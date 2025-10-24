Scout Clean Energy and Partners Hold Blade Signing Ceremony for Nimbus Wind Farm

Scout Clean Energy ("Scout"), a leading North American renewable energy developer-owner-operator, held a blade signing event yesterday at the Nimbus Wind Farm ("Nimbus") in Green Forest, Arkansas, joining project stakeholders to celebrate the project's successful progress as construction continues. Joining Scout staff at the event were construction and financing partners, community members and officials, as well as many of the 50+ landowners participating in the project.

Scout began development of the 180 MW Nimbus project, located in Northwest Arkansas' Carroll County, in 2016. Construction is expected to finish early next year, after which the project will begin commercial operations and start generating enough electricity to power more than 40,000 homes annually.

"Nimbus is nearing completion after a decade of hard work by our team and the support of our incredible landowners, stakeholders, site workers, and the community that is making the project a reality," said Michael Rucker, Founder and CEO of Scout Clean Energy. "The blade signing honors that work and allows us to pause to memorialize their contributions by signing a turbine blade that will fly above the project."

Joining construction officials from Scout were representatives from MasTec, the general contractor for Nimbus. Construction commenced for the project in late 2024.

"From unpredictable weather to rugged terrain, the path to completion has demanded innovation, perseverance, and teamwork," said Brendon Lamppa, VP of Wind Construction at MasTec Renewables. "Seeing the hard work of so many skilled individuals and community partners come to fruition through those challenges is the ultimate reward. The Nimbus Wind Farm will stand as a lasting source of renewable energy and economic value for Carroll County and the surrounding region for years to come."

Electricity generated by the project will enter the Midcontinent Independent System Operator's (MISO's) grid at the Dry Creek Substation in Green Forest.

Scout Clean Energy is a portfolio company managed by Brookfield Asset Management, a global leader of renewable power and decarbonization solutions.

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy is a leading renewable energy developer-owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, responsible for the development of approximately 1,600 MW of operating and under construction renewable energy assets in the US, 1,000 MW of which the company owns and operates. Led by renewable energy veterans, Scout is currently developing a pipeline of approximately 19,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects across 25 states, including more than 2,200 MW of advanced-stage projects. Scout is a portfolio company managed by Brookfield Asset Management, which acquired Scout in 2022. For more information, please visit www.scoutcleanenergy.com

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. Brookfield invests client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Our operating capacity totals over 46,000 megawatts and our development pipeline stands at approximately 200,000 megawatts. Our portfolio of sustainable solutions assets includes our investments in Westinghouse (a leading global nuclear services business) and a utility and independent power producer with operations in the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as both operating assets and a development pipeline of carbon capture and storage capacity, agricultural renewable natural gas and materials recycling.

Media Contact: Will Patterson
wpatterson@scoutcleanenergy.com
240.778.3530

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6d0c18d-5659-4523-b5a6-c0ec51292597


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brookfield CorpBAMNYSE:BAMFintech Investing
BAM
The Conversation (0)
International Graphite

Quarterly Activities Report September 2024

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report. Our vision: International Graphite is developing as Western Australia’s first vertically integrated producer of graphite products for global industrial, manufacturing, technology and battery markets.... Keep Reading...
Metals Australia Ltd

MLS Continues to Advance and Expand its Flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project Towards PFS

– Lac Carheil’s strategic value also stands to be significantly enhanced by Canadian Government moves to potentially impose tariffs on Chinese critical mineral imports

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) continues to make significant progress advancing its flagship Lac Carheil high-grade flake-graphite development project in the Tier 1 global mining province of Quebec, including: Comprehensive metallurgical testwork1 confirming higher quantities of higher-value... Keep Reading...
Brookfield enters into exclusive negotiations with Impala and other shareholders to acquire a majority stake in Neoen and launch a mandatory tender offer for 100% of the company

Brookfield enters into exclusive negotiations with Impala and other shareholders to acquire a majority stake in Neoen and launch a mandatory tender offer for 100% of the company

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, OR TO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Brookfield has entered into exclusive... Keep Reading...
International Graphite

Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) has today released key findings from its new Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study. The study positions the Company’s planned Springdale mine and Collie downstream processing facilities as a world leading development-stage graphite... Keep Reading...
International Graphite

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Our vision: International Graphite is developing as Western Australia’s first vertically integrated producer of graphite anode materials (BAM) for lithium-ion batteries.Highlights.Springdale... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - QIM

Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Related News

uranium investing

Thor Energy Plans to Recover Uranium, Critical Minerals from Colorado Mine Waste

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Precious Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - QIM

Precious Metals Investing

Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Battery Metals Investing

NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw

uranium investing

Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed