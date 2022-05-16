Silver Hammer President Morgan Lekstrom: Modern Approaches to Historical Deposits
Silver Hammer President Morgan Lekstrom said, “There is massive resource potential on all three of these properties, especially Silver Strand.”
Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR,OTCQB:HAMRF) President Morgan Lekstrom discussed new developments in the company’s projects, focusing on the flagship Silver Strand mine, located in Idaho.
“It’s a past-producing silver mine with a bit of a gold overprint on it — and it's still one of the highest-producing silver districts in the world," Lekstrom said. "We picked up the project called Silver Strand, which was only ever mined down to 90 meters. They mined vertically, then left it when they were unable to consolidate the land.”
This resulted in significant opportunity for Silver Hammer, Lesker shared. “We successfully consolidated the land package and started to test the surface, realizing there's a lot of potential — all these outcrops with very strong grades — so we quickly advanced into an underground rehabilitation program. In November 2021, we drilled six holes, all with strong mineralization starting around 30 meters below surface. We're planning a drill program starting shortly in the underground and then also starting on the surface.”
As the company proceeds with Silver Strand into 2022, Lekstrom also saw the opportunity to seek out assets at the Eliza project, a historically producing mine. “We have this philosophy looking at it going — if they didn't have geophysics back then, they didn't have modern exploration," he said. "So we started doing our very light program as we brought it in late September. We found not only was there high-grade silver on that property, but also copper, lead and zinc.”
Lesker spoke to his industry specialization, saying, “It’s exciting for Silver Strand, because it’s a prolific area, and this is one of those targets that people didn't necessarily have the same vision as we did on how we want to consolidate and approach it. With my background being the mine builder background, we get to look at it a bit differently. Most of my experience is more on the technical side leading project groups, engineering groups and working the exploration side.”
As for other members of the management team, Lesker went on to say, “We have people on our team like Ron Burke, former vice president of Centerra Gold (TSX:CG,NYSE:CGAU) and for Silver Standard, now SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM,NASDAQ:SSRM). He’s a legend in the industry for finding high-grade silver projects. We also have our chief geologist, Mulholland, and a row of capital markets experts that helped us put together our approach.”
Speaking to the future, Lekstrom noted about Silver Strand, “We picked up that property; we went and did some boots on the ground work, we actually tripled the land claim package. We just did some drill targeting, and we're actually fully permitted to drill it now as well. So it's going to be pretty exciting this year … we want to do it methodically. There is massive resource potential on all three of these properties, especially Silver Strand.”
Watch the full interview of Silver Hammer President Morgan Lekstrom above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR,OTCQB:HAMRF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Silver Hammer Mining in order to help investors learn more about the company. Silver Hammer Mining is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Silver Hammer Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
