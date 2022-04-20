Sierra Wireless will release financial results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Phil Brace, President and CEO, and Sam Cochrane, CFO, will host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors to review the results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. Conference call To participate in this conference call, please dial the following number approximately 10 minutes ...

SW:CA