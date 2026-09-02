Southern Cross Gold Drills 0.6 m @ 972 g/t Gold in Apollo and Drills Easternmost Mineralization

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from five drill holes at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria, showing the increase in grade at depth in Apollo and extended Sunday Creek to its furthest eastern point to date with high grades in up-dip areas of Apollo East (Figures 2 to 6).
SDDSC222W1 returned the headline result, 0.6 m @ 993.2 g/t AuEq (972.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 808.5 m, the 9th best composite intersection drilled at Sunday Creek, 620 m below surface. SDDSC227 returned the shallowest high-grade intersection drilled in Apollo East, 5.1 m @ 27.2 g/t AuEq including 2.6 m @ 51.1 g/t AuEq from 260.9 m and only 144 m below surface, and the most easterly and shallowest drill intersection on the project, along with an antimony assay of 32.5% Sb. Five individual assays in this release exceed 50 g/t Au, ranging from 97.6 g/t to 972.0 g/t.
Four High Level Takeaways:
Grades continue to strengthen at depth in Apollo. SDDSC222W1 returned 0.6 m @ 993.2 g/t AuEq (972.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 808.5 m, extending the A130 vein set 40 m below its known vertical depth extent. The intersection ranks as the 9th best intersection drilled at Sunday Creek to date, returned approximately 620 m below surface.
High-grade mineralization now extends much closer to surface in Apollo East. SDDSC223 and SDDSC227 both extended the Apollo East vein sets up-dip, with SDDSC223 returning 97.6 g/t Au, 144 m below surface, and SDDSC227 delivering 5.1 m @ 27.2 g/t AuEq (18.4 g/t Au, 3.7% Sb) from 260.9 m, including individual assays of 186.0 g/t Au and 116.0 g/t Au. Both high-grade assays sit inside a 2.6 m @ 51.1 g/t AuEq interval.
The Apollo East corridor keeps expanding along strike to the east. SDDSC222 alone intersected seven separate Apollo East vein sets across prospective terrain and combined with the up-dip results from SDDSC223 and SDDSC227, Apollo East is now defined across 140 m of horizontal strike, reinforcing that this is a broad, multi-vein system. Apollo East is one of five mineralized areas along 1,550 m of drill-defined host strike, of which approximately 650 m has been intensively drill tested. SDDSC227 also returned the easternmost significant intersection drilled at the main Sunday Creek Project to date, approximately 110 m below surface and directly beneath mineralization identified in the MTSC001 trench completed in 2021, which it likely extends down-dip.
Antimony grades strengthen alongside the gold in shallow Apollo East. SDDSC227 returned 32.5% Sb, one of five individual assays above 15% Sb reported for Apollo East. Together, they show Apollo East carries high-grade gold and meaningful antimony grades into shallow areas. The 186.0 g/t Au assay carried 5.2% Sb, and SDDSC222 returned three individual assays above 15% Sb at depth, showing antimony tenor is carried through the full vertical extent of the system.
Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "This release does two things at once. SDDSC222 and its wedge SDDSC222W1 pushed Apollo down-dip, returning 972 g/t gold over 0.6 m at 620 metres vertical depth, our 9th best intersection at Sunday Creek. SDDSC223 and SDDSC227 extended Apollo East to its shallowest and easternmost extensions. Grades keep improving with depth at Sunday Creek rather than tailing off, but they are not absent at surface either.
"SDDSC227 makes the point better than any hole here: 32.5% antimony, alongside individual gold assays of 186.0 g/t and 116.0 g/t, all within 144 m of surface. SDDSC227 returned 5.1 m @ 27.2 g/t gold equivalent including 2.6 m @ 51.1 g/t and also delivered the easternmost significant intersection drilled at Sunday Creek to date, 110 m below mineralization we trenched at MTSC001 back in 2021. Apollo East is open to the east and we intend to keep pushing it in that direction.
"We are growing Apollo and Apollo East in both directions at once, and with eleven rigs turning, results pending from 72 holes and our 200,000 m program running through to Q1 2027, we expect to keep delivering."
For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:
SDDSC222 intersected a 118 m stacked mineralized zone between 533.4 m and 651.4 m containing both gold and antimony-dominant veins: The full 118 m zone averages 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.0 g/t Au, 0.26% Sb), with a higher-grade core of 39.3 m @ 3.3 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 0.41% Sb) from 597.3 m. The hole intersected seven Apollo East vein sets and extended several of them 40 m to 70 m up-dip, and returned three individual assays above 15% Sb, peaking at 26.2% Sb with 5.2 g/t Au over 0.1 m from 619.9 m. Highlights include:
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1.0 m @ 17.7 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 7.2% Sb) from 575.4 m, including:
0.4 m @ 43.1 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 17.7% Sb) from 575.4 m
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5.7 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (4.3 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 597.3 m, including:
3.4 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (6.1 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 598.4 m
1.0 m @ 7.8 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 605.2 m
0.9 m @ 17.5 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 5.7% Sb) from 619.1 m
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2.1 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (20.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 635.8 m, Including
0.4 m @ 108.0 g/t AuEq (108.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 635.8 m
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2.1 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 640.8 m, including:
1.6 m @ 8.2 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 640.8 m
SDDSC222W1 returned the 9th best composite result on the project to date which is located approximately 620 m below surface, extending the A130 vein set 40 m deeper. SDDSC222W1 intersected a further 125 m of down-hole prospective terrain, including a broad 20 m zone of lower-grade mineralization from 873.2 m confirming down-dip structural continuation of multiple Apollo vein sets. Highlights included:
- 0.6 m @ 993.2 g/t AuEq (972.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 808.5 m
For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:
SDDSC223 returned 97.6 g/t Au with 1.7% Sb over 0.10 m from 280.5 m, about 144 m below surface, in a narrow, previously undefined gold-rich vein set hosted in altered sediments. SDDSC223 remained within prospective terrain for 163 m down-hole and tested the southern-most strike continuation of multiple Apollo East vein sets. Highlights include:
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1.0 m @ 7.0 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 236.7 m, including:
0.8 m @ 8.9 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 236.7 m
2.3 m @ 13.9 g/t AuEq (11.2 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 245.3 m
0.1 m @ 48.6 g/t AuEq (41.0 g/t Au, 3.2% Sb) from 266.1 m
1.4 m @ 11.4 g/t AuEq (10.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 280.1 m
SDDSC227 intersected seven vein sets in the upper Apollo East, with the best results from two narrow, closely spaced high-grade zones: 116.0 g/t Au with 32.5% Sb over 0.5 m from 260.9 m and 186.0 g/t Au and 5.2% Sb over 0.2 m from 263.4 m. Both sit within a broader mineralized zone and are among the shallowest high-grade intersections drilled within Apollo East to date: The upper zone sits 144 m below surface and is the shallowest high-grade intersection drilled in Apollo East to date, while a further intersection in the hole is the easternmost significant intersection drilled at the main Sunday Creek Project, approximately 110 m below surface mineralization identified in the MTSC001 trench. Highlights include:
0.8 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (7.8 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 209.0 m
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5.1 m @ 27.2 g/t AuEq (18.4 g/t Au, 3.7% Sb) from 260.9 m, Including
2.6 m @ 51.1 g/t AuEq (34.2 g/t Au, 7.1% Sb) from 260.9 m
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7.8 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 323.8 m, including:
1.3 m @ 10.2 g/t AuEq (8.7 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 325.9 m
0.4 m @ 47.6 g/t AuEq (25.1 g/t Au, 9.4% Sb) from 328.6 m
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0.3 m @ 44.0 g/t AuEq (44.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 334.9 m
SDDSC234 tested the down-dip continuation of the Apollo East vein sets and provided a 70 m up-dip extension from previously released SDDSC124 on the A179 vein set. The hole intersected close to 150 m of prospective terrain and bounds the southern strike extent of multiple Apollo East vein sets:
0.3 m @ 7.7 g/t AuEq (7.2 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 268.8 m
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1.1 m @ 7.0 g/t AuEq (5.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 323.4 m, including:
0.6 m @ 11.6 g/t AuEq (9.0 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 323.9 m
Project Totals to Date
283 drill holes for 136.9 km reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020
98 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut
111 composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut
Results pending from 72 holes, including eleven holes actively being drilled and three abandoned holes, with eleven drill rigs currently operational
200,000 m drill program continuing through to Q1 2027
Drill Hole Discussion
This release reports results from five drill holes at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, extending both the Apollo and Apollo East areas of the project. All holes were drilled in an east to west orientation.
Holes reported show the increase in grade at depth in Apollo and extend Sunday Creek to its furthest eastern point to date with high grades in up-dip areas of Apollo East (Figures 2 to 6).
SDDSC222
SDDSC222 was drilled to test the up-dip extension of previously unrecognised Apollo East vein sets and to provide south-bounding information for Apollo vein sets at depth.
The hole intersected a broad zone of stacked subvertical mineralization between 533.4 m and 651.4 m, with higher-grade zones towards the base of the interval. Cumulatively SDDSC222 tested 135 m of down-hole prospective terrain within Apollo East, intersecting seven Apollo East vein sets. SDDSC222 provided 40 m to 70 m up-dip extensions of several Apollo East vein sets from previously defined drilling including SDDSC170A (refer to ASX announcement dated 8 September 2025) and SDDSC181 (refer to ASX announcement dated 17 December 2025).
