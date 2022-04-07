5.1 km zone of anomalous gold values found in soil and talus fine samples at Gracie43 soil samples from a 1,600 x 800 m central area average 0.49 gt Au, with 8 samples >1 gt AuZone underlain and adjacent to probable unexposed intrusion only 4 km from Snowline's 2021 "Valley" discoveryIntact carapace at top of intrusion presents high priority drill target for 2022.Snowline Gold Corp. is pleased to provide an update ...

SGD:CNX