Rio Silver completes Definitive Agreement for the sale of Ninobamba, announces planned restructuring

Rio Silver completes Definitive Agreement for the sale of Ninobamba, announces planned restructuring

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF), announces that it has completed a definitive agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Magma Silver Corp. (TSX.V: MGMA) ("Magma Silver") for the sale (the "Transaction") of the Niñobamba Au-Ag property ("Niñobamba" or the "Project").

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Magma Silver has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Project upon full exercise of the option. The Option Agreement requires Magma Silver to make payments of an aggregate CAD$260,000, of which CAD$160,000 of that amount has been paid. Magma Silver will make further milestone payments of up to US$2,000,000, US$500,000 of which will constitute advanced royalty payments and will be paid over the next five years, deductible from the net smelter return royalty of 2% granted to Rio Silver. Magma Silver retains the right to buy back 1% of the NSR for US$1,000,000 at any time prior to commercial production on the Project. The Option Agreement also requires Magma Silver to issue to Rio Silver a total of 2,500,000 common shares of Magma Silver upon receipt of regulatory approval, and a further 2,500,000 common shares on the first anniversary of the approval date.

Rio Silver also announces its intention to consolidate (the "Consolidation") its common shares on a one-new-for-five-old basis subject to regulatory approval.

Upon completion of the Consolidation, it is intended that the 99,832,844 common shares of Rio Silver currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 19,966,569 common shares. No fractional shares will be issued under the Consolidation. Each fractional share following the Consolidation that is less than one-half of a share will be cancelled, and each fractional share that is at least one-half of a share will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. As applicable, the exercise or conversion price and the number of shares issuable under any of the company's outstanding stock options and convertible instruments will be proportionately adjusted upon the completion of the Consolidation. A letter of transmittal will be sent to registered shareholders providing instructions to surrender the certificates evidencing their shares for replacement certificates representing the number of post-Consolidation shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Until surrendered, each certificate representing shares prior to the Consolidation will be deemed, for all purposes, to represent the number of shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

The Consolidation remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and the pre-consolidated shares will continue to be traded on the Exchange under the current trading symbol RYO. Upon acceptance by the Exchange, the Company's trading symbol will remain the same, but the CUSIP number and international securities identification number will change upon the completion of the Consolidation.

This Transaction and Consolidation will allows the Company to focus on the express development of its newly-acquired Maria Norte high grade silver exploration / exploitation project in the dynamic Huachacolpa Mining district, south central Peru where recent M&A activity is changing the investment landscape.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver is a Canadian exploration and development company with an large per cent of insider, friends and family ownership, focused on Peru. Rio Silver continues to review precious and base metal properties in Peru while maintaining its interest in its Ontario Gerow Lake, critical metals project. This Transaction enables the Company to complete certain planned acquisitions that bring significant potential for near-term, cash flowing, production allowing the Company to leverage other similar opportunities, going forward, in a non-dilutive shareholder friendly way.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Rio Silver INC.

Christopher Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information,

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rio SilverRYO:CATSXV:RYOPrecious Metals Investing
RYO:CA
Rio Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Rio Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Rio Silver

Rio Silver


Keep reading...Show less

Leveraging 25 years of mining experience in Peru

Rio Silver Pivots to High-Grade Silver Exploration / Exploitation - Announces Executive Changes

Rio Silver Pivots to High-Grade Silver Exploration / Exploitation - Announces Executive Changes

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that it has appointed Eric H. Hinton, P.Eng., FCIM, to the Advisory Board.

Eric H. Hinton, P.Eng., FCIM, has degrees from Haileybury School of Mines, Queen's University and Laurentian University and is a registered professional engineer in Ontario and Manitoba. Eric is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and is also designated as a Qualified Person in underground mining from the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America in addition to a qualified person for National Instrument 43-101. Eric's experience in small scale mining operations (from 50 to 500 tonnes per day) led him to acquire Basic Minerals SAC in Peru to launch the Mercedes Project which will become a 25000 tonne per annum polymetallic producer. His expertise will enable Rio Silver to engage in projects similar to Mercedes such as the recently acquired Maria Norte project, also in Peru, in order to potentially realize positive cashflow in the short term.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Acquires the Minas Maria Norte Project in a Prolific Mining District in Southern Peru  

Rio Silver Acquires the Minas Maria Norte Project in a Prolific Mining District in Southern Peru  

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that it has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the Minas Maria Norte (" Maria Norte " or the " Property ") high grade polymetallic silver, exploitation exploitation property, from Peruvian Metals Corp. ("Peruvian") (TSX-V PER) being subject to regulatory approval.

The Property is located in Southern Peru in the historic Huachocolpa Mining District, Municipality of Huancavelica. The Property has been held by Peruvian for the past 18 years adjacent to significant silver production with announced world class expansion plans. Previous exploration campaigns by Peruvian shows that the property hosts many polymetallic veins with significant gold credits. Located in the heart of the prolific Huachocolpa Silver District, environmentally friendly hydro power, good infrastructure, labor and logistical support is available.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Inc. Announces Option Agreement to Sell a 100% Interest in Niñobamba Advanced Gold Silver Project in Peru to African Energy Metals

Rio Silver Inc. Announces Option Agreement to Sell a 100% Interest in Niñobamba Advanced Gold Silver Project in Peru to African Energy Metals

Rio Silver Inc. (TSXV:RYO) ("Rio Silver") and African Energy Metals Inc. (NEX: CUCO.H; FSE: BC2; WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals") jointly announce they have entered into an option agreement for African Energy Metals (the "Option Agreement") to earn an 100% undivided interest in the Niñobamba advanced gold silver project (the "Project") located in the Department of Ayacucho in South Central Peru.

Terms of the Option Agreement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Completes Sale of Palta Dorada Ag-Au Property, Peru

Rio Silver Completes Sale of Palta Dorada Ag-Au Property, Peru

Rio Silver Inc. (TSXV:RYO) ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the balance of the $250,000 US cash required for the sale of its 50% interest in the Palta Dorada Au-Ag Property, from Peruvian Metals Corp. ("Peruvian"). Additional consideration for the sale has the Company retaining a 3% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR" or "Royalty") on the property. Total payments from the NSR will be capped at $2 million US while the Company is guaranteed US $250,000 in minimum royalty payments over the next five years.

The royalty payments due have guaranteed minimum semi-annual payments of $25,000 US payable over a five year period, commencing December 2024. Cash flow generated from the Palta Dorada Royalty could potentially exceed the minimum semi-annual royalty payment amount, as Peruvian advances a bulk sampling campaign at Palta Dorada, expected to commence Q1 2025 and augmented by its proximity to Peruvian Metals' Aguila Norte Processing Plant.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Completes Agreement with Local Community at Jorimina Project, Peru

Rio Silver Completes Agreement with Local Community at Jorimina Project, Peru

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) is pleased to announce it has finalized a surface access agreement ("the Agreement") with the local Community for a period of one year at the Company's Jorimina Project, an advanced goldsilver project near the city of Ayachucho in south central Peru.

A recently completed Environmental Impact Study and community workshops aided by the President and Council of the local community, represent the final steps of the drill permitting application process and allow for the initiation of activities at this highly prospective, bulk tonnage gold and silver target located at the Company's wholly owned, Jorimina, Gold / Silver Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated the permitting process to extract a surface bulk sample from its Swanson Gold Deposit located within a mining lease of the Company's district-scale, Swanson Gold Project, positioned in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt. The bulk sample material will be processed at the Company's 100%-owned and fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill, located in Val-d'Or, Québec, and approximately 50 km from Swanson.

