Riot Announces October 2025 Production and Operations Updates

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("RIOT" or "the Company"), a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications, announces unaudited production and operations updates for October 2025.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for October 2025

Comparison (%)
Metric October 2025 1 September 2025 1 October 2024 1 Month/Month Year/Year
Bitcoin Produced 437 445 505 -2 % -14 %
Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 14.1 14.8 16.3 -5 % -14 %
Bitcoin Held 2 19,324 3 19,287 3 10,928 0 % 77 %
Bitcoin Sold 400 465 - -14 % N/A
Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds $46.0 million $52.6 million - -13 % N/A
Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold $ 114,970 $ 113,043 N/A 2 % N/A
Deployed Hash Rate - Total 2 36.6 EH/s 36.5 EH/s 29.4 EH/s 0 % 25 %
Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Total 4 33.2 EH/s 32.2 EH/s 22.7 EH/s 3 % 46 %
Power Credits 5 $1.1 million $0.7 million $0.3 million 53 % 244 %
Demand Response Credits 6 $1.0 million $0.7 million $0.8 million 58 % 32 %
Total Power Credits $2.1 million $1.4 million $1.1 million 55 % 93 %
All-in Power Cost - Total 7 4.0c/kWh 4.2c/kWh 3.8c/kWh -6 % 3 %
Fleet Efficiency 2 20.5 J/TH 20.5 J/TH 23.1 J/TH 0 % -11 %
  1. Unaudited, estimated.
  2. As of month-end.
  3. Includes 3,300 in restricted bitcoin.
  4. Average over the month.
  5. Estimated power curtailment credits.
  6. Estimated credits received from participation in ERCOT and MISO demand response programs.
  7. Estimated. Inclusive of all transmission and distribution charges, fees, adders, and taxes. Net of Total Power Credits.

Investor Events

  • Macquarie Fireside Chat with CEO, held virtually November 5 th
  • Cantor Crypto & AI/Energy Infrastructure Conference held in Miami, FL, November 11 th – 12 th
  • J.P. Morgan U.S. Opportunities Forum held in Miami, FL, November 12 th – 13 th
  • Macquarie Energy Transition Conference held in Singapore, November 17-18 th
  • Morgan Stanley 24 th Annual Asia Pacific Summit held in Singapore, November 19 th – 20 th
  • Clear Street Disruptive Technology Conference held in Palm Beach, FL November 19 th – 20 th
  • Roth Capital 14 th Annual Technology Conference held in New York, NY November 19 th

Human Resources Update

Riot is currently recruiting for positions across the Company. Join our team in building, expanding, and securing the Bitcoin network.

Open positions are available at: https://www.riotplatforms.com/careers .

About Riot Platforms, Inc.

RIOT's (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world's most trusted platform for powering and building digital infrastructure.

Riot's mission is to empower the future of digital infrastructure by positively impacting the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications. The Company's vertically integrated strategy spans Bitcoin mining, engineering, and the development of large-scale data center projects designed to support the growing demand for high-density computing. Riot currently operates Bitcoin mining facilities in central Texas and Kentucky, with engineering and fabrication capabilities in Denver and Houston. The Company is now expanding into data center development, strengthening its position as a foundational builder in the digital economy.

Safe Harbor

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope," similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's plans to develop data centers, projections, objectives, expectations, and intentions about future events. short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Detailed information regarding the factors identified by the Company's management which they believe may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements in this press release may be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the other filings the Company makes with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware, except as required by law. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Investor Contacts:
Phil McPherson / Joshua Kane
303-794-2000 ext. 110
IR@Riotplatforms.com

Media Contact:
Alexis Brock
303-794-2000 ext. 118
PR@Riotplatforms.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Riot PlatformsRIOTNASDAQ:RIOTBlockchain Investing
RIOT
The Conversation (0)
ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM ("Roth"), www.roth.com will host the 9th Annual Roth London Conference on June 20-22, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK. This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive... Keep Reading...
KWESST Provides Corporate Update, Highlights Changed Operating Environment

KWESST Provides Corporate Update, Highlights Changed Operating Environment

Hostilities overseas, Canadian trucker protests accelerating the pace of potential orders.Additional growth prospects through pending OEM engagements.Company launches international sales and marketing program. Company files FY 2022 Q1 financials.KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB:... Keep Reading...
KWESST Updates Investors on Use of Its ARWEN Anti-Riot Device at Trucker Protest in Ottawa, Canada

KWESST Updates Investors on Use of Its ARWEN Anti-Riot Device at Trucker Protest in Ottawa, Canada

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company") today provided an update and commentary for shareholders regarding media reports that police in Ottawa, Canada used the Company's ARWEN anti-riot device on aggressive protesters in Ottawa.The ARWEN fires various... Keep Reading...
KWESST Announces $400,000 in Police Orders for ARWEN Products

KWESST Announces $400,000 in Police Orders for ARWEN Products

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received orders from three law enforcement agencies for approximately $400,000 in ARWEN products (all values in CAD). One order from an overseas national police agency is for... Keep Reading...
KWESST Closes Acquisition of Police Ordnance Company Inc. and Its ARWEN Less Lethal Product Line

KWESST Closes Acquisition of Police Ordnance Company Inc. and Its ARWEN Less Lethal Product Line

Company also identifies global defence contractor for digitization program announced December 14, 2021KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Police Ordnance Company Inc. ("POC") and its... Keep Reading...
Stacks of Bitcoin coins with financial graph in the background.

Crypto Market Recap: Bitcoin Dips, Ripple Unveils Brokerage Service For Digital Assets

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (November 3) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Person using smartphone with digital financial icons and globe overlay.

Avalanche Treasury Co.: Bridging Crypto Innovation and Institutional Finance

Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) represents a milestone in the maturation of blockchain-based digital assets as it transitions from speculative retail tools to mainstream institutional investment vehicles. This newly launched investment vehicle, specifically designed to buy and hold Avalanche... Keep Reading...
Hand holding a gold Bitcoin coin on a black background.

Crypto Market Update: Binance Eyes US Re-entry After Trump Pardons Founder

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (October 27) as of 9:00 a.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Gold Bitcoin coin with a digital circuit pattern on a yellow background.

Crypto Market Update: Trump Pardons Binance Founder, Wall Street and Jane Street Embrace Crypto

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (October 24) as of 5:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Golden Bitcoin coin with stacks of coins in the background.

Crypto Market Update: FalconX to Buy 21Shares, Senate Democrats Call Out Trump Envoy

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (October 22) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin coin in sand with blurred US flag in background.

Crypto Market Update: US Senators and Industry Leaders Face Off Over Stalled Bill

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (October 20) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Closes C$14.4 Million Bought Deal Financing

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Closes C$14.4 Million Bought Deal Financing

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Closes a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment and Additional Participation from Existing Strategic Investor

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on Confirmation Drilling for PEA at Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill, Val-d'Or, Québec

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Gold Investing

LAURION Starts defining Gold Mineralization North and Northeast of the Brenbar Shaft, Highlighting 2.68 g/t Au over 1.05 m from 117.6 m to 118.65 m

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation