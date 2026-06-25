Rhona O'Connell: Gold Price Drop — Why it Happened, What's Next

Rhona O'Connell, StoneX's head of market analysis, EMEA and Asia, breaks down gold's price activity over the last six months, including its correction at the beginning of the year and this week's fall below the much-watched US$4,000 per ounce level.

Although the metal is now back above US$4,000, she sees potential for another downward leg.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.