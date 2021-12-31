Market News Investing News
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Cronos securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2202.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On November 9, 2021, Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the SEC in which it disclosed that it had determined the previous day that the Company would "be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021" and that "[t]he Company's financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon." On this news, Cronos' share price dropped nearly 16%, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM MEETING RESULTS AND RSU GRANTS

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM MEETING RESULTS AND RSU GRANTS

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR OTCQB: CDCLF FSE: 3ZQ0 ) (the " Company "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on December 20, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario (the " Meeting ").

All the resolutions, as described in the Company's management information circular dated November 19, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the shareholders voted to: (i) fix the number of directors of the Company at five (5); (ii) reelect Igal Sudman, Roman Buzaker, Maor Shayit, David Hackett and Alison Gordon as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (iii) and reappoint Clearhouse LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Green Thumb Enters Minnesota through Acquisition of LeafLine Industries

  • Acquisition of one of only two vertical licenses in Minnesota, including an operating cultivation facility and five open retail locations
  • Expands production capacity and scales distribution capabilities while broadening access to medical cannabis products for Minnesota patients
  • Increases national presence to 15 states; 73 open retail locations nationwide

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RYTHM, Good Green and incredibles branded cannabis products, today announced it has closed on an acquisition of LeafLine Industries ("LeafLine"). As one of only two licensed cultivators in the Minnesota medical cannabis market, LeafLine is licensed to grow, process and dispense cannabis directly to patients.

"We are excited to enter the Minnesota medical market and broaden access to cannabis products for Minnesota patients," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "We look forward to caring for LeafLine's existing patients while ensuring a seamless transition. And looking ahead, we are ready to begin providing patients access to high-quality flower and edible products, both of which have been recently approved. As we kick off 2022, Green Thumb is thrilled to welcome over 100 new team members, a new state and five new retail locations."

Trulieve Expands Executive Leadership Team

Steve White named President after Harvest acquisition

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced several new executive appointments including; President, Steve White ; Vice President & General Counsel, Nicole Stanton ; Director of Investor Relations, Christine Hersey ; and Executive Director of Corporate Communications, Rob Kremer .

CURALEAF ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF BLOOM DISPENSARIES

Bloom further strengthens Curaleaf's presence in the highly attractive Arizona market, expanding the Company's cultivation, processing, and retail assets in the state

Acquisition will be immediately accretive to Curaleaf's adjusted EBITDA margin upon close

Trulieve Acquires PurpleMed Healing Center in Tucson

Dispensary will reopen under Harvest House of Cannabis branding

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the acquisition of PurpleMed Healing Center in Tucson, Arizona . Consideration paid for the acquisition was deemed immaterial.  Located at 1010 S Freeway in Tucson the retail operation is being rebranded to Harvest House of Cannabis and will open Wednesday, Dec. 29 at noon.

two people shaking hands to complete business agreement

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Plus Products Gets Acquired

In the cannabis space this week, a US adult-use edibles producer was acquired by a publicly traded cannabis producer in a blockbuster deal.

Additionally, just before the year wraps up, Canadian cannabis producer Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI,TSX:OGI) announced a couple of strategic investments and acquisitions, further solidifying a trend of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for the cannabis market.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

