Snowline's initial drill campaign on the recently discovered Valley zone intersected the targeted sheeted vein arrays with visible gold in all four holes. Hole V-21-002 averaged 1.01 gt Au over 136.75 m from 35.25 m downhole, within a broader mineralized zone averaging 0.85 gt Au over 186 m. Assays to follow for 3 of 4 holes at Valley, all of which intersected similar mineralization to V-21-002. A diamond drill is ...

SGD:CNX