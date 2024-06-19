- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Sarama Announces Equity Placement of up to A$1M
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to announce it has received binding commitments to undertake a A$1 million equity placement (the “Placement”).
Funds raised will be used to assess and pursue a potential acquisition, undertake exploration on the Company’s properties and for general working capital purposes. The Placement was well supported by existing shareholders and professional and sophisticated investors.
The Placement will comprise the issue of 50,000,000 Chess Depository Instruments (“CDIs”) at an issue price of A$0.02 per CDI to raise gross proceeds of A$1 million. The issue price represents a ~13% discount to Sarama’s 10- day VWAP and a 9.1% discount to the last traded price on the ASX on Friday, 14 June 2024 of A$0.022. Each new CDI issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing CDIs on issue and each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in 1 common share of the Company.
Members of Sarama’s Board and Management do not intend to subscribe for any CDIs in the Placement. The Placement is comprised of two tranches:
- Tranche 1 consists of 45 million new CDIs under the Company’s ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity. Funds received from the Tranche 1 placement will total A$0.9 million. The Company expects to complete allotment of the new CDIs under Tranche 1 by 21 June 2024.
- Tranche 2 consists of a further 5 million new CDIs which will be subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting on or around 5 September 2024. Total funds received from Tranche 2 will total A$0.1 million.
The Placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Sarama Resources Ltd.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Decarbonising the Future With High-purity Alumina
Alumina, a compound derived from bauxite ore, plays a significant role driving sustainable industries toward a decarbonised future.
High-purity alumina (HPA) boasts significantly higher purity levels than its conventional counterpart. While common alumina typically features purity levels around 99.5 percent, HPA raises the bar, often surpassing 99.99 percent purity. This exceptional purity translates into enhanced mechanical, thermal and chemical properties, making HPA key to applications that demand performance and reliability.
HPA enables technology that reduces emissions across multiple sectors. Its applications in energy-efficient lighting, electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage and electronics underscore its importance in advancing towards a sustainable and environmentally friendly future.
Countries around the world are starting to support pilot projects and testing facilities focused on cleaner technologies.
Industrial applications and global significance
The industrial applications of HPA span across a spectrum of cutting-edge technologies. HPA plays multiple roles in sustainable industries that will help reduce carbon footprints. Here's how it contributes:
- Enhancing LEDs: HPA is a crucial ingredient in making synthetic sapphires, which are used to create scratch-proof glass for smartphones and watches, but also creates the substrates for LED lighting. LEDs’ longer lifespan reduces energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions; HPA's role in enhancing LEDs’ performance and longevity makes for a smaller carbon footprint.
- Helping EVs decarbonise the automotive sector: Electric transportation reduces reliance on fossil fuels and mitigates carbon emissions. HPA-coated separators in lithium-ion batteries improve their efficiency and safety, which enhances performance and lifespan of EVs.
- Improving battery and solar panel energy storage: HPA's applications improve the efficiency and reliability of stationary batteries for grid-scale storage and residential solar installations.
- Producing circuits and microchips in semiconductor manufacturing: HPAs are integral electronic devices like smartphones, computers, and renewable energy systems.
Supply and demand dynamics
The demand for HPA is steadily rising, fueled by the growing adoption of the UN’s Paris Agreement to work towards global sustainable development. However, the current supply remains relatively constrained, prompting efforts to ramp up production and diversify sources.
At present, key players in the HPA market include Alpha HPA (ASX:A4N), Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT), Sumitomo Chemical (TSE:4005) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL,JSE:SOL). Despite their presence, the market exhibits room for new entrants, especially with emerging projects showcasing promising potential.
According to Persistence Market Research, “the global HPA market is currently valued at US$3.18 billion. With a compound annual growth rate of 22.2 percent, the market is anticipated to reach US$12.21 billion by 2023–2030.”
