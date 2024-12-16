Silver Crown Royalties Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire a Third Producing Royalty

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

SAGA Metals Geophysics Program Advances Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project and Engages Market Maker

SAGA Metals Completes OTCQB Listing and Receives DTC Eligibility

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Silver Crown Royalties Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire a Third Producing Royalty

Silver Crown Royalties Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire a Third Producing Royalty

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON, December 16, 2024 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (" Silver Crown ", " SCRi ", the " Corporation ", or the " Company ") (CBOE:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive silver royalty agreement (the " Agreement ") with PPX Mining Corp. (" PPX ") (TSXV:PPX; BVL:PPX).

The Agreement contemplates the acquisition of a royalty (the " Royalty ") for up to 15% of the cash equivalent of silver produced from PPX's Igor 4 project in Peru (the " Project ") less customary deductions for an aggregate of US$2.5 million in cash. The first tranche of US$1.0 million is to be paid on closing (" Closing ") which is expected to occur in early 2025, with the second tranche of US$1.5 million (the " Second Tranche ") to be paid within six months of Closing. Upon Closing, Silver Crown will be granted a Royalty for 6% of the cash equivalent of silver produced from the Project which will automatically be increased to 15% upon the completion of the Second Tranche. If the Second Tranche is not completed within 6 months of Closing, PPX may repurchase the royalty for US$1.0 million in cash less any Royalty payments made to date. The Royalty will be payable immediately based on current operations at the Project and, beginning on and from the earlier of October 1, 2025 and the startup of metallurgical operations at the 250 tpd CIL and flotation plant currently under construction at the Project (the " Beneficiation Plant "), will provide for minimum deliveries of the cash equivalent of 14,062.5 ounces of silver per quarter up to a total of 225,000 ounces. Upon the closing of the Second Tranche, and upon the delivery of the cash equivalent of an aggregate of 225,000 ounces of silver to Silver Crown, the Royalty will automatically terminate. PPX intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Royalty together with other sources of financing to complete the construction of the Beneficiation Plan.

Peter Bures, Silver Crown's Chief Executive Officer commented, "the PPX transaction marks a significant step forward toward free cash flow for the Company while underscoring our diversification strategy. We are thrilled to welcome this Peruvian producer into our expanding portfolio of revenue-generating royalties. With over 20,000 annual silver ounces currently, we anticipate reaching 80,000 silver ounces annually by Q4 2025 with the full completion of this transaction."

ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.

Founded by industry veterans, SCRi is a publicly traded, silver royalty company. SCRi currently has four silver royalties of which three are revenue-generating. Its business model presents investors with precious metals exposure allowing for a natural hedge against currency devaluation while minimizing the negative impact of cost inflation associated with production. SCRi endeavors to minimize the economic impact on mining projects while maximizing returns for shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures

Chairman and CEO

Telephone: (416) 481-1744

Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include but are not limited to statements with respect to SCRi's ability to achieve its strategic objectives in the future and its ability to target additional operational silver-producing projects. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRi will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRi's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRi to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRi; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRi's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver Crown RoyaltiesSCRI:CCCboe: SCRIPrecious Metals Investing
SCRI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Silver Crown Royalties Announces Record Quarterly Revenues

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Record Quarterly Revenues

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") (Cboe:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce financial results and MD&A for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 are being filed on SEDAR+ and our website today

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Acquires Silver Royalty from Bactech Environmental

Silver Crown Royalties Acquires Silver Royalty from Bactech Environmental

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - October 28, 2024 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") (Cboe:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive royalty purchase agreement (the " Agreement ") with BacTech Environmental Corporation (" BacTech ") (CSE:BAC, OTCQB:BCCEF). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, SCRi will be granted a royalty on BacTechs's future bioleaching facility in Tenguel, Ecuador (the " Project ") equal to the cash equivalent of 90% of the silver processed at Project (the " Royalty "). Additionally, the Royalty provides that SCRi is to receive payments of a minimum 35,000 ounces annually for at least ten years following the commencement of regular processing operations at the Project (" Commercial Production ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Appoints Salman Partners as Strategic Advisor

Silver Crown Royalties Appoints Salman Partners as Strategic Advisor

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON, October 17, 2024 TheNewswire Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") (Cboe: SCRI; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) is excited to announce the appointment of Salman Partners as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

Toronto, ON TheNewswire - October 8th, 2024 - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") (Cboe: SCRI, OTCQX: SLCRF, FRA: QS0 ) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol " QS0 ", effective October 7 th 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Silver Crown Royalties

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Initiated Research Coverage on Silver Crown Royalties

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has initiated research coverage on Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (CBOE CA: SCRI) (OTCQX: SLCRF) ("SCRI," or "Company"). The new report by Couloir Capital's Mining Analyst, Tim Wright, MSc., CFA, is titled "An emerging pure-play silver royalty company."

Report excerpt: "With the royalty and streaming business model, the royalty/streaming company provides funds to an operation (exploration, mining, mill, autoclave) in need of capital and, in return, either receive a portion of future revenue generated by an operation (royalty) or a portion of the physical metal produced (streaming). Royalties often cover multiple minerals or metals and offer no investor protection but are generally registered on title. Streams offer minimal protection for investors, are generally not registered on title, tend to cover a single element/mineral, and are considered a secured debt instrument. Registered on title means that a royalty/streaming agreement is legally recognized and attached to the property itself. This ensures that the rights to receive proceeds from any production remain intact if the property is transferred or sold.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Further Exceptional Rock Chip Assays From Odyssey Prospect

Further Exceptional Rock Chip Assays From Odyssey Prospect

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Further Exceptional Rock Chip Assays From Odyssey Prospect

Download the PDF here.

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES ADJOURNS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES ADJOURNS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) announces that it has adjourned its annual general meeting (for more information, see news release dated December 12, 2024 ), to reconvene on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 11:30 AM (Pacific Time) at Suite 430, 605 Robson Street, Vancouver British Columbia.  Proxies will continue to be accepted until 48 hours prior to the commencement of the adjourned meeting.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.)

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration. Prospect Ridge ' s management and technical team cumulate over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believe the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties to have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as   "   intends   " or   "   anticipates"   , or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results   "   may",   "   could   ",   "   should   ",   "   would   " or   "   occur   "   . This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospect-ridge-resources-adjourns-annual-general-meeting-302331800.html

SOURCE Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/13/c2016.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pearl Copper Project Exploration Update

Pearl Copper Project Exploration Update

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Pearl Copper Project Exploration Update

Download the PDF here.

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES CONFIRMS ARRANGEMENTS RELATING TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES CONFIRMS ARRANGEMENTS RELATING TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) wishes to update shareholders on the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver to shareholders its financial statements and related disclosure and proxy-related materials in respect of the Company's Annual General Meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders scheduled to be held on Friday, December 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM (Pacific Time) at Suite 430, 605 Robson Street, Vancouver, British Columbia .

As a result of the strike, and pursuant to CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-931 Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike (the "Blanket Order"), the Company is advising shareholders that:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold: 2024 Year-End Review and 2025 Outlook

Lode Gold: 2024 Year-End Review and 2025 Outlook

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to provide a year-end update.

Dear Investors,

I am excited to update you on our progress since I took over as CEO less than a year ago, just before Christmas in December 2023. With the support of the board, key shareholders, and the dedicated Lode Gold team, we have raised $6M since March 2024 and completed numerous tasks to reorganize the Company. These efforts have positioned us for future success and growth, and I am grateful for the continued support and confidence you have shown in our vision.

Strategy: Create Two Pure Play Companies to Unlock Value and Attract New Investors

Last year, around this time, I met with bankers to discuss how we plan to unlock value by spinning out the Company's assets to create two pure-play companies. This strategy resonated with many as Lode Gold has key assets situated in highly prospective mining regions in Canada and the United States. This initiative immediately creates two $7M companies from one $7M entity, thereby generating accretive value for shareholders.

Focus on Intrinsic Asset Value vs Market Cap: Do some small-cap stocks outperform large-cap investments in the long run?

Clifford Asness, who played a key role in building Goldman Sachs' Global Alpha before founding AQR, and now manages over $33 billion in assets, published a whitepaper that challenged the Efficient Market Theory. It stipulated that value may be factored into price with large-cap companies, but it may not be the case with small-cap stocks1. It states that with small or micro-cap stocks, the Less-Efficient-Market Hypothesis often holds. Why? The market is inherently inefficient due to a fragmented shareholder base and a lack of distribution, awareness and liquidity. As such, if capital is patient, investing in a small-cap stock may result in a higher return on investment in the long run compared to a large-cap stock.

In the case of Lode Gold, the intrinsic value, verified with a third-party NI 43-101 technical report, has an NPV USD $370M, yet the market cap trades at a fraction of the real value. Notwithstanding, a planned spin-out transaction valued at an additional $7.65M (pre-money value to current Lode Gold shareholders) has already obtained conditional approval.

This is a value proposition, validated by smart money: strategic investors and institutional shareholders; a total of four own approximately 60%. Intrigued by the potential of this undervalued play, I accepted the challenge of leading its turnaround and growth.