Drilling intersected the Admiral Fault from approximately 732 m. Rather than close the hole out at its originally planned 770 m depth, the strength of results above the fault supported extending and wedging SDDSC222 at 747.7 m to continue as SDDSC222W1, allowing a single hole to also capture targets originally planned for a separate future drill hole, an estimated saving of around 750 m of future drilling.
Selected composite highlights from SDDSC222 included:
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1.0 m @ 17.7 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 7.2% Sb) from 575.4 m, including:
0.4 m @ 43.1 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 17.7% Sb) from 575.4 m
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5.7 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (4.3 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 597.3 m, including:
3.4 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (6.1 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 598.4 m
1.0 m @ 7.8 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 605.2 m
0.9 m @ 17.5 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 5.7% Sb) from 619.1 m
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2.1 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (20.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 635.8 m, including
0.4 m @ 108.0 g/t AuEq (108.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 635.8 m
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2.1 m @ 6.8 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 640.8 m, including:
1.6 m @ 8.2 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 640.8 m
SDDSC222 intersected one individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au:
- 108.0 g/t Au & 0.02% Sb over 0.38 m from 635.78 m
Additionally, SDDSC222 returned three (3) individual assays exceeding 15% antimony
17.70% Sb & 0.8 g/t Au over 0.40 m from 575.43 m
18.30% Sb & 20.7 g/t Au over 0.10 m from 619.79 m
26.20% Sb & 5.2 g/t Au over 0.11 m from 619.89 m
SDDSC222W1
SDDSC222W1 continued from the SDDSC222 wedge point before intersecting a 0.6 m mineralized quartz-stibnite shear vein (high grade core) from 808.5 m as the standout result of this hole, returning 0.6 m @ 993.2 g/t AuEq (972.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) and represents the 9th best composite intersection returned at Sunday Creek to date (see Figure 1). This intersection also increases the known vertical depth extent of the Apollo A130 vein set by approximately 40 m. This intercept sits approximately 620 m below surface, consistent with the pattern observed elsewhere at Sunday Creek of grades improving with depth.
In total SDDSC222W1 broadly intersected 125 m of down-hole prospective terrain, including a broad 20 m zone of lower-grade mineralization from 873.2 m to 893.2 m confirming down-dip structural continuation of the multiple vein sets.
Beyond 900 m drilling added useful strike-extent information on multiple Apollo vein sets at depth and will aid in future targeting.
Selected composite highlights include:
SDDSC222W1:
- 0.6 m @ 993.2 g/t AuEq (972.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 808.5 m
SDDSC222W1 intersected one individual assay exceeding 50 g/t Au:
- 972.0 g/t Au & 8.85% Sb over 0.60 m from 808.52 m
Figure 1: Close-up photo of the quartz-stibnite vein in SDDSC222W1 that returned 0.6 m @ 993.2 g/t AuEq (972.0 g/t Au, 8.9% Sb) from 808.5 m, showing well distributed visible gold throughout the vein. Millimeter ruler for scale.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/312497_59e0f1343407fa8f_004full.jpg
SDDSC223
SDDSC223 tested the up-dip continuation of Apollo East vein sets and the southern-most strike continuation of multiple Apollo East vein-sets. SDDSC223 intersected several mineralized zones of antimony and gold, with the best results within the upper part of the hole, associated with a high-grade (97.6 g/t Au & 1.7% Sb over 0.10 m) sample within a previously undefined gold-rich vein set hosted within altered sediments, approximately 144 m below surface. In total SDDSC223 stayed within prospective terrain for 163 m downhole.
Selected composite highlights include:
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1.0 m @ 7.0 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 236.7 m, including:
0.8 m @ 8.9 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 236.7 m
2.3 m @ 13.9 g/t AuEq (11.2 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 245.3 m
0.1 m @ 48.6 g/t AuEq (41.0 g/t Au, 3.2% Sb) from 266.1 m
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1.4 m @ 11.4 g/t AuEq (10.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 280.1 m, including:
0.1 m @ 101.6 g/t AuEq (97.6 g/t Au, 1.66% Sb) from 280.45 m
SDDSC227
SDDSC227 tested the upper Apollo East vein sets and returned 32.5% Sb, along with individual gold assays of 186.0 g/t Au and 116.0 g/t Au, both tied to a mineralized stibnite vein. Those two closely spaced high-grade zones sit within a broader 5.1 m at 27.2 g/t AuEq. This is the shallowest high-grade intersection drilled within Apollo East to date, 144 m below surface.
Higher in the same hole, SDDSC227 returned the easternmost significant intersection drilled at the main Sunday Creek Project to date, returning 0.8 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (7.8 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 209.0 m, approximately 110 m below surface. It sits directly down-dip of gold-antimony mineralization exposed at surface in exploration trenches, 110 m above, and is interpreted as its down-dip extension. These trenches returned (TSX Mawson Gold news release dated 6 October 2021):
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Trench MTSC001: 14.0 m @ 12.2 g/t AuEq (11.5 g/t Au,0.3% Sb), including:
8.0 m @ 20.6 g/t AuEq (19.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb)
Trench MTSC002: 2.0 m @ 5.4 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb)
Selected composite highlights include:
0.8 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (7.8 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 209.0 m
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5.1 m @ 27.2 g/t AuEq (18.4 g/t Au, 3.7% Sb) from 260.9 m, including
2.6 m @ 51.1 g/t AuEq (34.2 g/t Au, 7.1% Sb) from 260.9 m
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7.8 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 323.8 m, including
1.3 m @ 10.2 g/t AuEq (8.7 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 325.9 m
0.4 m @ 47.6 g/t AuEq (25.1 g/t Au, 9.4% Sb) from 328.6 m
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0.3 m @ 44.0 g/t AuEq (44.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 334.9 m
SDDSC227 intersected two individual assays exceeding 50 g/t Au:
116.0 g/t Au & 32.50% Sb over 0.48 m from 260.88 m
186.0 g/t Au & 5.19% Sb over 0.16 m from 263.37 m
In addition to the plus 50 g/t Au grades listed above, SDDSC227 returned one (1) additional individual assay exceeding 15% antimony:
- 18.00% Sb & 37.4 g/t Au over 0.20 m from 328.82 m
SDDSC234
SDDSC234 tested the down-dip continuation of Apollo East vein sets confirmed in the preceding holes. Although SDDSC234 intersected close to 150 m of prospective terrain including dyke and altered sediments, it returned more modest results than the other Apollo East holes in this release, as it skimmed the southern strike extension of multiple Apollo East vein sets. SDDSC234 also provided a 70 m up-dip extension from previously released hole SDDSC124 on the A179 vein set (ASX announcement dated 26 September 2024).
Selected composite highlights include:
0.3 m @ 7.7 g/t AuEq (7.2 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 268.8 m
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1.1 m @ 7.0 g/t AuEq (5.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 323.4 m, including:
0.6 m @ 11.6 g/t AuEq (9.0 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 323.9 m
Pending Results and Update
Eleven drill rigs are currently operational at Sunday Creek. Results are pending from 72 holes, comprising 50 holes at Sunday Creek and 22 regional holes, all currently being processed and analyzed. These include eleven holes actively being drilled and three abandoned holes (Figure 3). The Company's 200,000 m drill program continues through to Q1 2027.
About Sunday Creek
The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 2,296 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.
Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo, Golden Dyke and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over a 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,200 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths), locally up to 10 m, and 20 m to 100 m in strike.
Cumulatively, 283 drill holes for 136,940.59 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 23 holes for 3,104.12 m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drill holes for 2,382.74 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of ninety-eight (98) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au and eighty-three (83) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au, and one-hundred and eleven (111) composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.
Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently drill defined over 1,550 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 650 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 125 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 4).
Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.
Figures 2 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55% to 80% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.
Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits
Sunday Creek (Figure 5) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).
Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semiconductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.
Antimony represents approximately 15% to 17% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.
About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 98 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 142.5 km of drilling (including historic drilling). The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of interpreted strike length, with structures drill tested from surface to 1,200 m depth.
Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral that the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.
Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.
With a strong cash position, 2,296 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.
- Ends -
For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.
For further information, please contact:
Mariana Bermudez – Corporate Secretary
mb@southerncrossgold.com or +1 604 685 9316
Executive Office
1305 – 1090 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7, Canada
Nicholas Mead – VP Investor Relations
info@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 415 153 122
Justin Mouchacca, Assistant Company Secretary,
jm@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 3 8630 3321
Subsidiary Office
Level 21, 459 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia
NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person
Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration for SXGC, a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315), is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-OES analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:
AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%)
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
JORC Competent Person Statement
Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315). Mr Bush has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, extracted from the following announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com:
- 6 October 2021 MTSC001/2, 4 October, 2022 SDDSC046, 20 October, 2022 SDDSC049, 5 September, 2023 SDDSC077B, 12 October, 2023 SDDLV003 & 4, 23 October, 2023 SDDSC082, 9 November, 2023 SDDSC091, 14 December, 2023 SDDSC092, 5 March, 2024 SDDSC107, 30 May, 2024 SDDSC117, 13 June, 2024 SDDSC118, 5 September, 2024 SDDSC130, 26 September 2024 SDDSC124, 28 October, 2024 SDDSC137W2, 28 November, 2024 SDDSC141, 9 December, 2024 SDDSC145, 18 December, 2024 SDDSC129 & 144, 28 May, 2025 SDDSC161, 16 June, 2025 SDDSC162, 26 August, 2025 SDDSC171, 8 September, 2025 SDDSC170A, 17 December 2025 SDDSC181, 9 April, 2026 SDDSC194W1
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC222, SDDSC222W1, SDDSC223, SDDSC227 and SDDSC234 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/312497_59e0f1343407fa8f_005full.jpg
Figure 3: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drill hole traces from holes SDDSC222, SDDSC222W1, SDDSC223, SDDSC227 and SDDSC234 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/312497_59e0f1343407fa8f_006full.jpg
Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC222, SDDSC222W1, SDDSC223, SDDSC227 and SDDSC234 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/312497_59e0f1343407fa8f_007full.jpg
Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas. The main regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000 m to 7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/312497_59e0f1343407fa8f_008full.jpg
Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/312497_59e0f1343407fa8f_009full.jpg
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.
|This Release
|Hole ID
|Depth (m)
|Prospect
| East
GDA94 Z55
| North
GDA94 Z55
| Elevation
(m)
|Dip
| Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
|SDDSC222
|792.29
|Apollo
|331596.1
|5867936.9
|345.4
|-51.5
|267.7
|SDDSC222W1
|1065.50
|Apollo
|331596.1
|5867936.9
|345.4
|-51.5
|267.7
|SDDSC223
|435.25
|Apollo East
|331483.0
|5867839.8
|335.7
|-33.9
|262.2
|SDDSC227
|412.00
|Apollo East
|331483.8
|5867840.3
|335.8
|-36.6
|266.5
|SDDSC234
|449.00
|Apollo East
|331484.5
|5867840.3
|335.8
|-46.1
|266.1
|Currently being processed and analyzed
|Hole ID
|Depth (m)
|Prospect
| East
GDA94 Z55
| North
GDA94 Z55
| Elevation
(m)
|Dip
| Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
|SDDGT006
|100.00
|Geotech
|330652.8
|5867746.1
|301.8
|-67.9
|306.7
|SDDSC215
|476.39
|Regional
|331603.6
|5867183.7
|304.9
|-38.2
|15.4
|SDDSC218
|796.99
|Golden Dyke
|330813.4
|5867847.6
|301.1
|-47.9
|265.0
|SDDSC221
|926.54
|Golden Dyke
|330754.1
|5867733.0
|307.0
|-50.6
|285.3
|SDDSC225
|992.82
|Christina
|330754.5
|5867733.0
|306.9
|-52.9
|284.8
|SDDSC226
|826.10
|Rising Sun
|331276.9
|5867121.1
|289.1
|-56.4
|336.5
|SDDSC226A
|In Progress plan 1900 m
|Rising Sun
|331278.1
|5867112.6
|289.2
|-56.8
|330.4
|SDDSC226W1
|603.90
|Rising Sun
|331276.9
|5867121.1
|289.1
|-56.4
|336.5
|SDDSC229
|541.80
|Golden Dyke
|330813.9
|5867847.7
|301.2
|-48.4
|267.2
|SDDSC236
|650.10
|Golden Dyke
|330813.7
|5867847.3
|301.1
|-49.5
|263.8
|SDDSC237
|359.00
|Golden Dyke
|330700.4
|5867880.1
|299.7
|-43.2
|245.7
|SDDSC237W1
|510.47
|Golden Dyke
|330700.4
|5867880.1
|299.7
|-43.2
|299.7
|SDDSC238
|810.80
|Christina
|329778.6
|5867552.7
|286.5
|-32.0
|69.2
|SDDSC239
|915.63
|Golden Dyke
|330753.1
|5867731.5
|306.9
|-31.0
|270.2
|SDDSC240
|1171.50
|Rising Sun
|330354.1
|5867861.2
|277.2
|-58.7
|73.9
|SDDSC240W1
|In Progress plan 587 m
|Rising Sun
|330354.1
|5867861.2
|277.2
|-58.7
|73.9
|SDDSC241
|418.60
|Golden Dyke
|330700.9
|5867879.7
|299.8
|-39.1
|243.5
|SDDSC242A
|370.67
|Golden Dyke
|330813.4
|5867846.9
|301.1
|-45.8
|267.4
|SDDSC242AW1
|601.73
|Golden Dyke
|330813.4
|5867846.9
|301.1
|-45.8
|267.4
|SDDSC243
|1038.00
|Apollo
|331615.8
|5867951.1
|347.0
|-59.5
|269.0
|SDDSC244
|In Progress plan 1200 m
|Golden Dyke
|330973.3
|5867847.7
|296.7
|-49.5
|275.8
|SDDSC245
|548.80
|Regional
|331533.7
|5867845.3
|341.2
|-40.7
|156.1
|SDDSC246
|760.20
|Golden Dyke
|330753.7
|5867731.8
|306.7
|-39.5
|274.6
|SDDSC247
|193.60
|Golden Dyke
|330772.2
|5867889.6
|295.7
|-32.3
|248.5
|SDDSC248
|572.50
|Apollo
|331291.3
|5867825.7
|316.4
|-40.9
|269.8
|SDDSC249
|191.09
|Golden Dyke
|330772.7
|5867889.6
|295.7
|-36.7
|245.9
|SDDSC250
|199.81
|Rising Sun
|330772.4
|5867889.9
|295.7
|-36.9
|252.3
|SDDSC251
|120.40
|Apollo
|331532.6
|5867847.5
|340.9
|-31.9
|270.4
|SDDSC251A
|306.70
|Apollo
|331532.8
|5867847.9
|340.9
|-31.7
|273.7
|SDDSC252
|200.00
|Golden Dyke
|330772.7
|5867889.9
|295.7
|-40.0
|249.9
|SDDSC253
|349.40
|Apollo
|331595.8
|5867936.9
|345.6
|-53.8
|267.8
|SDDSC253W1
|1042.70
|Apollo
|331595.8
|5867936.9
|345.6
|-53.8
|267.8
|SDDSC254
|In Progress plan 890 m
|Christina
|329776.6
|5867552.0
|286.8
|-51.8
|61.8
|SDDSC255
|551.00
|Golden Dyke
|330773.0
|5867890.0
|295.6
|-41.4
|251.2
|SDDSC256
|445.37
|Golden Dyke
|330772.2
|5867889.4
|295.7
|-31.0
|245.3
|SDDSC257
|304.74
|Golden Dyke
|330813.1
|5867847.3
|301.1
|-43.1
|263.8
|SDDSC257W1
|634.50
|Golden Dyke
|330813.1
|5867847.3
|301.1
|-43.1
|263.8
|SDDSC258
|1036.67
|Golden Dyke
|330973.3
|5867847.7
|296.7
|-32.5
|265.0
|SDDSC259
|781.66
|Golden Dyke
|330754.0
|5867731.7
|306.7
|-43.6
|274.0
|SDDSC259W1
|1201.20
|Golden Dyke
|330754.0
|5867731.7
|306.7
|-43.6
|274.0
|SDDSC260
|In Progress plan 1400 m
|Rising Sun
|330339.6
|5867859.2
|276.9
|-69.6
|64.3
|SDDSC261
|1021.30
|Apollo
|331615.0
|5867950.8
|346.9
|-45.5
|266.3
|SDDSC262
|924.20
|Apollo
|331596.4
|5867937.0
|345.4
|-55.5
|266.5
|SDDSC263
|In Progress plan 1230 m
|Apollo
|330754.1
|5867733.3
|306.9
|-53.0
|66.6
|SDDSC264
|230.30
|Golden Dyke
|330813.5
|5867847.8
|301.3
|-50.8
|259.6
|SDDSC264A
|In Progress plan 710 m
|Golden Dyke
|330813.5
|5867847.8
|301.3
|-53.7
|267.1
|SDDSC265
|1028.50
|Apollo
|331615.0
|5867951.0
|346.0
|-55.8
|270.7
|SDDSC265W1
|In Progress plan 436.5 m
|Apollo
|331615.0
|5867951.0
|346.0
|-61.3
|264.1
|SDDSC266
|In Progress plan 600 m
|Apollo
|331525.0
|5867844.0
|339.9
|-50.9
|280.6
|Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed
|Hole ID
|Depth (m)
|Prospect
| East
GDA94 Z55
| North
GDA94 Z55
| Elevation
(m)
|Dip
| Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
|SDDTS009
|506.00
|Tonstall
|336984.3
|5870557.1
|524.7
|-28.3
|285.0
|SDDTS008
|511.37
|Tonstall
|336992.9
|5870558.4
|524.0
|-35.0
|29.0
|SDDTS010
|535.79
|Tonstall
|336993.7
|5870557.9
|524.1
|-37.0
|44.4
|SDDTS011
|401.32
|Tonstall
|336992.1
|5870557.3
|524.1
|-43.0
|18.0
|SDDCN002
|259.88
|Consols
|336036.0
|5870692.7
|484.1
|-37.0
|241.0
|SDDLV005A
|419.10
|Leviathan
|334566.1
|5870167.8
|554.3
|-31.0
|206.0
|SDDLV006
|752.80
|Leviathan
|334569.4
|5870170.0
|554.4
|-47.0
|152.0
|SDDCN003
|323.06
|Consols
|336041.3
|5870692.1
|484.4
|-36.0
|130.0
|SDDCN005A
|229.30
|Consols
|336034.9
|5870693.5
|484.0
|-30.0
|256.5
|SDDCN004
|271.30
|Consols
|336036.5
|5870693.7
|484.1
|-49.0
|258.0
|SDDLV007
|395.10
|Leviathan
|334570.1
|5870169.2
|554.4
|-29.0
|110.0
|SDDCN006
|179.80
|Consols
|336038.4
|5870692.3
|484.3
|-78.0
|180.0
|SDDLV008
|302.93
|Leviathan
|334101.2
|5870007.2
|544.1
|-60.0
|99.0
|SDDTS012
|700.00
|Tonstall
|336992.0
|5870558.0
|524.0
|-48.5
|8.2
|SDDCN007
|152.40
|Consols
|336041.4
|5870693.0
|484.4
|-50.0
|114.8
|SDDTS015
|In Progress plan 460 m
|Tonstall
|337693.0
|5870860.0
|523.0
|-45.0
|78.0
|SDDTS014
|200.00
|Tonstall
|337693.0
|5870860.0
|523.0
|-45.0
|180.0
|SDDLV010
|In Progress plan 750 m
|Leviathan
|334495.0
|5869985.0
|553.0
|-30.0
|268.2
|SDDTS013
|380.00
|Tonstall
|337693.0
|5870860.0
|523.0
|-38.0
|248.0
|SDDLV009
|335.00
|Leviathan
|334089.0
|5870005.0
|544.0
|-33.0
|233.0
|Abandoned drill holes currently being processed and analyzed
|Hole ID
|Depth (m)
|Prospect
| East
GDA94 Z55
| North
GDA94 Z55
| Elevation
(m)
|Dip
| Azimuth
GDA94 Z55
|SDDCN005
|34.69
|Consols
|336,034.9
|5,870,693.5
|484.0
|-30.0
|256.5
|SDDLV005
|32.40
|Leviathan
|334,566.1
|5,870,167.8
|554.3
|-33.0
|206.0
|SDDSC242
|20.65
|Golden Dyke
|330,813.6
|5,867,847.0
|301.0
|-45.8
|267.2
Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC222, SDDSC222W1, SDDSC223, SDDSC227 and SDDSC234 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.