Impact Minerals’ Lake Hope project’s HPA resource presents a promising opportunity to not only meet the growing demand for this critical material but also to contribute significantly to global efforts in reducing carbon footprints. With its high-grade boasting approximately 25 percent alumina, Lake Hope offers a rich source of raw material without the need for extensive crushing or grinding processes.
This streamlined extraction process translates to cost effectiveness and minimal environmental disruption, as the ore can be easily trucked off site for processing at existing industrial facilities. Moreover, Lake Hope's mining operations boast a tiny environmental footprint, characterised by biological sterility and very low carbon emissions, aligning seamlessly with sustainability objectives.
Promising HPA projects: Unlocking value propositions
Several HPA projects worldwide are poised to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for this versatile mineral. Projects such as Altech Chemicals' HPA-coated silicon anodes for EV batteries, Impact Minerals’ project in Lake Hope, and Alpha HPA's proposed ultra-high-purity alumina production facility in Queensland, Australia, offer compelling value propositions. Leveraging innovative extraction and purification technologies, these projects aim to deliver high-quality HPA at competitive costs, catering to diverse industrial needs. Additionally, initiatives focusing on sustainability and resource efficiency underscore the industry's commitment to responsible production practices, aligning with global sustainability agendas.
Emerging new HPA projects signifies exciting prospects for sustainable growth and advancement in high-tech applications. HPA represents a niche yet critical segment within the broader alumina landscape. Its exceptional purity and versatile properties make this a choice investment for any technology-focused industry or environmentally focused option for greener commodities. As world leaders have emphasised the importance of capping global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius, more companies are meeting environmental demands to provide energy efficient options.
Demand continues to surge for HPA, supported by evolving technological trends and the need to meet international and local carbon reduction targets. As industries strive to adopt cleaner practices and reduce their carbon footprint, the demand for HPA is escalating rapidly, driven by both advancing technological trends and the imperative to comply with stringent global and local environmental regulations.
This INNspired article is sponsored by Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT). This INNspired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Impact Mineralsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Impact Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNspired article.
This INNspired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Impact Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
SKRR and F3 to Test Conductors on Clearwater West
SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plan to commence a drill program of approximately five (5) exploration core drillholes as well as ground gravity and Time Domain EM geophysical surveys at the 'Clearwater West Project' located in Saskatchewan. This work program is expected to commence in July 2024. The exploration permits to carry out the work have been received from the Ministry of Environment of Saskatchewan. SKRR has an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Project from F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) ("F3"). The Clearwater West Project is an early-stage exploration project prospective for uranium mineralization. The uranium mineralization model for the Clearwater West property is basement hosted and structurally controlled Athabasca Basin unconformity related deposits.
Only three shallow drillholes were previously completed on the property (see F3's news release dated August 4, 2023) in 2015 and encountered graphitic shear zones. Drilling this summer will consist of follow up drilling of the 2015 holes as well as first pass drilling targeting ground Time Domain electromagnetic and IP resistivity anomalies on areas of increased conductivity along untested airborne EM conductors on the east side of the property.
The western part of the property has untested conductors that are sub-parallel to the Patterson Lake corridor which hosts Fission Uranium's Triple R uranium deposit and NexGen's Arrow uranium deposit located 13 km to the north and 17 km to the north respectively. Ground gravity and Time Domain EM surveys will also be completed this summer in the west part of the property, covering distinct conductive areas defined by the 2014 VTEM survey, to develop and define distinct drill targets for future testing.
Summary of the Clearwater West Property
The Clearwater West Project is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling approximately 11,786 hectares and is located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. SKRR cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate lands are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Clearwater West Project.
Basement hosted Athabasca unconformity related deposits often feature unique characteristics that can be identified by various geophysical surveys. A VTEM survey flown over the property in early 2014 defined electromagnetic (EM) conductors, some of which are interpreted to be possible extensions of the EM conductors identified on the PLS property immediately to the north.
