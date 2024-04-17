Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sarama Resources

Sarama Completes Second and Final Tranche of Placement

Funds raised will be used to sustain Sarama while it focuses on maximising value from its existing asset base in Burkina Faso, advancing potential opportunities outside Burkina Faso and to fund administration and general working capital costs

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to report that on 17 April 2024, it completed the previously announced A$520,000 equity placement (the “Placement”) (refer to Sarama news releases dated 18 December 2023 and 22 December 2023).

The second and final Tranche of the Placement raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$50,000 with the Company issuing 2,500,000 Chess Depository Instruments (“CDIs”) at an issue price of A$0.02 per CDI to a director, Mr Andrew Dinning. The issuance of the CDIs to Mr Dinning was subject to shareholder approval, as required by the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) Listing Rules, which was obtained at a special meeting held on 11 April 2024. Each new CDI issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing CDIs on issue and each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in 1 common share of the Company.

Tranche 1 of the Placement, completed on 22 December 2023, raised aggregate gross proceeds of A$470,000 with the Company issuing 6,000,000 common shares and 17,500,000 CDIs (the CDIs and together with the common shares, the "Securities") at an issue price of A$0.02 per Security.

Members of Sarama's Board and Management subscribed for an aggregate 6,250,000 CDls in the Placement.

Each of the directors and officers who participated in the Placement is a "related party" of the Company within the meaning of that term in Canadian Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Participation by them in the Placement is therefore a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. Pursuant to Section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company was exempt from obtaining a formal valuation and minority approval of the Company's shareholders in respect of the Placement due to the fair market value of their participation being below 25% of the Company's market capitalization for the purposes of MI 61-101. The Company filed material change reports in respect of the Placement which detail the participation by directors and officers of the Company. The material change reports were filed less than 21 days prior to the completion of each tranche of the Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances so as to be able to avail itself of potential financing opportunities and complete the Placement in an expeditious manner. Each of the directors and officers who participated in the Placement are subject to an Exchange Hold period imposed by the TSX Venture Exchange on the CDIs issued to such persons. The Exchange Hold Period expires 4 months from the date of issue of the securities.

The common shares issued under the Placement are all subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

R3D Resources

Completion of Rights Issue

$0.5 million partial underwrite of the Rights Issue from Breakaway Investment Group

R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company) (renamed Tartana Minerals Limited) is pleased to advise that the 1 for 5 pro rata entitlement offer of New Shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.05 per New Share, as well as 1 attaching Option exercisable at $0.10 expiring 31 December 2025 for each 2 New Shares subscribed for (the Rights Issue) which opened in November 2023, has now closed. A total of$500k will be raised pursuant to the Rights Issue comprising $114k from eligible shareholders (including under the Top Up Facility) and the balance to come from the Underwriter, Breakaway Investment.
Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Aspacia Deposit Records Maiden Mineral Resource at the Menzies Gold Project

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Aspacia, located approximately 1km west of Menzies town (MGP). This MRE was undertaken on over 110 RC and diamond holes including recent programs completed by Brightstar.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Further High-Grade Extensional Gold Intercepts Returned at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise of further assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Multiple New Gold Target Areas Identified at Golden Ridge

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Awale Resources CEO Andrew Chubb.

Awalé Resources CEO Touts Odienné Project’s Potential for "Big Gold-Copper System"

Drilling at Awalé Resources’ (TSX:ARIC) Charger target within the Odienné project in Côte d’Ivoire has hit “one of the highest-grade gold intersections," according to the company’s CEO, Andrew Chubb.

“It's a (really) significant drill hole. We were testing a new sort of 3D framework at that target. We drilled holes there and got 50 to 100 meter intercepts … We adjusted our interpretation and went in to test that, and found that it's a breccia system. We found a new breccia pipe and got the broadest intercept of the actual geology,” he said.

“The biggest thing for us is that we believe we are sitting on a big gold-copper system. And there are other discoveries that we've had within that system as well, there are two other discoveries, and it's really evolving into what looks like a big mining camp.”

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick On Track to Achieve 2024 Targets

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary Q1 production of 940 thousand ounces of gold and 40 thousand tonnes of copper, as well as preliminary Q1 sales of 910 thousand ounces of gold and 39 thousand tonnes of copper. As previously guided, Barrick's gold and copper production in 2024 is expected to progressively increase each quarter through the year, with the Pueblo Viejo plant expansion ramping up from Q2 and the Porgera mine restart continuing in line with plans. We remain on track to achieve our full year gold and copper guidance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×