|Hole number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au g/t
|Sb %
|AuEq g/t
|SDDSC222
|545.7
|548.6
|2.9
|0.3
|0.4
|1.4
|SDDSC222
|562.8
|564.7
|1.9
|0.5
|0.6
|2.0
|SDDSC222
|575.4
|576.5
|1.0
|0.4
|7.2
|17.7
|Including
|575.4
|575.8
|0.4
|0.8
|17.7
|43.1
|SDDSC222
|587.4
|591.3
|3.9
|0.6
|0.2
|1.1
|SDDSC222
|597.3
|603.0
|5.7
|4.3
|1.3
|7.5
|Including
|598.4
|601.7
|3.4
|6.1
|1.9
|10.8
|SDDSC222
|605.2
|606.2
|1.0
|5.6
|0.9
|7.8
|SDDSC222
|609.1
|610.2
|1.1
|2.9
|1.1
|5.5
|SDDSC222
|612.5
|616.0
|3.5
|1.3
|0.1
|1.5
|SDDSC222
|619.1
|620.0
|0.9
|3.8
|5.7
|17.5
|SDDSC222
|626.3
|627.2
|0.9
|3.7
|0.2
|4.3
|SDDSC222
|635.8
|637.9
|2.1
|20.0
|0.0
|20.0
|Including
|635.8
|636.2
|0.38
|108.0
|0.0
|108.0
|SDDSC222
|640.8
|642.9
|2.1
|4.4
|1.0
|6.8
|Including
|640.8
|642.4
|1.6
|5.6
|1.1
|8.2
|SDDSC222W1
|808.5
|809.1
|0.6
|972.0
|8.9
|993.2
|SDDSC223
|227.3
|228.8
|1.6
|1.8
|0.1
|1.9
|SDDSC223
|236.7
|237.7
|1.0
|3.2
|1.6
|7.0
|Including
|236.7
|237.4
|0.8
|3.8
|2.1
|8.9
|SDDSC223
|245.3
|247.6
|2.3
|11.2
|1.1
|13.9
|SDDSC223
|266.1
|266.2
|0.1
|41.0
|3.2
|48.6
|SDDSC223
|280.1
|281.5
|1.4
|10.9
|0.2
|11.4
|SDDSC227
|209.0
|209.8
|0.8
|7.8
|1.3
|10.8
|SDDSC227
|255.5
|256.2
|0.7
|3.5
|0.7
|5.2
|SDDSC227
|260.9
|266.0
|5.1
|18.4
|3.7
|27.2
|Including
|260.9
|263.5
|2.6
|34.2
|7.1
|51.1
|SDDSC227
|294.7
|297.6
|2.9
|0.8
|0.0
|0.8
|SDDSC227
|323.8
|331.5
|7.8
|3.7
|0.9
|5.8
|Including
|325.9
|327.2
|1.3
|8.7
|0.6
|10.2
|Including
|328.6
|329.0
|0.4
|25.1
|9.4
|47.6
|SDDSC227
|334.9
|335.2
|0.3
|44.0
|0.0
|44.0
|SDDSC234
|268.8
|269.1
|0.3
|7.2
|0.2
|7.7
|SDDSC234
|273.3
|275.8
|2.5
|1.3
|0.1
|1.6
|SDDSC234
|323.4
|324.5
|1.1
|5.4
|0.7
|7.0
|Including
|323.9
|324.5
|0.6
|9.0
|1.1
|11.6
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC222, SDDSC222W1, SDDSC223, SDDSC227 and SDDSC234 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.
|Hole number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au g/t
|Sb %
|AuEq g/t
|SDDSC222
|533.4
|533.88
|0.48
|0.76
|0.003
|0.77
|SDDSC222
|533.88
|534.75
|0.87
|0.74
|0.003
|0.75
|SDDSC222
|534.75
|535.2
|0.45
|0.16
|0.003
|0.17
|SDDSC222
|535.2
|536.25
|1.05
|0.18
|0.003
|0.19
|SDDSC222
|539.19
|539.75
|0.56
|0.37
|0.051
|0.49
|SDDSC222
|539.75
|540.7
|0.95
|0.29
|0.041
|0.39
|SDDSC222
|540.7
|541.15
|0.45
|0.18
|0.047
|0.29
|SDDSC222
|541.15
|542
|0.85
|0.1
|0.004
|0.11
|SDDSC222
|545.72
|546.28
|0.56
|0.38
|0.34
|1.19
|SDDSC222
|546.28
|546.8
|0.52
|0.35
|1.67
|4.34
|SDDSC222
|546.8
|546.98
|0.18
|0.3
|0.26
|0.92
|SDDSC222
|546.98
|547.72
|0.74
|0.19
|0.017
|0.23
|SDDSC222
|547.72
|548.41
|0.69
|0.38
|0.048
|0.49
|SDDSC222
|548.41
|548.59
|0.18
|0.26
|0.65
|1.81
|SDDSC222
|548.59
|549.24
|0.65
|0.3
|0.055
|0.43
|SDDSC222
|549.24
|549.39
|0.15
|0.42
|0.016
|0.46
|SDDSC222
|549.39
|549.85
|0.46
|0.1
|0.006
|0.11
|SDDSC222
|549.85
|550.53
|0.68
|0.19
|0.017
|0.23
|SDDSC222
|550.53
|551.04
|0.51
|0.36
|0.007
|0.38
|SDDSC222
|551.04
|551.95
|0.91
|0.3
|0.006
|0.32
|SDDSC222
|551.95
|552.85
|0.9
|0.11
|0.007
|0.13
|SDDSC222
|554.9
|555.87
|0.97
|0.48
|0.007
|0.50
|SDDSC222
|556.5
|557.06
|0.56
|0.18
|0.006
|0.19
|SDDSC222
|557.06
|557.52
|0.46
|0.96
|0.033
|1.04
|SDDSC222
|557.52
|557.89
|0.37
|0.4
|0.004
|0.41
|SDDSC222
|562.5
|562.79
|0.29
|0.05
|0.074
|0.23
|SDDSC222
|562.79
|562.94
|0.15
|1.11
|7.76
|19.66
|SDDSC222
|562.94
|563.13
|0.19
|0.13
|0.06
|0.27
|SDDSC222
|563.13
|564
|0.87
|0.13
|0.008
|0.15
|SDDSC222
|564
|564.68
|0.68
|0.99
|0.005
|1.00
|SDDSC222
|564.68
|565.48
|0.8
|0.17
|0.006
|0.19
|SDDSC222
|569.27
|570.09
|0.82
|0.1
|0.013
|0.13
|SDDSC222
|570.09
|570.29
|0.2
|3.75
|1.31
|6.88
|SDDSC222
|570.29
|570.69
|0.4
|0.19
|0.013
|0.22
|SDDSC222
|575
|575.43
|0.43
|0.25
|0.23
|0.80
|SDDSC222
|575.43
|575.83
|0.4
|0.75
|17.7
|43.05
|SDDSC222
|575.83
|576.24
|0.41
|0.08
|0.082
|0.28
|SDDSC222
|576.24
|576.45
|0.21
|0.12
|1.31
|3.25
|SDDSC222
|580.25
|580.71
|0.46
|0.1
|0.005
|0.11
|SDDSC222
|581.34
|581.5
|0.16
|0.86
|0.082
|1.06
|SDDSC222
|581.5
|581.86
|0.36
|0.14
|0.023
|0.19
|SDDSC222
|581.86
|582.28
|0.42
|0.77
|1.3
|3.88
|SDDSC222
|582.28
|582.92
|0.64
|0.1
|0.013
|0.13
|SDDSC222
|584.8
|585.08
|0.28
|0.55
|0.2
|1.03
|SDDSC222
|585.08
|585.83
|0.75
|0.11
|0.015
|0.15
|SDDSC222
|585.83
|586.2
|0.37
|0.62
|0.019
|0.67
|SDDSC222
|586.2
|587.4
|1.2
|0.25
|0.08
|0.44
|SDDSC222
|587.4
|588.64
|1.24
|0.36
|0.33
|1.15
|SDDSC222
|588.64
|589.86
|1.22
|0.3
|0.15
|0.66
|SDDSC222
|589.86
|591.16
|1.3
|1.04
|0.22
|1.57
|SDDSC222
|591.16
|591.28
|0.12
|1.07
|0.018
|1.11
|SDDSC222
|591.28
|592.58
|1.3
|0.23
|0.005
|0.24
|SDDSC222
|592.58
|593.88
|1.3
|0.22
|0.015
|0.26
|SDDSC222
|594.85
|595.34
|0.49
|0.15
|0.004
|0.16
|SDDSC222
|597.29
|598.36
|1.07
|0.71
|0.56
|2.05
|SDDSC222
|598.36
|598.77
|0.41
|32.1
|8.7
|52.89
|SDDSC222
|598.77
|599.16
|0.39
|0.63
|1.68
|4.65
|SDDSC222
|599.16
|599.39
|0.23
|10.4
|1.87
|14.87
|SDDSC222
|599.39
|600.31
|0.92
|0.45
|0.45
|1.53
|SDDSC222
|600.31
|600.53
|0.22
|2.69
|2.09
|7.69
|SDDSC222
|600.53
|601.47
|0.94
|0.32
|0.016
|0.36
|SDDSC222
|601.47
|601.71
|0.24
|14.1
|4.03
|23.73
|SDDSC222
|601.71
|603
|1.29
|2.7
|0.34
|3.51
|SDDSC222
|603
|604
|1
|0.64
|0.014
|0.67
|SDDSC222
|604
|605.23
|1.23
|0.1
|0.006
|0.11
|SDDSC222
|605.23
|606.22
|0.99
|5.63
|0.92
|7.83
|SDDSC222
|606.22
|607.4
|1.18
|0.14
|0.013
|0.17
|SDDSC222
|607.4
|608.28
|0.88
|0.19
|0.027
|0.25
|SDDSC222
|608.28
|609.1
|0.82
|0.11
|0.009
|0.13
|SDDSC222
|609.1
|609.39
|0.29
|5.29
|4
|14.85
|SDDSC222
|609.39
|610.09
|0.7
|0.76
|0.075
|0.94
|SDDSC222
|610.09
|610.23
|0.14
|8.31
|0.32
|9.07
|SDDSC222
|610.23
|611.53
|1.3
|0.42
|0.016
|0.46
|SDDSC222
|611.53
|612.5
|0.97
|0.65
|0.065
|0.81
|SDDSC222
|612.5
|613.15
|0.65
|0.98
|0.22
|1.51
|SDDSC222
|613.15
|613.79
|0.64
|1.13
|0.24
|1.70
|SDDSC222
|613.79
|615.09
|1.3
|0.22
|0.01
|0.24
|SDDSC222
|615.09
|616.04
|0.95
|3.1
|0.021
|3.15
|SDDSC222
|616.04
|616.95
|0.91
|0.85
|0.013
|0.88
|SDDSC222
|618
|619.06
|1.06
|0.12
|0.014
|0.15
|SDDSC222
|619.06
|619.32
|0.26
|3.05
|1.49
|6.61
|SDDSC222
|619.32
|619.79
|0.47
|0.34
|0.59
|1.75
|SDDSC222
|619.79
|619.89
|0.1
|20.7
|18.3
|64.44
|SDDSC222
|619.89
|620
|0.11
|5.15
|26.2
|67.77
|SDDSC222
|620
|621.17
|1.17
|0.05
|0.057
|0.19
|SDDSC222
|623.47
|624.74
|1.27
|0.25
|0.01
|0.27
|SDDSC222
|624.74
|625.46
|0.72
|0.18
|0.016
|0.22
|SDDSC222
|625.46
|626.3
|0.84
|0.83
|0.05
|0.95
|SDDSC222
|626.3
|626.82
|0.52
|4.93
|0.36
|5.79
|SDDSC222
|626.82
|627.2
|0.38
|1.98
|0.069
|2.14
|SDDSC222
|634.2
|635.02
|0.82
|0.28
|0.012
|0.31
|SDDSC222
|635.02
|635.78
|0.76
|0.36
|0.015
|0.40
|SDDSC222
|635.78
|636.16
|0.38
|108
|0.015
|108.04
|SDDSC222
|636.16
|636.6
|0.44
|0.29
|0.012
|0.32
|SDDSC222
|636.6
|637.9
|1.3
|0.96
|0.018
|1.00
|SDDSC222
|639
|640
|1
|0.31
|0.023
|0.36
|SDDSC222
|640
|640.77
|0.77
|0.09
|0.016
|0.13
|SDDSC222
|640.77
|641.13
|0.36
|17.4
|0.98
|19.74
|SDDSC222
|641.13
|642.07
|0.94
|0.46
|0.056
|0.59
|SDDSC222
|642.07
|642.37
|0.3
|7.78
|4.26
|17.96
|SDDSC222
|642.37
|642.66
|0.29
|0.45
|0.73
|2.19
|SDDSC222
|642.66
|642.88
|0.22
|0.97
|0.86
|3.03
|SDDSC222
|642.88
|643.75
|0.87
|0.15
|0.026
|0.21
|SDDSC222
|643.75
|644.64
|0.89
|0.35
|0.026
|0.41
|SDDSC222
|644.64
|645.66
|1.02
|0.28
|0.026
|0.34
|SDDSC222
|645.66
|645.9
|0.24
|0.14
|0.022
|0.19
|SDDSC222
|647
|648
|1
|0.1
|0.008
|0.12
|SDDSC222
|648
|649.04
|1.04
|0.72
|0.053
|0.85
|SDDSC222
|649.04
|649.4
|0.36
|0.31
|0.027
|0.37
|SDDSC222
|649.4
|650.16
|0.76
|0.61
|0.009
|0.63
|SDDSC222
|650.16
|650.3
|0.14
|0.36
|0.007
|0.38
|SDDSC222
|650.3
|651.36
|1.06
|0.11
|0.008
|0.13
|SDDSC222
|655.67
|656.95
|1.28
|0.08
|0.014
|0.11
|SDDSC222
|658.17
|659.38
|1.21
|0.09
|0.007
|0.11
|SDDSC222
|659.38
|659.5
|0.12
|0.37
|0.007
|0.39
|SDDSC222
|665.49
|666.19
|0.7
|0.12
|0.018
|0.16
|SDDSC222
|666.19
|667.27
|1.08
|0.07
|0.022
|0.12
|SDDSC222
|668.53
|669.54
|1.01
|0.27
|0.01
|0.29
|SDDSC222
|669.54
|670
|0.46
|0.43
|0.006
|0.45
|SDDSC222
|670
|670.95
|0.95
|0.1
|0.009
|0.12
|SDDSC222
|680.93
|681.74
|0.81
|0.43
|0.002
|0.44
|SDDSC222
|684.09
|684.31
|0.22
|0.17
|0.004
|0.18
|SDDSC222
|701.5
|702.39
|0.89
|0.1
|0.004
|0.11
|SDDSC222
|753.19
|753.53
|0.34
|0.25
|0.002
|0.26
|SDDSC222
|753.53
|753.7
|0.17
|0.35
|0.002
|0.36
|SDDSC222
|755.11
|755.4
|0.29
|0.13
|0.009
|0.15
|SDDSC222W1
|754.9
|755.25
|0.35
|0.18
|0.002
|0.19
|SDDSC222W1
|756.4
|757
|0.6
|0.17
|0.005
|0.18
|SDDSC222W1
|787.4
|787.51
|0.11
|0.13
|0.01
|0.15
|SDDSC222W1
|806.96
|807.96
|1
|0.13
|0.052
|0.25
|SDDSC222W1
|807.96
|808.52
|0.56
|0.05
|0.028
|0.12
|SDDSC222W1
|808.52
|809.12
|0.6
|972
|8.85
|993.15
|SDDSC222W1
|809.12
|809.89
|0.77
|0.14
|0.009
|0.16
|SDDSC222W1
|809.89
|810.75
|0.86
|0.13
|0.003
|0.14
|SDDSC222W1
|810.75
|811.6
|0.85
|0.13
|0.003
|0.14
|SDDSC222W1
|819.75
|820.4
|0.65
|0.37
|0.029
|0.44
|SDDSC222W1
|820.4
|821.28
|0.88
|0.28
|0.045
|0.39
|SDDSC222W1
|821.28
|822.13
|0.85
|0.6
|0.006
|0.62
|SDDSC222W1
|822.13
|822.88
|0.75
|1.12
|0.01
|1.14
|SDDSC222W1
|835
|836.1
|1.1
|0.13
|0.003
|0.14
|SDDSC222W1
|843.78
|844.96
|1.18
|0.21
|0.091
|0.43
|SDDSC222W1
|844.96
|846.14
|1.18
|0.1
|0.003
|0.11
|SDDSC222W1
|861.9
|862.13
|0.23
|0.47
|0.009
|0.49
|SDDSC222W1
|873.22
|873.68
|0.46
|0.43
|0.007
|0.45
|SDDSC222W1
|873.68
|873.92
|0.24
|0.84
|0.01
|0.86
|SDDSC222W1
|873.92
|874.43
|0.51
|0.36
|0.007
|0.38
|SDDSC222W1
|876.11
|876.69
|0.58
|0.14
|0.033
|0.22
|SDDSC222W1
|877.42
|877.94
|0.52
|0.15
|0.19
|0.60
|SDDSC222W1
|878.9
|879.5
|0.6
|0.11
|0.003
|0.12
|SDDSC222W1
|879.5
|879.9
|0.4
|0.28
|0.003
|0.29
|SDDSC222W1
|882.1
|882.46
|0.36
|0.1
|0.006
|0.11
|SDDSC222W1
|882.46
|882.65
|0.19
|0.38
|0.013
|0.41
|SDDSC222W1
|885.3
|886.12
|0.82
|0.44
|0.006
|0.45
|SDDSC222W1
|886.12
|886.81
|0.69
|0.21
|0.004
|0.22
|SDDSC222W1
|887.66
|887.97
|0.31
|0.23
|0.071
|0.40
|SDDSC222W1
|890.2
|891
|0.8
|0.12
|0.004
|0.13
|SDDSC222W1
|892.05
|893.2
|1.15
|0.09
|0.005
|0.10
|SDDSC222W1
|922.9
|924
|1.1
|0.09
|0.005
|0.10
|SDDSC222W1
|926
|927
|1
|0.22
|0.006
|0.24
|SDDSC222W1
|932.35
|932.66
|0.31
|0.2
|0.005
|0.21
|SDDSC222W1
|948.45
|949.43
|0.98
|0.34
|0.003
|0.35
|SDDSC222W1
|950.13
|951.16
|1.03
|0.19
|0.005
|0.20
|SDDSC222W1
|951.16
|952.14
|0.98
|0.1
|0.005
|0.11
|SDDSC222W1
|957.76
|958.32
|0.56
|0.32
|0.004
|0.33
|SDDSC222W1
|958.32
|959.16
|0.84
|0.19
|0.004
|0.20
|SDDSC222W1
|959.16
|960.05
|0.89
|0.12
|0.005
|0.13
|SDDSC222W1
|964.1
|964.95
|0.85
|0.12
|0.005
|0.13
|SDDSC222W1
|969.43
|970
|0.57
|0.1
|0.003
|0.11
|SDDSC223
|195.8
|196
|0.2
|0.43
|0.001
|0.43
|SDDSC223
|199.43
|199.58
|0.15
|4.6
|1.89
|9.12
|SDDSC223
|199.58
|199.89
|0.31
|0.7
|0.42
|1.70
|SDDSC223
|203.71
|204.39
|0.68
|0.05
|0.022
|0.10
|SDDSC223
|208.51
|208.68
|0.17
|0.13
|0.003
|0.14
|SDDSC223
|208.68
|209.24
|0.56
|0.14
|0.002
|0.15
|SDDSC223
|209.24
|209.45
|0.21
|0.46
|0.14
|0.79
|SDDSC223
|209.45
|210.31
|0.86
|0.11
|0.009
|0.13
|SDDSC223
|210.31
|210.51
|0.2
|1.87
|1.14
|4.59
|SDDSC223
|210.51
|210.71
|0.2
|0.53
|0.009
|0.55
|SDDSC223
|210.71
|211.1
|0.39
|0.15
|0.027
|0.21
|SDDSC223
|211.1
|211.58
|0.48
|0.96
|0.057
|1.10
|SDDSC223
|212.82
|213.34
|0.52
|0.11
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC223
|222.44
|223.74
|1.3
|0.11
|0.003
|0.12
|SDDSC223
|227.25
|227.48
|0.23
|1
|0.15
|1.36
|SDDSC223
|227.48
|227.7
|0.22
|4.16
|0.17
|4.57
|SDDSC223
|227.7
|228.49
|0.79
|0.7
|0.028
|0.77
|SDDSC223
|228.49
|228.84
|0.35
|3.24
|0.043
|3.34
|SDDSC223
|236
|236.67
|0.67
|0.15
|0.005
|0.16
|SDDSC223
|236.67
|236.86
|0.19
|5.92
|4.81
|17.42
|SDDSC223
|236.86
|237.43
|0.57
|3.16
|1.21
|6.05
|SDDSC223
|237.43
|237.7
|0.27
|1.5
|0.056
|1.63
|SDDSC223
|237.7
|238.21
|0.51
|0.31
|0.004
|0.32
|SDDSC223
|238.21
|239.21
|1
|0.08
|0.01
|0.10
|SDDSC223
|243.78
|244.78
|1
|0.48
|0.009
|0.50
|SDDSC223
|244.78
|245.31
|0.53
|0.1
|0.011
|0.13
|SDDSC223
|245.31
|245.52
|0.21
|17.5
|0.97
|19.82
|SDDSC223
|245.52
|246
|0.48
|1.12
|0.008
|1.14
|SDDSC223
|246
|246.77
|0.77
|20.1
|0.063
|20.25
|SDDSC223
|246.77
|246.99
|0.22
|14.3
|4.44
|24.91
|SDDSC223
|246.99
|247.4
|0.41
|2.38
|0.95
|4.65
|SDDSC223
|247.4
|247.62
|0.22
|9.81
|4.16
|19.75
|SDDSC223
|247.62
|248.62
|1
|0.13
|0.012
|0.16
|SDDSC223
|250.32
|251
|0.68
|0.11
|0.091
|0.33
|SDDSC223
|260.5
|260.7
|0.2
|3.18
|1.39
|6.50
|SDDSC223
|261.9
|262.1
|0.2
|0.41
|0.029
|0.48
|SDDSC223
|262.1
|263
|0.9
|0.1
|0.003
|0.11
|SDDSC223
|265.1
|265.69
|0.59
|0.1
|0.013
|0.13
|SDDSC223
|265.69
|266.08
|0.39
|0.16
|0.005
|0.17
|SDDSC223
|266.08
|266.22
|0.14
|41
|3.17
|48.58
|SDDSC223
|266.22
|267.22
|1
|0.56
|0.019
|0.61
|SDDSC223
|267.22
|268.22
|1
|0.18
|0.002
|0.19
|SDDSC223
|280.1
|280.45
|0.35
|4.66
|0.17
|5.07
|SDDSC223
|280.45
|280.55
|0.1
|97.6
|1.66
|101.57
|SDDSC223
|280.55
|281.3
|0.75
|0.41
|0.011
|0.44
|SDDSC223
|281.3
|281.5
|0.2
|17.9
|0.15
|18.26
|SDDSC223
|281.5
|282.43
|0.93
|0.17
|0.016
|0.21
|SDDSC223
|284.88
|285.67
|0.79
|0.12
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC223
|286.24
|286.85
|0.61
|0.3
|0.003
|0.31
|SDDSC223
|286.85
|287.34
|0.49
|0.15
|0.002
|0.15
|SDDSC223
|287.34
|288.44
|1.1
|0.58
|0.003
|0.59
|SDDSC223
|288.44
|289.1
|0.66
|0.21
|0.002
|0.22
|SDDSC223
|289.1
|289.7
|0.6
|1.31
|0.004
|1.32
|SDDSC223
|289.7
|290.45
|0.75
|0.18
|0.003
|0.19
|SDDSC223
|290.45
|290.56
|0.11
|0.18
|0.011
|0.21
|SDDSC223
|291.81
|292.77
|0.96
|0.15
|0.002
|0.16
|SDDSC223
|293.21
|293.9
|0.69
|0.29
|0.003
|0.30
|SDDSC223
|293.9
|294.7
|0.8
|0.57
|0.002
|0.57
|SDDSC223
|294.7
|295.09
|0.39
|0.18
|0.002
|0.19
|SDDSC223
|295.09
|295.29
|0.2
|0.55
|0.002
|0.55
|SDDSC223
|295.29
|295.85
|0.56
|0.15
|0.003
|0.16
|SDDSC223
|298.31
|298.92
|0.61
|1.6
|0.02
|1.65
|SDDSC223
|298.92
|299.22
|0.3
|0.48
|0.023
|0.53
|SDDSC223
|299.22
|299.48
|0.26
|0.93
|0.011
|0.96
|SDDSC223
|299.48
|300.53
|1.05
|0.26
|0.009
|0.28
|SDDSC223
|300.53
|301.64
|1.11
|0.13
|0.004
|0.14
|SDDSC223
|301.64
|302.26
|0.62
|0.93
|0.029
|1.00
|SDDSC223
|302.26
|302.64
|0.38
|0.84
|0.072
|1.01
|SDDSC223
|302.64
|303.44
|0.8
|0.12
|0.011
|0.15
|SDDSC223
|303.44
|304.06
|0.62
|0.16
|0.024
|0.22
|SDDSC223
|304.06
|305
|0.94
|0.12
|0.015
|0.16
|SDDSC223
|308.88
|309.38
|0.5
|0.11
|0.002
|0.11
|SDDSC223
|319.16
|319.65
|0.49
|0.14
|0.002
|0.14
|SDDSC223
|319.65
|320.24
|0.59
|0.33
|0.001
|0.33
|SDDSC223
|320.24
|320.4
|0.16
|1.45
|0.002
|1.45
|SDDSC223
|320.4
|320.72
|0.32
|0.27
|0.002
|0.28
|SDDSC223
|323.03
|323.97
|0.94
|0.34
|0.002
|0.34
|SDDSC223
|325.8
|327.04
|1.24
|0.12
|0.005
|0.13
|SDDSC223
|327.04
|327.25
|0.21
|0.83
|0.004
|0.84
|SDDSC223
|327.25
|328.5
|1.25
|0.3
|0.006
|0.31
|SDDSC223
|329.75
|331.05
|1.3
|0.24
|0.002
|0.25
|SDDSC223
|331.05
|332.15
|1.1
|0.34
|0.004
|0.35
|SDDSC223
|333.32
|333.85
|0.53
|0.13
|0.008
|0.15
|SDDSC223
|336.14
|337.28
|1.14
|0.18
|0.007
|0.20
|SDDSC223
|337.28
|338.32
|1.04
|0.09
|0.007
|0.11
|SDDSC223
|338.87
|339.4
|0.53
|0.12
|0.008
|0.14
|SDDSC223
|339.4
|340.14
|0.74
|0.14
|0.005
|0.15
|SDDSC223
|340.89
|341.24