F3's experienced and successful management and technical team, with a track record of three major high-grade uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin region since 2010 (Waterbury Lake project J Zone, PLS Triple R deposit and most recently the PLN JR Zone) will operate and manage Clearwater West.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and have been reviewed and approved by Michelle McKeough, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Terralogic Exploration Inc., a Qualified Person. Ms. McKeough has verified the data disclosed. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Clearwater West Project but may not be representative of expected results.
About SKRR Exploration Inc.
SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the planned drill program at the Clearwater West project (including the size and timing of the work program) and the expected completion of geophysical work, statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, its goals and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper, uranium and other metals, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.
Horizon Minerals: Expediting the Path to Gold Production
ASX-listed emerging mid-tier gold mining company Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) focuses on a portfolio of highly promising gold projects in the world-class Western Australian goldfields. The company's near-term cash-flow potential and significant land package in the prolific Western Australian Goldfields position the company to positively leverage the current bull gold market opportunity.
Horizon Minerals' recent merger with Greenstone has added nearly 0.5 million ounces (Moz) of high-grade resource to Horizon, taking its total tally to 1.8 Moz, and will result in Horizon Minerals holding a land package of 939 sq km in the Kalgoorlie-Coolgardie district.
The merger brings near-term cash-generating opportunities and adds greater scale to its baseload assets (Boorara) with the high-grade Burbanks deposit. Horizon’s dual-track strategy involves generating immediate cash flows by leveraging a pipeline of development-ready production assets and concurrently advancing the cornerstone assets, Boorara and Burbanks, which have a combined resource inventory of 914 koz at 1.7 grams per ton (g/t) gold with potential to support a profitable, long-life operation.
Company Highlights
- Horizon Minerals is an emerging mid-tier gold producer with an extensive portfolio of highly promising gold projects located in the world-class Western Australian goldfields.
- The recently announced merger with Greenstone Resources will establish Horizon as a mid-tier gold producer in the Western Australian Goldfields. The combined entity will boast a resource base of 1.8 Moz and enhance Horizon’s portfolio by combining two complementary cornerstone gold assets — Burbanks and Boorara (combined resource of 914,000 oz).
- Horizon is also progressing with other projects, including the Cannon and Penny’s Find underground mines, and bringing the Boorara open pit into production.
- Amidst the current record gold prices, Horizon seeks to capitalize on this opportunity by advancing its substantial resource endowment towards development, thereby generating cash flow.
This Horizon Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) to receive an Investor Presentation
SNX Prepares to Drill Silver Targets at Blackhawk Epithermal Project, Nevada
Previous drilling at Blackhawk returned up to 1,270 g/t Ag (BHD006) beneath the historic Endowment Mine, previous rock chip sampling returned +1% silver from the Morning Star Mine1
Sierra Nevada Gold (ASX: SNX) is pleased to announce it is preparing a drilling program to follow up drill hole BHD006 which returned results including 0.5m at 1,270 g/t Ag and 1m at 823g/t Ag at Endowment Mine, part of its Blackhawk Epithermal project in Nevada, USA.1
Highlights
- SNX plans seven-hole 1,500m reverse circulation (RC) drill program to follow up on drillhole BHD006, which was drilled beneath the historic Endowment Mine.
- High-grade silver intercepts are associated with very high-grade lead-zinc (see table 1), demonstrating potential for extremely high value ore at Blackhawk Epithermal Project.
- SNX’s geological team will initiate a field program to complete geological mapping, soil geochemistry surveys and rock chip sampling on vein target areas, to further refine drill targets in preparation for drilling in the third quarter of 2024.
- Underground 3D scanning survey of accessible historic workings at the Endowment Mine will map extent and location of historic workings to accurately target planned drill holes following up on drill hole BHD006.
- SNX will initiate a focused, 100m dipole-spaced Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics survey over preferred portions of the vein field to assist with drill hole targeting.