If the processed surface bulk sample of mineralized material from Swanson is deemed viable, the intention is to complete a Scoping Study, which will include evaluating the processing of Swanson mineralized material at the Beacon Gold Mill. A Scoping Study would further consider mine design, mining methodology, mining rate and gold production profile, facilities requirements, development schedules, and the overall project economics.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Announces Extension to Proposed Spin Out and Merger

Element79 Announces Extension to Proposed Spin Out and Merger

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - May 1, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") announces that, in connection with its previously announced proposed arrangement transaction with Synergy Metals Corp. (" Synergy ") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated January 10, 2025 (the " Arrangement Agreement "), it has entered an amending agreement dated April 30, 2025, to extend the proposed deadline for completion of the transactions contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement to August 31, 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AngloGold Ashanti Agrees Sale of Côte d'Ivoire Projects

AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA" or the "Company") has agreed to sell its interests in two gold projects in Côte d'Ivoire to Resolute Mining Limited ("Resolute") as it continues to sharpen its focus on its operating assets and development projects in the United States.

The Company will sell Centamin West Africa Holdings Limited ("CWAH"), which owns the Doropo Project and the Archean-Birimian Contact ("ABC") Project in Côte d'Ivoire (collectively, the "Projects"), to Resolute, which has extensive operational experience in West Africa (the "Sale"). The breakdown of the consideration for the Sale is detailed below.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Experienced Mining Executive Joins Board

Horizon Minerals Limited Experienced Mining Executive Joins Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to advise that Mr Rob (Robert) Waugh, has agreed to join the Horizon Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 May 2025.

Rob has more than 35 years' experience in the resources sector with the majority in gold and base metals. Rob has held senior exploration management roles at WMC Resources Limited (WMC) and BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), prior to his role as Managing Director of Musgrave Minerals Limited which culminated in the $200M acquisition by Ramelius Resources Limited in late 2023.

Rob has had significant exploration success over his career, including being part of the team that discovered the Break of Day, White Heat and Big Sky gold deposits at Cue Western Australia, the Nebo-Babel Ni-Cu deposit in the West Musgrave region of WA, the Cobbler gold deposit at Norseman WA and the Duke Batman and Honeypot uranium deposits in Queensland.

Rob holds a Bachelor of Science (Geology) from the University of Western Australia and a Master of Science (Mineral Economics) from the Western Australian School of Mines. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He is currently Non-Executive Chair of Caprice Resources Limited and a Non-Executive Director of Future Battery Minerals Limited.

Commenting on the Board appointment, Horizon Non-Executive Chair Mr Ashok Parekh said:

"We are delighted to welcome a leader of Rob's standing to the Horizon Board as we embark on significant drilling programs to grow our 1.8Moz resource base and look for new discoveries within our extensive land holding in the WA Goldfields. We are confident Rob will bring experience, wisdom and valuable insights to this exciting growth phase for the Company."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement of Units and Welcomes New Institutional Investor

Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement of Units and Welcomes New Institutional Investor

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of April 8, 2025, and April 22, 2025, the Company successfully completed its non-brokered private placement financing through the issuance of 42,705,700 units (each, a "Unit") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,135,285 (the "Offering"). The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Larry Lepard, through Equity Management Associates, LLC ("EMA") provided the lead order for the financing and were major participants in the Offering. Lahontan is excited to welcome Mr. Lepard and EMA as shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Intersects 62.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m on San Antonio West Zone at True North

1911 Gold Intersects 62.40 g/t Au over 1.00 m on San Antonio West Zone at True North

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCBB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce the assay results from eight (8) drill holes for 1,371.0 metres ("m") from the ongoing surface drill program at the recently discovered San Antonio West target at the True North Project. The True North project, including a permitted mill, camp, and tailings facility, is centrally located within the Company's 100%-owned Rice Lake Gold property in southeast Manitoba, Canada .

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Rio Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Rio Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

Related News

Uranium Investing

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

Battery Metals Investing

American Salars Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Identifies a Near-Surface High-Grade Critical Mineral Target at the Havens Steady VMS Deposit, Newfoundland

gold investing

Award of Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) Co-funding

Agriculture Investing

Clarification to Offtake & Distribution Agreement

×