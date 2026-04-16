Riot Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("RIOT" or "the Company"), a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications, announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2026 earnings conference call for Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 4:30 P.M. EST.

This conference call will be available through an audio-only webcast. Please use this link here to register. Participants who choose to dial into the call in the United States or internationally, please use this link here to register. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call ends, through this link.

About Riot Platforms, Inc.

RIOT's (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world's most trusted platform for powering and building digital infrastructure.

Riot's mission is to empower the future of digital infrastructure by positively impacting the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications. The Company's vertically integrated strategy spans Bitcoin mining, engineering, and the development of large-scale data center projects designed to support the growing demand for high-density computing. Riot currently operates Bitcoin mining facilities in central Texas and Kentucky, with engineering and fabrication capabilities in Denver and Houston. The Company is now expanding into data center development, strengthening its position as a foundational builder in the digital economy.

Safe Harbor

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope," similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's plans to develop data centers, projections, objectives, expectations, and intentions about future events, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Detailed information regarding the factors identified by the Company's management which they believe may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements in this press release may be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and the other filings the Company makes with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware, except as required by law. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Joshua Kane
IR@Riotplatforms.com

Media Contact:
Becca Rincon
PR@Riotplatforms.com


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