- Blackhawk epithermal project has potential for a significant silver discovery, with 22.5- line kilometres of high-grade silver-gold-lead-zinc veins identified1.
- SNX completed a $2.6 million capital raising in May 2024 to advance exploration at Blackhawk epithermal project.2
- It has commenced a strategic review to progress full or partial asset sales or joint venture partnerships over remaining copper, gold and silver assets in Nevada, USA.
SNX Executive Chairman Peter Moore said“We were encouraged by the strong support for our recent $2.6 million share placement and proceeds from this will allow the company to accelerate our exploration program at Blackhawk as we look to uncover its potential to be a significant silver discovery. We have several activities planned to ensure our drill targets are well defined ahead of mobilising a rig to site in Q3 2024 to follow up these exciting earlier silver results.”
SNX has identified a large and high-grade intermediate sulphidation polymetallic epithermal Ag-Au-Pb-Zn vein system at Blackhawk, which is related to a large porphyry system. Partially coincident with, and located north of the Blackhawk Porphyry system, the vein field covers about 5km2 and is open under cover to the north and northeast, with 22.5-line km of veins identified to date (see figures 1 & 2).
Figure 1: Oblique view looking north of the Blackhawk Epithermal Project with a 3.5km by 2.5km field of view. The Blackhawk Porphyry project is situated in the foreground with the epithermal system being partially coincident with the porphyry system’s surface expression.3
SNX’s geological team will initiate a field program to complete geological mapping, soil geochemistry surveys and rock chip sampling on mapped vein target areas, to further refine drill targets in preparation for drilling. A program of seven reverse circulation (RC) holes is planned for 1500m in the third quarter of 2024 to follow up the result of 1,270 g/t Ag hit in BHD006 drilled in 2017.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sierra Nevada Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Implementation of Schemes of Arrangement
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon) and Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX: GSR) (Greenstone) refer to the announcement on 6 June 2024 regarding the lodgement of orders of the Supreme Court of Western Australia with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission approving the proposed merger between Horizon and Greenstone by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby Horizon acquired 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Greenstone (Share Scheme) and 100% of the listed Greenstone options (Option Scheme, and together with the Share Scheme, the Schemes).
Horizon and Greenstone are pleased to announce that the Schemes have today been implemented.
Scheme Consideration
In accordance with the Schemes, all eligible Greenstone securityholders have today been issued:
- under the Share Scheme, 0.2868 New HRZ Shares for every 1 GSR Share held on the Record Date; and
- under the Option Scheme, 0.2868 New HRZ Options for every 1 GSR Listed Option held on the Record Date.
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given in the Scheme Implementation Deed dated 12 February 2024 and varied on 1 April 2024 (see GSR ASX announcements 13 February 2024 and 2 April 2024).
Delisting from ASX
Trading in Greenstone securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) was suspended from close of trading on 6 June 2024 and Greenstone will now apply to the ASX for the termination of official quotation and removal from the official list of the ASX, which is expected to take effect from close of business on 18 June 2024.
Change of Directors of Horizon
With effect from implementation of the Schemes today:
- Grant Haywood, the current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Horizon, has been appointed as Managing Director of Horizon;
- Christopher Hansen has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Horizon; and
- Peter Bilbe has resigned as Non-Executive Director of Horizon.
The material terms and conditions of Mr Haywood’s employment, as announced to ASX on 28 April 2023, remain unchanged. See HRZ ASX announcement 28 April 2023 (Upcoming Board and Management Changes).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation
This presentation prepared by Warriedar Resources Limited (“Warriedar” or “the Company”), include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, and “guidance”, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.
Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.
Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management’s good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company’s business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company’s business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company’s control.
Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward- looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
This presentation is neither a prospectus nor an offer to subscribe for Shares.
Warriedar and its directors, employees and consultants make no representations or warranty as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this presentation, and have no liability, including liability to any person by reason of negligence of, or contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from this document, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.