Rising Uranium Investments Will Spark More New Discoveries, Purepoint CEO Says
“Now that there's so much money moving into Saskatchewan and moving into this sort of work, we are undoubtedly going to continue seeing more and more good discoveries,” said Chris Frostad, president and CEO of Purepoint Uranium.
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) President and CEO Chris Frostad is optimistic that increased investments in the uranium market will result in more new discoveries from the exploration sector.
“The markets have been quite excited lately about getting back into uranium. We've been seeing it over the last two years — the price of uranium has gone from US$25 to US$50 (per pound),” he said. “And now that there's so much money moving into Saskatchewan and moving into this sort of work, we are undoubtedly going to continue seeing more and more good discoveries.”
Purepoint is a uranium exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of promising assets in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan.
Frostad said recent uranium discoveries are already an indication of the current momentum for this critical mineral, as uranium is an essential component of nuclear energy, which is re-emerging as a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels.
Watch the full interview with Chris Frostad, president and CEO of Purepoint Uranium, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Purepoint Uranium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Purepoint Uranium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Purepoint Uranium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1971.62
|-0.23
|Silver
|23.34
|+0.01
|Copper
|4.08
|-0.01
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|73.84
|+0.64
|Heating Oil
|2.64
|0.00
|Natural Gas
|2.02
|-0.01
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Uranium Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.