 1.89 9.12
SDDSC223 199.58 199.89 0.31 0.7 0.42 1.70
SDDSC223 203.71 204.39 0.68 0.05 0.022 0.10
SDDSC223 208.51 208.68 0.17 0.13 0.003 0.14
SDDSC223 208.68 209.24 0.56 0.14 0.002 0.15
SDDSC223 209.24 209.45 0.21 0.46 0.14 0.79
SDDSC223 209.45 210.31 0.86 0.11 0.009 0.13
SDDSC223 210.31 210.51 0.2 1.87 1.14 4.59
SDDSC223 210.51 210.71 0.2 0.53 0.009 0.55
SDDSC223 210.71 211.1 0.39 0.15 0.027 0.21
SDDSC223 211.1 211.58 0.48 0.96 0.057 1.10
SDDSC223 212.82 213.34 0.52 0.11 0.002 0.12
SDDSC223 222.44 223.74 1.3 0.11 0.003 0.12
SDDSC223 227.25 227.48 0.23 1 0.15 1.36
SDDSC223 227.48 227.7 0.22 4.16 0.17 4.57
SDDSC223 227.7 228.49 0.79 0.7 0.028 0.77
SDDSC223 228.49 228.84 0.35 3.24 0.043 3.34
SDDSC223 236 236.67 0.67 0.15 0.005 0.16
SDDSC223 236.67 236.86 0.19 5.92 4.81 17.42
SDDSC223 236.86 237.43 0.57 3.16 1.21 6.05
SDDSC223 237.43 237.7 0.27 1.5 0.056 1.63
SDDSC223 237.7 238.21 0.51 0.31 0.004 0.32
SDDSC223 238.21 239.21 1 0.08 0.01 0.10
SDDSC223 243.78 244.78 1 0.48 0.009 0.50
SDDSC223 244.78 245.31 0.53 0.1 0.011 0.13
SDDSC223 245.31 245.52 0.21 17.5 0.97 19.82
SDDSC223 245.52 246 0.48 1.12 0.008 1.14
SDDSC223 246 246.77 0.77 20.1 0.063 20.25
SDDSC223 246.77 246.99 0.22 14.3 4.44 24.91
SDDSC223 246.99 247.4 0.41 2.38 0.95 4.65
SDDSC223 247.4 247.62 0.22 9.81 4.16 19.75
SDDSC223 247.62 248.62 1 0.13 0.012 0.16
SDDSC223 250.32 251 0.68 0.11 0.091 0.33
SDDSC223 260.5 260.7 0.2 3.18 1.39 6.50
SDDSC223 261.9 262.1 0.2 0.41 0.029 0.48
SDDSC223 262.1 263 0.9 0.1 0.003 0.11
SDDSC223 265.1 265.69 0.59 0.1 0.013 0.13
SDDSC223 265.69 266.08 0.39 0.16 0.005 0.17
SDDSC223 266.08 266.22 0.14 41 3.17 48.58
SDDSC223 266.22 267.22 1 0.56 0.019 0.61
SDDSC223 267.22 268.22 1 0.18 0.002 0.19
SDDSC223 280.1 280.45 0.35 4.66 0.17 5.07
SDDSC223 280.45 280.55 0.1 97.6 1.66 101.57
SDDSC223 280.55 281.3 0.75 0.41 0.011 0.44
SDDSC223 281.3 281.5 0.2 17.9 0.15 18.26
SDDSC223 281.5 282.43 0.93 0.17 0.016 0.21
SDDSC223 284.88 285.67 0.79 0.12 0.002 0.12
SDDSC223 286.24 286.85 0.61 0.3 0.003 0.31
SDDSC223 286.85 287.34 0.49 0.15 0.002 0.15
SDDSC223 287.34 288.44 1.1 0.58 0.003 0.59
SDDSC223 288.44 289.1 0.66 0.21 0.002 0.22
SDDSC223 289.1 289.7 0.6 1.31 0.004 1.32
SDDSC223 289.7 290.45 0.75 0.18 0.003 0.19
SDDSC223 290.45 290.56 0.11 0.18 0.011 0.21
SDDSC223 291.81 292.77 0.96 0.15 0.002 0.16
SDDSC223 293.21 293.9 0.69 0.29 0.003 0.30
SDDSC223 293.9 294.7 0.8 0.57 0.002 0.57
SDDSC223 294.7 295.09 0.39 0.18 0.002 0.19
SDDSC223 295.09 295.29 0.2 0.55 0.002 0.55
SDDSC223 295.29 295.85 0.56 0.15 0.003 0.16
SDDSC223 298.31 298.92 0.61 1.6 0.02 1.65
SDDSC223 298.92 299.22 0.3 0.48 0.023 0.53
SDDSC223 299.22 299.48 0.26 0.93 0.011 0.96
SDDSC223 299.48 300.53 1.05 0.26 0.009 0.28
SDDSC223 300.53 301.64 1.11 0.13 0.004 0.14
SDDSC223 301.64 302.26 0.62 0.93 0.029 1.00
SDDSC223 302.26 302.64 0.38 0.84 0.072 1.01
SDDSC223 302.64 303.44 0.8 0.12 0.011 0.15
SDDSC223 303.44 304.06 0.62 0.16 0.024 0.22
SDDSC223 304.06 305 0.94 0.12 0.015 0.16
SDDSC223 308.88 309.38 0.5 0.11 0.002 0.11
SDDSC223 319.16 319.65 0.49 0.14 0.002 0.14
SDDSC223 319.65 320.24 0.59 0.33 0.001 0.33
SDDSC223 320.24 320.4 0.16 1.45 0.002 1.45
SDDSC223 320.4 320.72 0.32 0.27 0.002 0.28
SDDSC223 323.03 323.97 0.94 0.34 0.002 0.34
SDDSC223 325.8 327.04 1.24 0.12 0.005 0.13
SDDSC223 327.04 327.25 0.21 0.83 0.004 0.84
SDDSC223 327.25 328.5 1.25 0.3 0.006 0.31
SDDSC223 329.75 331.05 1.3 0.24 0.002 0.25
SDDSC223 331.05 332.15 1.1 0.34 0.004 0.35
SDDSC223 333.32 333.85 0.53 0.13 0.008 0.15
SDDSC223 336.14 337.28 1.14 0.18 0.007 0.20
SDDSC223 337.28 338.32 1.04 0.09 0.007 0.11
SDDSC223 338.87 339.4 0.53 0.12 0.008 0.14
SDDSC223 339.4 340.14 0.74 0.14 0.005 0.15
SDDSC223 340.89 341.24 0.35 0.46 0.004 0.47
SDDSC223 344.5 345.27 0.77 0.19 0.002 0.20
SDDSC223 345.95 346.92 0.97 0.43 0.003 0.44
SDDSC223 346.92 347.95 1.03 0.7 0.002 0.70
SDDSC223 347.95 348.19 0.24 0.11 0.002 0.11
SDDSC223 348.19 349.13 0.94 0.09 0.009 0.11
SDDSC227 209 209.8 0.8 7.76 1.27 10.80
SDDSC227 209.8 210.5 0.7 0.25 0.012 0.28
SDDSC227 230.6 231.1 0.5 0.89 0.003 0.90
SDDSC227 231.1 232.4 1.3 0.45 0.003 0.46
SDDSC227 232.4 233.7 1.3 0.2 0.003 0.21
SDDSC227 233.7 235 1.3 0.11 0.002 0.12
SDDSC227 238.8 239.49 0.69 0.18 0.004 0.19
SDDSC227 255.51 256.07 0.56 2.11 0.042 2.21
SDDSC227 256.07 256.17 0.1 11.6 4.3 21.88
SDDSC227 257.11 257.61 0.5 0.6 0.012 0.63
SDDSC227 259.66 260.14 0.48 0.88 0.021 0.93
SDDSC227 260.14 260.88 0.74 0.59 0.025 0.65
SDDSC227 260.88 261.36 0.48 116 32.5 193.68
SDDSC227 261.36 261.59 0.23 0.89 0.21 1.39
SDDSC227 261.59 262.05 0.46 3.07 1.53 6.73
SDDSC227 262.05 262.24 0.19 0.53 0.011 0.56
SDDSC227 262.24 262.52 0.28 2.58 1.91 7.14
SDDSC227 262.52 262.82 0.3 1.79 0.027 1.85
SDDSC227 262.82 263.13 0.31 6.46 3.38 14.54
SDDSC227 263.13 263.37 0.24 0.85 0.023 0.90
SDDSC227 263.37 263.53 0.16 186 5.19 198.40
SDDSC227 263.53 264.04 0.51 4.08 0.014 4.11
SDDSC227 264.04 265.15 1.11 0.47 0.014 0.50
SDDSC227 265.15 266 0.85 0.86 0.13 1.17
SDDSC227 266 267.29 1.29 0.34 0.013 0.37
SDDSC227 267.29 267.47 0.18 0.53 0.009 0.55
SDDSC227 268.31 268.77 0.46 0.3 0.002 0.30
SDDSC227 272.2 272.81 0.61 0.16 0.002 0.17
SDDSC227 282 282.86 0.86 0.16 0.002 0.17
SDDSC227 282.86 284.16 1.3 0.12 0.002 0.12
SDDSC227 284.16 284.39 0.23 0.23 0.003 0.24
SDDSC227 292.85 293.26 0.41 0.17 0.003 0.18
SDDSC227 294.69 295.27 0.58 2.46 0.002 2.46
SDDSC227 296.9 297.6 0.7 1.07 0.003 1.08
SDDSC227 297.6 298.27 0.67 0.18 0.002 0.18
SDDSC227 313.55 313.91 0.36 1.09 0.002 1.10
SDDSC227 313.91 315.12 1.21 0.26 0.003 0.27
SDDSC227 318.6 319.05 0.45 0.29 0.001 0.29
SDDSC227 320.12 321.06 0.94 0.27 0.002 0.27
SDDSC227 321.06 321.71 0.65 0.66 0.002 0.67
SDDSC227 321.71 321.95 0.24 0.24 0.003 0.25
SDDSC227 321.95 322.61 0.66 0.37 0.002 0.37
SDDSC227 322.61 322.95 0.34 0.31 0.003 0.32
SDDSC227 322.95 323.21 0.26 0.19 0.003 0.20
SDDSC227 323.21 323.75 0.54 0.45 0.005 0.46
SDDSC227 323.75 324.03 0.28 1.07 0.19 1.52
SDDSC227 324.03 324.56 0.53 0.25 0.01 0.27
SDDSC227 324.56 324.99 0.43 0.18 0.004 0.19
SDDSC227 324.99 325.62 0.63 1.42 0.69 3.07
SDDSC227 325.62 325.93 0.31 0.68 0.66 2.26
SDDSC227 325.93 326.15 0.22 24.4 0.56 25.74
SDDSC227 326.15 326.38 0.23 7.8 1.14 10.52
SDDSC227 326.38 327.24 0.86 4.91 0.54 6.20
SDDSC227 327.24 327.9 0.66 0.76 0.26 1.38
SDDSC227 327.9 328.61 0.71 0.79 0.26 1.41
SDDSC227 328.61 328.82 0.21 13.3 1.28 16.36
SDDSC227 328.82 329.02 0.2 37.4 18 80.42
SDDSC227 329.02 329.33 0.31 0.87 0.2 1.35
SDDSC227 329.33 329.81 0.48 3.09 0.15 3.45
SDDSC227 329.81 330.65 0.84 0.71 0.018 0.75
SDDSC227 330.65 331.54 0.89 2 1.34 5.20
SDDSC227 331.54 332.55 1.01 0.31 0.059 0.45
SDDSC227 332.55 333.22 0.67 0.66 0.008 0.68
SDDSC227 333.22 334.09 0.87 0.43 0.003 0.44
SDDSC227 334.09 334.92 0.83 0.87 0.01 0.89
SDDSC227 334.92 335.18 0.26 44 0.002 44.01
SDDSC227 335.18 335.63 0.45 0.35 0.006 0.36
SDDSC227 335.63 336.31 0.68 0.16 0.009 0.18
SDDSC227 336.31 336.47 0.16 0.25 0.002 0.25
SDDSC227 337.84 338.94 1.1 0.28 0.01 0.30
SDDSC227 338.94 339.37 0.43 0.54 0.002 0.55
SDDSC227 339.37 339.62 0.25 1.82 0.005 1.83
SDDSC227 339.62 339.82 0.2 1.94 0.011 1.97
SDDSC227 341.93 343.17 1.24 0.52 0.005 0.53
SDDSC227 343.17 344.36 1.19 0.76 0.002 0.77
SDDSC227 344.36 344.96 0.6 0.18 0.003 0.19
SDDSC227 344.96 345.81 0.85 0.14 0.004 0.15
SDDSC227 351.91 352.25 0.34 0.04 0.17 0.45
SDDSC227 352.25 352.92 0.67 0.17 0.01 0.19
SDDSC227 357.83 358.59 0.76 0.1 0.003 0.11
SDDSC227 358.59 358.7 0.11 0.13 0.002 0.14
SDDSC227 378.33 378.43 0.1 1.02 0.003 1.03
SDDSC227 378.43 378.95 0.52 0.25 0.003 0.26
SDDSC227 378.95 379.23 0.28 2.3 0.003 2.31
SDDSC227 379.23 379.94 0.71 0.29 0.004 0.30
SDDSC227 379.94 380.23 0.29 1.83 0.004 1.84
SDDSC227 383.89 384.05 0.16 0.21 0.002 0.22
SDDSC227 384.05 384.32 0.27 0.12 0.002 0.13
SDDSC234 229.5 229.61 0.11 0.12 0.003 0.13
SDDSC234 233.7 234.97 1.27 0.1 0.004 0.11
SDDSC234 236.28 237.08 0.8 0.14 0.002 0.15
SDDSC234 258.5 259.74 1.24 0.1 0.002 0.11
SDDSC234 261.81 262.04 0.23 0.13 0.004 0.14
SDDSC234 262.04 263.34 1.3 0.1 0.002 0.10
SDDSC234 266.98 267.54 0.56 0.17 0.003 0.18
SDDSC234 268.82 269.13 0.31 7.19 0.23 7.74
SDDSC234 269.13 269.53 0.4 0.21 0.004 0.22
SDDSC234 269.53 270.36 0.83 0.34 0.024 0.40
SDDSC234 270.36 271.44 1.08 0.13 0.006 0.14
SDDSC234 271.44 272.7 1.26 0.17 0.004 0.18
SDDSC234 272.7 273.3 0.6 0.11 0.003 0.12
SDDSC234 273.3 273.47 0.17 1.64 0.006 1.65
SDDSC234 275.5 275.77 0.27 11.1 1.08 13.68
SDDSC234 275.77 276.77 1 0.18 0.031 0.25
SDDSC234 279.87 280.06 0.19 0.37 0.002 0.38
SDDSC234 280.96 281.16 0.2 0.27 0.002 0.28
SDDSC234 281.16 282.3 1.14 0.17 0.003 0.18
SDDSC234 285.21 285.5 0.29 0.19 0.005 0.20
SDDSC234 291.3 292.08 0.78 0.23 0.003 0.24
SDDSC234 296.76 297.01 0.25 0.16 0.002 0.17
SDDSC234 297.01 297.91 0.9 0.1 0.002 0.10
SDDSC234 297.91 298.56 0.65 0.31 0.005 0.32
SDDSC234 298.56 298.75 0.19 0.53 0.064 0.68
SDDSC234 298.75 299.61 0.86 0.17 0.006 0.18
SDDSC234 299.61 300.61 1 0.29 0.003 0.30
SDDSC234 300.61 301.29 0.68 0.23 0.009 0.25
SDDSC234 301.29 301.55 0.26 0.19 0.002 0.20
SDDSC234 301.55 301.73 0.18 0.15 0.005 0.16
SDDSC234 301.73 302.47 0.74 0.22 0.012 0.25
SDDSC234 302.47 302.83 0.36 0.31 0.008 0.33
SDDSC234 302.83 303.27 0.44 0.93 0.031 1.00
SDDSC234 303.27 303.75 0.48 0.24 0.22 0.77
SDDSC234 303.75 304.25 0.5 0.09 0.008 0.11
SDDSC234 308.95 310.25 1.3 0.5 0.003 0.51
SDDSC234 310.25 311.09 0.84 0.13 0.002 0.14
SDDSC234 311.09 311.9 0.81 0.26 0.002 0.27
SDDSC234 311.9 312.9 1 0.43 1E-03 0.43
SDDSC234 312.9 313.9 1 0.36 0.002 0.36
SDDSC234 313.9 314.85 0.95 0.22 0.002 0.22