Near-Term: Gold Orogen spin out to unlock value for shareholders

The company has three key orogenic assets, with proven gold endowment.

To unlock value for shareholders; immediately we are spinning out the Canadian assets into a new company, Gold Orogen. Each Lode Gold shareholder will get shares of Gold Orogen; via a tax-efficient spin-out.

Additionally, a $3M raise has been completed at Gold Orogen, based on a $7.65M pre-money valuation. The current valuation for Lode Gold, the parent company, is at $7M. We are topping up with an additional $1.5M to ensure a $4.5M investment program for 2025 at Gold Orogen; as such both the assets in Yukon and NB will be drilled in the upcoming exploration season in the new year. Post-money, Gold Orogen will be at $12M+.

A gold asset on the Mother Lode Belt with MRE: 1 (M&I) + 2 (Inferred) Moz Au and a 2023 PEA: USD $370M (NPV 5%) will remain in the parent co, Lode Gold. Lode Gold intends to pursue a high grade underground mine opportunity. This project sits on 100% privately owned patented land where the mining license was suspended in 1942 due to the war effort.

Spin Out Unlocks Shareholder Value: Confirmed gold endowment and RIRGS on Tombstone Belt

The spin-out will result in the formation of two pure-play companies, each focused on specific areas of exploration in Canada and the US.

Company 1: Spin Co - Gold Orogen

Asset 1:

  • 27 km strike, 99.5 km2in Yukon, prolific Tombstone Belt (Snowline, 3 Aces, Sitka Gold)
  • Total of four Reduced Intrusive Targets (RIRGS)

Asset 2:

  • New Brunswick: Created one of the largest land packages (420 km2)
  • Geological analogue to New Found Gold, Galway, Calibre Mining and Puma-Kinross
  • Confirmed gold endowment

Company 2: Parent - Lode Gold

Lode Gold is the first company to evaluate this project from an underground perspective.

  • Brownfield, previously mined at 8 g/t in the 1940's.
  • 4 km strike on the 190 km mineralized Mother Lode Belt: 50,000,000 oz produced
  • 100% owned private and patented land: 3,351 acres, Mariposa County
  • California: 700 permitted mines; 14 gold
  • Mine suspended in 1942 due to gold prohibition in WWII
  • Target: 2 Moz underground 5 g/t Au
  • Typical Orogenic Deposit with Structural Controls
  • 3 Step-Out Holes hit structure (up to 1,200 m)
  • 2 nearby mines were up to 1,800 m deep at 13 g/t
  • 43,000 m drilled with 23 km of underground workings
  • 11% of the veins (2 of 7 deposits) exploited; mostly in the first 250 m
  • 2023 MRE: 1 Moz (M&I) + 2 Moz (Inferred)
  • 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz Au: After-tax NPV (5%) USD $370M, 31% IRR, 11 years LOM
  • Close to road, rail, power, water

Milestones Achieved in 2024:

1. Executed Spin Out Plan

  • Received conditional acceptance from the TSXV for the spinout transaction

2. Improved Capital Structure

  • Lode Gold added two additional key institutional and strategic shareholders
  • For $3M, a 19.9% strategic joint venture partner with strong technical expertise, was added to the new Spin Co
  • Tight share structure: 10:1 consolidation. About 40.000,000 shares outstanding for both companies

3. Cleaned Up Balance Sheet

  • Converted a secured debt holder to be the second-largest shareholder
  • Repaid shareholder working capital loan
  • Resolved a legacy lawsuit and eliminated a $1.6M liability

4. Enhanced Value of Assets in Yukon, New Brunswick and California

  • New Brunswick:
    • Created one of the largest land packages in the province, potentially a district play
    • Completed comprehensive geophysics and soil sampling to define drill targets
  • Yukon:
    • Identified four RIRGS targets for exploration work in 2025
    • Confirmed RIRGS at WIN; high bismuth : gold ratio, gold-bearing sheeted quartz veins, hosted in hornfels
  • California:
    • The first to review the project from an underground perspective
    • Completed Geological Model: 11% of the veins exploited, in 2 out of 7 deposits. Most extraction in the first 250 m. 3 step-out holes at depth, mineralized and hit structure, a typical orogenic deposit
    • Commissioned NI 43-101 to update the 2023 MRE

5. Strengthening the Lode Gold Team

  • Enhanced bench strength by adding key personnel to the technical and marketing teams, visit our website to view their full bios (lode-gold.com)
  • Addition of Martin Stratte, Lode Gold's former Director of the Board, to our Advisory Team. He was previously on the permitting team at Castle Mountain, Equinox Gold (2018-2021). The project was acquired for $200 million in 2018, and it was permitted in 2021

Upcoming Catalysts in 2025

  • Spin Co: Shareholders get shares of a new company
  • Drilling to investigate 4 RIRGS reduced intrusive targets in Yukon Tombstone Belt, 200 km from Snowline
  • Drilling in New Brunswick assets upon systematic exploration: geophysics, soil sampling, mapping, geochemistry
  • California: Revised NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (updating 2023 MRE and investigating high grade underground potential)
  • California: Evaluate reactivating a previous mine, where the license was suspended during WWII

Invest in One Company, Get Shares of Two Companies: Optionality on three key assets

Investing in Lode Gold presents an exciting opportunity for shareholders to benefit from an advanced gold exploration project and a forthcoming spinoff with two high-value assets. This strategic move is aimed at unlocking maximum value for investors, who will gain exposure to three highly prospective gold assets through shares in two separate companies.

Wishing you a season filled with joy and prosperity.

Yours truly,

Wendy T. Chan. CEO & Director

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

In Canada, its Golden Culvert and WIN Projects in Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high grade gold mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. A total of four RIRGS targets have been confirmed on the property. A NI 43-101 technical report has been completed in May 2024.

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold has created one of the largest land packages with its Acadian Gold JV Co; consisting of an area that spans 420 km2 and a 42 km strike. McIntyre Brook covers 111 km2 and a 17-km strike in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt; it is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project. Riley Brook is a 309 km2 package covering a 25 km strike of Wapske formation with its numerous felsic units. A NI 43-101 technical report has been completed in August 2024.

In the United States, the Company is advancing its Fremont Gold project. This is a brownfield project with over 43,000 m drilled and 23 km of underground workings. It was previously mined at 8 g/t Au in the 1940's.

Mining was halted in 1942 due the gold prohibition in WWII just as it was ramping up production. Unlike typical brownfield projects that are mined out; only 11% of the veins - in 2 out of 7 deposits have been exploited. The Company is the first owner to investigate an underground high grade mine potential at Fremont.

The project is located on 3,351 acres of private and patented land in Mariposa County. The asset is a 4 km strike on the prolific 190 km Mother Lode Gold Belt, California that produced over 50,000,000 oz of gold and is instrumental in the creation of the towns, the businesses and infrastructure in the 1800s gold rush. It is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail.

Previously, in March 2023 the company completed an NI 43 101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). Project Valuation has an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M at $2000 2 /oz gold, IRR 31% and an 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 oz per year. At $1,750 /oz gold, NPV (5%) is $217M. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 Moz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike of Fremont property. Three step-out holes at depth (up to 1200 m) hit structure and were mineralized.

All NI 43-101 technical reports are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com).

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan, CEO & Director

Information Contact

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-416-915-4257

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@lode-gold.com
+1 (647) 725-3888 ext. 702

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the completion of the transaction and the timing thereof, the expected benefits of the transaction to shareholders of the Company, the structure, terms and conditions of the transaction and the execution of a definitive agreement, the timing of submission to the CSE and TSXV, Gold Orogen raising an additional $1,500,000 and the anticipated use of proceeds. Forward-Looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-Looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: that the Company and GRM will be able to negotiate the definitive agreement on the terms and within the time frame expected, that the Company and GRM will be able to make submissions to the CSE and TSXV within the time frame expected, that the Company and GRM will be able to obtain shareholder approval for the transaction, that the Company and GRM will be able to obtain necessary third party and regulatory approvals required for the transaction, if completed, that the transaction will provide the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions, general economic, market or business risks, unanticipated costs, the failure of the Company and GRM to negotiate the definitive agreement on the terms and conditions and within the timeframe expected, the failure of the Company and GRM to make submissions to the CSE and TSXV within the timeframe expected, the failure of the Company and GRM to obtain shareholder approval for the transaction, the failure of the Company and GRM to obtain all necessary approvals for the transaction, and r other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Maiden Sandstone drilling program delivers high grade gold

Maiden Sandstone drilling program delivers high grade gold

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Maiden Sandstone drilling program delivers high grade gold

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Forum Announces $1,250,000 Financing with Strategic Investors

Aston Bay Presents Corporate Update

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Related News

Energy Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Energy Investing

Forum Announces $1,250,000 Financing with Strategic Investors

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Presents Corporate Update

Battery Metals Investing

Options Prospectus

Base Metals Investing

Latest drill results upgrade Murga - clarification

Battery Metals Investing

Conversion of Convertible Note Loans

Base Metals Investing

Latest scandium results upgrade Murga Exploration Target

×