South Star Battery Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent with Graphex Group Limited for up to 50,000 tonnes of natural flake graphite concentrate over a period of five years for the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil and the Ceylon Graphite Project in Alabama . The parties have agreed in the LOI to negotiate a binding offtake agreement within 60 days of signing the LOI. ...

STS:CA