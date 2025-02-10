Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Geochemistry Program Underway at Cosmo Gold Project

First Major Exploration Program in Several Decades on Highly Prospective Cosmo Project with Soil Sampling Designed to Generate Drill Targets

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a multi-stage regional soil-geochemistry program at its majority- owned(1) 580km² Cosmo Gold Project (the “Project”)(2) in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The program is the most significant exploration work to be undertaken on the Project in decades and is a foundational stage for drill target generation.

The program follows the Company’s acquisition of a majority and controlling interest in the Project in December 2024 and its agreement to acquire a majority and controlling interest in the nearby Mt Venn Project in January 2025(3). In aggregate, the belt-scale projects will cover approximately 1,000km²(2,3) and +100km of strike-length of greenstone rocks and are well-positioned and underexplored, presenting an exciting opportunity for Sarama in the Laverton Gold District which is known for its prolific gold endowment (refer Figure 1).

Highlights
  • Large-scale soil geochemistry program underway at the Cosmo Project to progress drill targeting
  • Program is the most significant exploration works undertaken on the Project in several decades
  • Initial focus on areas with large-scale structural features and lithological contacts identified in recent interpretation of airborne geophysical datasets
  • Surface grab sampling returned grades up to 52g/t Au(5) in historical exploration within the Project
  • Fieldwork already underway with experienced field crews mobilised; first samples for analysis in 2 weeks
  • Opportunity for recommencement of modern exploration due to changes in land access
  • Follows the recent execution of a non-binding Heads of Agreement to acquire majority interest in belt-scale Mt Venn Project(3)
  • Sarama’s recent acquisitions will create in aggregate a 1,000km² exploration position(2,3) capturing 100km of strike length in underexplored terrane
  • Projects located in the prolific Laverton Gold District, proximal to the producing Gruyere Gold Mine(4)

Sarama’s President, Executive Chairman, Andrew Dinning commented:

“We are very pleased to get exploration underway and bring the belt-scale Cosmo Project to account. Cosmo is genuinely underexplored, has all the geological ingredients to generate a discovery and with core team members that led the discovery of the multi-million ounce Moto and Sanutura(6) Projects in Africa and we look forward to seeing what this project can deliver. Leveraging its position at the Cosmo Project, upon completion of the transaction to acquire a majority interest in the nearby Mt Venn Project, Sarama will have 1,000km2 of highly prospective ground in the prolific Laverton Gold District.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Mount Hope Mining

Positive Soil Sample Results

Strong copper, lead, silver and zinc results confirm historic data at the Mount Hope Project

Mount Hope Mining Limited (“MHM” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise it has received positive results from a pre-IPO orientation soil survey, confirming the historical surface geochemical data at its Black Hill and Mount Hope East prospects.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold-colored price charts. Text reads "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Orosur Jumps 92 Percent on Assays

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

On Monday (February 3), the US reached agreements with Canada and Mexico that narrowly averted the start of a trade war as tariffs set to begin Tuesday (February 4) were paused for 30 days.

Both Canada and Mexico offered plans to increase security at their respective borders with the US, some of which were already planned and underway. This aligns with US President Donald Trump's stated goal of increased border monitoring — he has claimed there are increasing numbers of illegal migrants and high volumes of fentanyl entering the US.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold up arrow.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Passes US$2,880 in Record-Setting Week

It was yet another record-setting week for the gold price, which broke though US$2,800 per ounce and continued rising, reaching the US$2,880 level on Wednesday (February 5) and closing the period around US$2,860.

Gains came on the back of concerns about global trade as Donald Trump settles back into his role as US president.

These worries are fueling safe-haven demand from investors, and have also spurred activity among major gold market players — they're reportedly looking to front-run potential tariffs by shifting the yellow metal from London to New York.

Keep reading...Show less
New Murchison Gold Limited (ASX:NMG)

New Murchison Gold Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Listing Rule Disclosure Obligations

Listing Rule Disclosure Obligations

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU:AU) has announced Listing Rule Disclosure Obligations

Download the PDF here.

Application for quotation of securities - AUE

Application for quotation of securities - AUE

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Application for quotation of securities - AUE

Download the PDF here.

×