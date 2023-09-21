Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
South Star Battery Metals to Bring First New Graphite Production to the Americas, CEO Says
”I think graphite is one of those battery metals … that is yet to be appreciated and understood. It’s essential, really, to the battery metals story. It doesn't happen without graphite,” said South Star Battery Metals CEO and Director Richard Pearce.
South Star Battery Metals (TSXV:STS,OTCQB:STSBF) CEO and Director Richard Pearce is confident graphite demand will continue to rise and consequently drive domestic production in Europe and North America, effectively disrupting China’s supply dominance.
“There’s nothing out there that is going to substitute graphite at least in the next seven to 10 years," Pearce said. "The trillions of dollars that we’re sinking into this, every battery factory that's being built right now, is based on traditional sorts of chemistries and design. So again, an exciting time for us. We're bringing the first new graphite production to the Americas."
While China holds 65 percent of the world’s graphite concentrate production, Asia has a 100 percent share of the midstream and downstream processing market, according to Pearce. “I think as we move through the next five to 10 years, there will be a real focus on shoring, bringing the production back to Europe, the US, Canada, Mexico … South Star is well positioned to take advantage of those trends.”
South Star Battery Metals recently announced that Phase 1 construction at its Santa Cruz graphite project in Brazil is on budget and on schedule, with commercial production planned at the end of 2023. The company also completed a 2023 drilling campaign at its BamaStar graphite project in Coosa County, Alabama.
Watch the full interview with South Star Battery Metals CEO and Director Richard Pearce above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by South Star Battery Metals (TSXV:STS,OTCQB:STSBF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by South Star Battery Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. South Star Battery Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with South Star Battery Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
