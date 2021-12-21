SKRR Exploration Inc. is pleased to report results from its 12-hole, 1,687.68m fall drill program on the 100%-owned Manson Bay gold project located in the Trans Hudson corridor in east-central Saskatchewan . Ten holes targeted within the outlined historic Manson Bay Gold Zone over approximately 450m of strike, with the aim to confirm and expand upon historic results and two additional holes tested along strike to ...

SKRR:CA