|0.35
|0.46
|0.004
|0.47
|SDDSC223
|344.5
|345.27
|0.77
|0.19
|0.002
|0.20
|SDDSC223
|345.95
|346.92
|0.97
|0.43
|0.003
|0.44
|SDDSC223
|346.92
|347.95
|1.03
|0.7
|0.002
|0.70
|SDDSC223
|347.95
|348.19
|0.24
|0.11
|0.002
|0.11
|SDDSC223
|348.19
|349.13
|0.94
|0.09
|0.009
|0.11
|SDDSC227
|209
|209.8
|0.8
|7.76
|1.27
|10.80
|SDDSC227
|209.8
|210.5
|0.7
|0.25
|0.012
|0.28
|SDDSC227
|230.6
|231.1
|0.5
|0.89
|0.003
|0.90
|SDDSC227
|231.1
|232.4
|1.3
|0.45
|0.003
|0.46
|SDDSC227
|232.4
|233.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.003
|0.21
|SDDSC227
|233.7
|235
|1.3
|0.11
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC227
|238.8
|239.49
|0.69
|0.18
|0.004
|0.19
|SDDSC227
|255.51
|256.07
|0.56
|2.11
|0.042
|2.21
|SDDSC227
|256.07
|256.17
|0.1
|11.6
|4.3
|21.88
|SDDSC227
|257.11
|257.61
|0.5
|0.6
|0.012
|0.63
|SDDSC227
|259.66
|260.14
|0.48
|0.88
|0.021
|0.93
|SDDSC227
|260.14
|260.88
|0.74
|0.59
|0.025
|0.65
|SDDSC227
|260.88
|261.36
|0.48
|116
|32.5
|193.68
|SDDSC227
|261.36
|261.59
|0.23
|0.89
|0.21
|1.39
|SDDSC227
|261.59
|262.05
|0.46
|3.07
|1.53
|6.73
|SDDSC227
|262.05
|262.24
|0.19
|0.53
|0.011
|0.56
|SDDSC227
|262.24
|262.52
|0.28
|2.58
|1.91
|7.14
|SDDSC227
|262.52
|262.82
|0.3
|1.79
|0.027
|1.85
|SDDSC227
|262.82
|263.13
|0.31
|6.46
|3.38
|14.54
|SDDSC227
|263.13
|263.37
|0.24
|0.85
|0.023
|0.90
|SDDSC227
|263.37
|263.53
|0.16
|186
|5.19
|198.40
|SDDSC227
|263.53
|264.04
|0.51
|4.08
|0.014
|4.11
|SDDSC227
|264.04
|265.15
|1.11
|0.47
|0.014
|0.50
|SDDSC227
|265.15
|266
|0.85
|0.86
|0.13
|1.17
|SDDSC227
|266
|267.29
|1.29
|0.34
|0.013
|0.37
|SDDSC227
|267.29
|267.47
|0.18
|0.53
|0.009
|0.55
|SDDSC227
|268.31
|268.77
|0.46
|0.3
|0.002
|0.30
|SDDSC227
|272.2
|272.81
|0.61
|0.16
|0.002
|0.17
|SDDSC227
|282
|282.86
|0.86
|0.16
|0.002
|0.17
|SDDSC227
|282.86
|284.16
|1.3
|0.12
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC227
|284.16
|284.39
|0.23
|0.23
|0.003
|0.24
|SDDSC227
|292.85
|293.26
|0.41
|0.17
|0.003
|0.18
|SDDSC227
|294.69
|295.27
|0.58
|2.46
|0.002
|2.46
|SDDSC227
|296.9
|297.6
|0.7
|1.07
|0.003
|1.08
|SDDSC227
|297.6
|298.27
|0.67
|0.18
|0.002
|0.18
|SDDSC227
|313.55
|313.91
|0.36
|1.09
|0.002
|1.10
|SDDSC227
|313.91
|315.12
|1.21
|0.26
|0.003
|0.27
|SDDSC227
|318.6
|319.05
|0.45
|0.29
|0.001
|0.29
|SDDSC227
|320.12
|321.06
|0.94
|0.27
|0.002
|0.27
|SDDSC227
|321.06
|321.71
|0.65
|0.66
|0.002
|0.67
|SDDSC227
|321.71
|321.95
|0.24
|0.24
|0.003
|0.25
|SDDSC227
|321.95
|322.61
|0.66
|0.37
|0.002
|0.37
|SDDSC227
|322.61
|322.95
|0.34
|0.31
|0.003
|0.32
|SDDSC227
|322.95
|323.21
|0.26
|0.19
|0.003
|0.20
|SDDSC227
|323.21
|323.75
|0.54
|0.45
|0.005
|0.46
|SDDSC227
|323.75
|324.03
|0.28
|1.07
|0.19
|1.52
|SDDSC227
|324.03
|324.56
|0.53
|0.25
|0.01
|0.27
|SDDSC227
|324.56
|324.99
|0.43
|0.18
|0.004
|0.19
|SDDSC227
|324.99
|325.62
|0.63
|1.42
|0.69
|3.07
|SDDSC227
|325.62
|325.93
|0.31
|0.68
|0.66
|2.26
|SDDSC227
|325.93
|326.15
|0.22
|24.4
|0.56
|25.74
|SDDSC227
|326.15
|326.38
|0.23
|7.8
|1.14
|10.52
|SDDSC227
|326.38
|327.24
|0.86
|4.91
|0.54
|6.20
|SDDSC227
|327.24
|327.9
|0.66
|0.76
|0.26
|1.38
|SDDSC227
|327.9
|328.61
|0.71
|0.79
|0.26
|1.41
|SDDSC227
|328.61
|328.82
|0.21
|13.3
|1.28
|16.36
|SDDSC227
|328.82
|329.02
|0.2
|37.4
|18
|80.42
|SDDSC227
|329.02
|329.33
|0.31
|0.87
|0.2
|1.35
|SDDSC227
|329.33
|329.81
|0.48
|3.09
|0.15
|3.45
|SDDSC227
|329.81
|330.65
|0.84
|0.71
|0.018
|0.75
|SDDSC227
|330.65
|331.54
|0.89
|2
|1.34
|5.20
|SDDSC227
|331.54
|332.55
|1.01
|0.31
|0.059
|0.45
|SDDSC227
|332.55
|333.22
|0.67
|0.66
|0.008
|0.68
|SDDSC227
|333.22
|334.09
|0.87
|0.43
|0.003
|0.44
|SDDSC227
|334.09
|334.92
|0.83
|0.87
|0.01
|0.89
|SDDSC227
|334.92
|335.18
|0.26
|44
|0.002
|44.01
|SDDSC227
|335.18
|335.63
|0.45
|0.35
|0.006
|0.36
|SDDSC227
|335.63
|336.31
|0.68
|0.16
|0.009
|0.18
|SDDSC227
|336.31
|336.47
|0.16
|0.25
|0.002
|0.25
|SDDSC227
|337.84
|338.94
|1.1
|0.28
|0.01
|0.30
|SDDSC227
|338.94
|339.37
|0.43
|0.54
|0.002
|0.55
|SDDSC227
|339.37
|339.62
|0.25
|1.82
|0.005
|1.83
|SDDSC227
|339.62
|339.82
|0.2
|1.94
|0.011
|1.97
|SDDSC227
|341.93
|343.17
|1.24
|0.52
|0.005
|0.53
|SDDSC227
|343.17
|344.36
|1.19
|0.76
|0.002
|0.77
|SDDSC227
|344.36
|344.96
|0.6
|0.18
|0.003
|0.19
|SDDSC227
|344.96
|345.81
|0.85
|0.14
|0.004
|0.15
|SDDSC227
|351.91
|352.25
|0.34
|0.04
|0.17
|0.45
|SDDSC227
|352.25
|352.92
|0.67
|0.17
|0.01
|0.19
|SDDSC227
|357.83
|358.59
|0.76
|0.1
|0.003
|0.11
|SDDSC227
|358.59
|358.7
|0.11
|0.13
|0.002
|0.14
|SDDSC227
|378.33
|378.43
|0.1
|1.02
|0.003
|1.03
|SDDSC227
|378.43
|378.95
|0.52
|0.25
|0.003
|0.26
|SDDSC227
|378.95
|379.23
|0.28
|2.3
|0.003
|2.31
|SDDSC227
|379.23
|379.94
|0.71
|0.29
|0.004
|0.30
|SDDSC227
|379.94
|380.23
|0.29
|1.83
|0.004
|1.84
|SDDSC227
|383.89
|384.05
|0.16
|0.21
|0.002
|0.22
|SDDSC227
|384.05
|384.32
|0.27
|0.12
|0.002
|0.13
|SDDSC234
|229.5
|229.61
|0.11
|0.12
|0.003
|0.13
|SDDSC234
|233.7
|234.97
|1.27
|0.1
|0.004
|0.11
|SDDSC234
|236.28
|237.08
|0.8
|0.14
|0.002
|0.15
|SDDSC234
|258.5
|259.74
|1.24
|0.1
|0.002
|0.11
|SDDSC234
|261.81
|262.04
|0.23
|0.13
|0.004
|0.14
|SDDSC234
|262.04
|263.34
|1.3
|0.1
|0.002
|0.10
|SDDSC234
|266.98
|267.54
|0.56
|0.17
|0.003
|0.18
|SDDSC234
|268.82
|269.13
|0.31
|7.19
|0.23
|7.74
|SDDSC234
|269.13
|269.53
|0.4
|0.21
|0.004
|0.22
|SDDSC234
|269.53
|270.36
|0.83
|0.34
|0.024
|0.40
|SDDSC234
|270.36
|271.44
|1.08
|0.13
|0.006
|0.14
|SDDSC234
|271.44
|272.7
|1.26
|0.17
|0.004
|0.18
|SDDSC234
|272.7
|273.3
|0.6
|0.11
|0.003
|0.12
|SDDSC234
|273.3
|273.47
|0.17
|1.64
|0.006
|1.65
|SDDSC234
|275.5
|275.77
|0.27
|11.1
|1.08
|13.68
|SDDSC234
|275.77
|276.77
|1
|0.18
|0.031
|0.25
|SDDSC234
|279.87
|280.06
|0.19
|0.37
|0.002
|0.38
|SDDSC234
|280.96
|281.16
|0.2
|0.27
|0.002
|0.28
|SDDSC234
|281.16
|282.3
|1.14
|0.17
|0.003
|0.18
|SDDSC234
|285.21
|285.5
|0.29
|0.19
|0.005
|0.20
|SDDSC234
|291.3
|292.08
|0.78
|0.23
|0.003
|0.24
|SDDSC234
|296.76
|297.01
|0.25
|0.16
|0.002
|0.17
|SDDSC234
|297.01
|297.91
|0.9
|0.1
|0.002
|0.10
|SDDSC234
|297.91
|298.56
|0.65
|0.31
|0.005
|0.32
|SDDSC234
|298.56
|298.75
|0.19
|0.53
|0.064
|0.68
|SDDSC234
|298.75
|299.61
|0.86
|0.17
|0.006
|0.18
|SDDSC234
|299.61
|300.61
|1
|0.29
|0.003
|0.30
|SDDSC234
|300.61
|301.29
|0.68
|0.23
|0.009
|0.25
|SDDSC234
|301.29
|301.55
|0.26
|0.19
|0.002
|0.20
|SDDSC234
|301.55
|301.73
|0.18
|0.15
|0.005
|0.16
|SDDSC234
|301.73
|302.47
|0.74
|0.22
|0.012
|0.25
|SDDSC234
|302.47
|302.83
|0.36
|0.31
|0.008
|0.33
|SDDSC234
|302.83
|303.27
|0.44
|0.93
|0.031
|1.00
|SDDSC234
|303.27
|303.75
|0.48
|0.24
|0.22
|0.77
|SDDSC234
|303.75
|304.25
|0.5
|0.09
|0.008
|0.11
|SDDSC234
|308.95
|310.25
|1.3
|0.5
|0.003
|0.51
|SDDSC234
|310.25
|311.09
|0.84
|0.13
|0.002
|0.14
|SDDSC234
|311.09
|311.9
|0.81
|0.26
|0.002
|0.27
|SDDSC234
|311.9
|312.9
|1
|0.43
|1E-03
|0.43
|SDDSC234
|312.9
|313.9
|1
|0.36
|0.002
|0.36
|SDDSC234
|313.9
|314.85
|0.95
|0.22
|0.002
|0.22
|SDDSC234
|315.33
|315.68
|0.35
|0.41
|0.002
|0.41
|SDDSC234
|315.68
|316.62
|0.94
|0.38
|0.005
|0.39
|SDDSC234
|316.62
|317.62
|1
|0.12
|0.004
|0.13
|SDDSC234
|317.62
|318.26
|0.64
|0.36
|0.003
|0.37
|SDDSC234
|319.14
|319.38
|0.24
|0.76
|0.003
|0.77
|SDDSC234
|321.55
|321.84
|0.29
|0.55
|0.002
|0.55
|SDDSC234
|321.84
|322.46
|0.62
|0.15
|0.003
|0.16
|SDDSC234
|322.46
|322.78
|0.32
|0.25
|0.002
|0.26
|SDDSC234
|322.78
|323.38
|0.6
|0.25
|0.005
|0.26
|SDDSC234
|323.38
|323.63
|0.25
|1.22
|0.3
|1.94
|SDDSC234
|323.63
|323.88
|0.25
|0.23
|0.16
|0.61
|SDDSC234
|323.88
|324.04
|0.16
|3.83
|0.81
|5.77
|SDDSC234
|324.04
|324.51
|0.47
|10.8
|1.14
|13.52
|SDDSC234
|324.51
|324.66
|0.15
|0.63
|0.016
|0.67
|SDDSC234
|326.26
|327.06
|0.8
|0.79
|0.009
|0.81
|SDDSC234
|327.06
|328.34
|1.28
|0.25
|0.005
|0.26
|SDDSC234
|329.25
|329.59
|0.34
|0.13
|0.004
|0.14
|SDDSC234
|329.59
|329.92
|0.33
|0.17
|0.003
|0.18
|SDDSC234
|329.92
|330.05
|0.13
|0.7
|0.002
|0.71
|SDDSC234
|330.05
|330.3
|0.25
|0.2
|0.002
|0.20
|SDDSC234
|330.3
|330.81
|0.51
|0.12
|0.002
|0.12
|SDDSC234
|332.17
|332.72
|0.55
|0.22
|0.002
|0.22
|SDDSC234
|333.76
|334.9
|1.14
|0.42
|0.003
|0.43
|SDDSC234
|334.9
|335.11
|0.21
|1.23
|0.003
|1.24
|SDDSC234
|335.11
|335.21
|0.1
|0.94
|0.002
|0.95
|SDDSC234
|335.21
|336.06
|0.85
|0.88
|0.003
|0.89
|SDDSC234
|336.06
|336.61
|0.55
|0.62
|0.001
|0.62
|SDDSC234
|336.61
|337.66
|1.05
|0.13
|0.001
|0.13
|SDDSC234
|337.66
|338.05
|0.39
|0.16
|0.002
|0.16
|SDDSC234
|338.05
|338.88
|0.83
|0.28
|0.002
|0.29
|SDDSC234
|338.88
|339.25
|0.37
|0.17
|0.002
|0.17
|SDDSC234
|339.25
|339.76
|0.51
|0.25
|0.003
|0.26
|SDDSC234
|340.45
|341.39
|0.94
|0.21
|0.003
|0.22
|SDDSC234
|341.39
|341.69
|0.3
|0.35
|0.006
|0.36
|SDDSC234
|342.52
|342.66
|0.14
|0.42
|0.002
|0.42
|SDDSC234
|346.23
|347.01
|0.78
|0.11
|0.006
|0.12
|SDDSC234
|351.27
|352.43
|1.16
|0.3
|0.002
|0.30
|SDDSC234
|352.43
|353.39
|0.96
|0.63
|0.005
|0.64
|SDDSC234
|353.39
|353.8
|0.41
|0.68
|0.007
|0.70
|SDDSC234
|353.8
|353.96
|0.16
|0.69
|0.24
|1.26
|SDDSC234
|353.96
|354.42
|0.46
|0.13
|0.035
|0.21
|SDDSC234
|354.42
|355.18
|0.76
|0.13
|0.006
|0.14
|SDDSC234
|355.18
|355.59
|0.41
|0.15
|0.005
|0.16
|SDDSC234
|362.22
|362.97
|0.75
|0.25
|0.003
|0.26
|SDDSC234
|364.13
|364.71
|0.58
|0.11
|0.003
|0.12
JORC Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
|
|Drilling techniques
|
|
|Drill sample recovery
|
|
|Logging
|
|
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
|Location of data points
|
|
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
|Sample security
|
|
|Audits or reviews
|
|
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
| Mineral tenement
and land tenure
status
|
|
| Exploration done by
other parties
|
|
|Geology
|
|
|Drill hole Information
|
|
|Data aggregation methods
|
|
| Relationship
between
mineralization
widths and
intercept lengths
|
|
|Diagrams
|
|
|Balanced reporting
|
|
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|Further work
|
|
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