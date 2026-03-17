Robinhood Ventures Fund I Announces Investments in Stripe and ElevenLabs

Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI)

Today, Robinhood Ventures Fund I (NYSE: RVI) announced it has closed investments in Stripe and ElevenLabs. Robinhood Ventures Fund I, which is the first fund from Robinhood Ventures, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 6, 2026 under the symbol RVI.

"We're excited to add Stripe and ElevenLabs to Robinhood Ventures Fund I and are proud to offer retail investors access to these frontier companies," said Sarah Pinto, President of Robinhood Ventures Fund I. "They are helping shape the future of fintech and AI, and reflect RVI's focus on investing in innovative companies operating at the forefront of their industries."

Investment in Stripe
As previously disclosed, on March 9, 2026 RVI purchased an aggregate of $14,577,645 of Class B Common Stock of Stripe Global Holdings Inc. in secondary transactions. Stripe is a programmable financial services company founded in 2010 with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland. The company offers businesses of all sizes, from new startups to public companies, a suite of products and services covering payments, revenue management, and money management.

Investment in ElevenLabs
On March 12, 2026 RVI purchased an aggregate of $19,999,971.34 of Series D Preferred Stock of ElevenLabs in a primary transaction. ElevenLabs is an artificial intelligence research and product company focused on audio, voice and realistic speech. It serves millions of users and thousands of businesses across three main platforms. ElevenAgents enables businesses to deploy voice and chat agents at scale. ElevenCreative empowers creators and marketers to generate and edit speech, music, image, and video across 70+ languages. ElevenAPI gives developers access to the company's leading AI audio foundational models. The Company was founded in 2022 and is based in London, UK.

About Robinhood Ventures Fund I
RVI is a closed-end fund that provides investors exposure to a concentrated portfolio of private companies that now includes Airwallex, Boom, Databricks, ElevenLabs, Mercor, Oura, Ramp, Revolut, and Stripe, with additional companies expected to be added over time.

Unlike many traditional private market vehicles, RVI is designed to be accessible to retail investors, with no accreditation requirements, no investment minimums, a competitive management fee, and no performance fees.

RVI uses the "Announcements" section of the RVI website (accessible at https://robinhood.com/us/en/ventures/rvi/) and the Robinhood Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to RVI's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

Investors wishing to buy or sell shares of RVI can place orders through an intermediary or broker.

Disclosures:

An investment in Robinhood Ventures Fund I is speculative and involves a high degree of risk with substantial risk of loss.

Robinhood Ventures is the investment adviser for RVI. Robinhood Ventures is the dba name for Robinhood Ventures DE, LLC. Robinhood Ventures is an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes "forward looking statements," including statements regarding the potential addition of portfolio companies to RVI over time and RVI's objectives to expand access to private markets. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under "Risks" in the preliminary prospectus and elsewhere in RVI's filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. RVI and Robinhood have no obligation, and do not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this communication to reflect changes since the date of this communication, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@robinhood.com

Press: press@robinhood.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cb60648-9e65-4972-a267-d949d2d99ffc


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Robinhood MarketsHOODNASDAQ:HOODfintech investing
HOOD
The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to provide an update on the production of its CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have now been fabricated, assembled and... Keep Reading...
Desktop Metal Introduces PureSinter - a High-Purity Vacuum Furnace that Delivers Premium Debind-and-Sinter Performance at an Affordable Price

Desktop Metal Introduces PureSinter - a High-Purity Vacuum Furnace that Delivers Premium Debind-and-Sinter Performance at an Affordable Price

PureSinter offers one-run debinding and sintering of metal parts produced with either Additive Manufacturing or traditional manufacturing methods in a 15.8L retort In development for five years, this all-new furnace was designed for ease-of-use, premium performance, reliability, and low cost of... Keep Reading...
Pivotal Metals

Appointment of Ivan Fairhall as new Managing Director, other Board Changes

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that Ivan Fairhall has today been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD). Highlights Appointment of experienced mining executive, Mr Ivan Fairhall, as MD.Previously Executive Director... Keep Reading...
Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL)

Toggle3D.ai: Democratizing 3D Content Through Artificial Intelligence

Keep Reading...
Motorsport Games Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company has also posted a Q1 2023 Review video and Q1 2023 earnings slides highlighting key milestones that occurred in the period,... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

ECC Ventures 5 Corp. enters Definitive Agreement with Bayrock Resources for Qualifying Transaction

Trading Halt

Sankamap Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

TomaGold Announces Results of its Annual Meeting

Related News

copper investing

ECC Ventures 5 Corp. enters Definitive Agreement with Bayrock Resources for Qualifying Transaction

gold investing

Trading Halt

base metals investing

Sankamap Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

precious metals investing

TomaGold Announces Results of its Annual Meeting

gold investing

Alex Ebkarian: Gold, Silver 2026 Price Calls, Key Drivers to Watch Now

gold investing

Gold Price Slides Below US$4,900 as Fed Holds Rates Steady Again

copper investing

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks in 2026