SDDSC234 315.33 315.68 0.35 0.41 0.002 0.41
SDDSC234 315.68 316.62 0.94 0.38 0.005 0.39
SDDSC234 316.62 317.62 1 0.12 0.004 0.13
SDDSC234 317.62 318.26 0.64 0.36 0.003 0.37
SDDSC234 319.14 319.38 0.24 0.76 0.003 0.77
SDDSC234 321.55 321.84 0.29 0.55 0.002 0.55
SDDSC234 321.84 322.46 0.62 0.15 0.003 0.16
SDDSC234 322.46 322.78 0.32 0.25 0.002 0.26
SDDSC234 322.78 323.38 0.6 0.25 0.005 0.26
SDDSC234 323.38 323.63 0.25 1.22 0.3 1.94
SDDSC234 323.63 323.88 0.25 0.23 0.16 0.61
SDDSC234 323.88 324.04 0.16 3.83 0.81 5.77
SDDSC234 324.04 324.51 0.47 10.8 1.14 13.52
SDDSC234 324.51 324.66 0.15 0.63 0.016 0.67
SDDSC234 326.26 327.06 0.8 0.79 0.009 0.81
SDDSC234 327.06 328.34 1.28 0.25 0.005 0.26
SDDSC234 329.25 329.59 0.34 0.13 0.004 0.14
SDDSC234 329.59 329.92 0.33 0.17 0.003 0.18
SDDSC234 329.92 330.05 0.13 0.7 0.002 0.71
SDDSC234 330.05 330.3 0.25 0.2 0.002 0.20
SDDSC234 330.3 330.81 0.51 0.12 0.002 0.12
SDDSC234 332.17 332.72 0.55 0.22 0.002 0.22
SDDSC234 333.76 334.9 1.14 0.42 0.003 0.43
SDDSC234 334.9 335.11 0.21 1.23 0.003 1.24
SDDSC234 335.11 335.21 0.1 0.94 0.002 0.95
SDDSC234 335.21 336.06 0.85 0.88 0.003 0.89
SDDSC234 336.06 336.61 0.55 0.62 0.001 0.62
SDDSC234 336.61 337.66 1.05 0.13 0.001 0.13
SDDSC234 337.66 338.05 0.39 0.16 0.002 0.16
SDDSC234 338.05 338.88 0.83 0.28 0.002 0.29
SDDSC234 338.88 339.25 0.37 0.17 0.002 0.17
SDDSC234 339.25 339.76 0.51 0.25 0.003 0.26
SDDSC234 340.45 341.39 0.94 0.21 0.003 0.22
SDDSC234 341.39 341.69 0.3 0.35 0.006 0.36
SDDSC234 342.52 342.66 0.14 0.42 0.002 0.42
SDDSC234 346.23 347.01 0.78 0.11 0.006 0.12
SDDSC234 351.27 352.43 1.16 0.3 0.002 0.30
SDDSC234 352.43 353.39 0.96 0.63 0.005 0.64
SDDSC234 353.39 353.8 0.41 0.68 0.007 0.70
SDDSC234 353.8 353.96 0.16 0.69 0.24 1.26
SDDSC234 353.96 354.42 0.46 0.13 0.035 0.21
SDDSC234 354.42 355.18 0.76 0.13 0.006 0.14
SDDSC234 355.18 355.59 0.41 0.15 0.005 0.16
SDDSC234 362.22 362.97 0.75 0.25 0.003 0.26
SDDSC234 364.13 364.71 0.58 0.11 0.003 0.12

 

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary
Sampling techniques
  • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
  • Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.
  • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
  • Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).
    Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.
    Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps
  • Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.
    Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.
    At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.
  • Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 25 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.
  • Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.
  • ICP-OES is used to analyze the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).
  • Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80-mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).
  • Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above.
Drilling techniques
  • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
  • HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.
    A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project.
Drill sample recovery
  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
  • Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.
  • Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines.
Logging
  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
  • Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.
    Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.
    Core recoveries are measured for each metre
    RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.
  • Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.
  • The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.
  • Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:
    Rock types, lithology
    Alteration
    Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)
    Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)
    Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)
  • 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.
  • Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.
  • Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.
  • Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
  • Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.
  • Quarter and half core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).
  • Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented),and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.
  • Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.
  • In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.
  • In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 25th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
  • The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) – this substantially reduces the risk of inaccurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.
  • Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.
  • The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.
  • A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).
  • Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods
    ¼ duplicates – half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) – low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au.
    ½ duplicates – core is split into halves and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) – low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 100 g/t Au.
    Washes – washes are inserted post visible gold or >1% visible stibnite to ensure contamination is minimised during the preparation stage
    Blanks – blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.
    Certified Reference Materials – OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.
    Laboratory splits – On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.
    Laboratory CRMs – On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data
    Laboratory precision – duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.
  • Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.
  • Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges.
Verification of sampling and assaying
  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
  • The use of twinned holes.
