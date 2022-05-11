Revenue in Q1'22 was $173.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million Sierra Wireless, Inc. reported results for its first quarter of 2022. All results are reported in U.S. dollars and are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles except as otherwise indicated below. 1 “We delivered strong sequential and year-over-year growth in the First Quarter,” said Phil Brace, ...

SW:CA