  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
  • The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed - 11 December 2024 S.Tambanis.
  • The CP & QP, Mr Kenneth Bush has visually inspected the drill core from holes in this release. The drill intersections match both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).
  • In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.
  • The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.
  • Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.
  • Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.
  • Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).
  • Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project.
Location of data points
  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
  • Specification of the grid system used.
  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
  • Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings
  • Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.
  • Downhole surveys are collected by either electronic single-shot, REFLEX EZ-TRAC multi-shot or Imdex/Axis north-seeking gyro or a combination. During drilling, surveys are completed at a maximum of 30m intervals, with multi-shot surveys completed at hole completion or upon request by geologists at 3m intervals during drilling unless ground conditions are unsuitable.
  • The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355. Reported azimuths also relate to MGA55 (GDA94_Z55).
  • Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data.
Data spacing and distribution
  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.
  • The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results – evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.
  • At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.
  • Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported to two decimal places with no compositing in table 4.
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
  • The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 55-80% of the sampled thickness.
  • Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.
    The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.
  • A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle).
Sample security
  • The measures taken to ensure sample security.
  • Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues.
Audits or reviews
  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
  • Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Kenneth Bush for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

 

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary
Mineral tenement
and land tenure
status
  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
  • The Sunday Creek Project, previously known as the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd.
Exploration done by
other parties
  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
  • The Sunday Creek project is a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)
  • Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.
  • EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd
    Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.
    Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays.
  • ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd
    Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.
    Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.
    Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG.
  • ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd
    Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements.
  • ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd
    Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas.
  • ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd
    ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas.
  • Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.
  • Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Project. RL6040 was granted July 2017.
  • Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020.
  • Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth.
Geology
  • Deposit type, geological setting and style of
  • mineralization.
  • Refer to the description in the main body of the release.
Drill hole Information
  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following
  • information for all Material drill holes:
    • easting and northing of the drill hole collar
    • elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
    • dip and azimuth of the hole
    • down hole length and interception depth
    • hole length.
  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
  • Refer to appendices
Data aggregation methods
  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
  • See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release.
Relationship
between
mineralization
widths and
intercept lengths
  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
  • If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
  • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole
  • length, true width not known').
  • See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release.
Diagrams
  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
  • The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement.
Balanced reporting
  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.
  • All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.
  • Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections.
Other substantive exploration data
  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
  • Preliminary testing was reported in January 11, 2024. This established the general metallurgical test procedure for samples from the Sunday Creek deposits and demonstrated the basis for confidence in establishing prospects for economic recovery of contained gold and antimony to three separate products:
    • Metallic gold product by gravity recovery
    • Antimony-gold flotation concentrate
    • Pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold flotation concentrate
  • Testing has now been expanded to include samples from additional zones of the mineral deposits and to refine metallurgical processes. The aim was to improve aspects of antimony concentrate production, maximise gold recovery to a high-grade metallic product, and to further investigate the nature of gold occurrence.
  • The work, conducted by ALS Burnie Laboratories, focused on:
    • Improving selectivity between sulphide minerals in the antimony flotation stage whilst maintaining high overall gold recovery.
    • Further processing of the flotation concentrates, to assess the metallurgical response of contained gold.
    • Mineralogical examination of selected product samples.
  • It was demonstrated that, with appropriate process conditions, high antimony and gold recovery could be maintained whilst rejecting arsenic and iron sulphides in the first flotation stage. The antimony concentrate produced (~50% Sb, <0.2% As) is deemed to be attractive to the smelter market.
  • Recovery of antimony to concentrate varied with feed type, and ranged from 83% to 93% for the samples tested from the antimony rich zones.
  • Additional metallic gold was recovered from the flotation concentrate by gravity separation.
  • The gold grade of the concentrate is a function of the proportion of feed gold associated with arsenic-iron sulphides, the ratio of gold to antimony in the feed, the gold recovered to the metallic gold product, and the flotation rate of gold in the first flotation stage.
  • High overall gold recovery was achieved with all samples tested.
  • Further Work
    • Additional characterization testing across deposit zones
    • Locked cycle testing to confirm overall recoveries
    • Multi-stage cleaning optimization to maximize concentrate quality
    • Pilot plant evaluation of larger samples
    • Process plant design studies targeting Q1 2027 completion
Further work
  • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
  • The Company has stated it will drill 200,000 m through 2025 to Q1 2027.
  • See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312497

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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