Gravity Survey Expands Red Hill Copper-Gold Potential

Gravity Survey Expands Red Hill Copper-Gold Potential

Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced Gravity Survey Expands Red Hill Copper-Gold Potential

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Azzuro ResourcesAZ9:AUasx:az9base metals investing
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Azzuro Resources

Azzuro Resources

Progressing a high-grade copper and base metals pipeline in Mongolia Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-Grade Copper-Gold Extends Red Hill To 550m Strike

High-Grade Copper-Gold Extends Red Hill To 550m Strike

Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced High-Grade Copper-Gold Extends Red Hill To 550m StrikeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red Hill

High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red Hill

Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red HillDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Azzuro Resources

High-Grade Assays and Large Extension Confirmed at Red Hill Cu-Au Project

Azzuro Resources PLC (Azzuro or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report assay results from drillhole MU2601 and provide an update on the ongoing 2026 drilling program at the Company’s 100%-owned Red Hill (Maikhan Uul) Copper-Gold VMS Project in Mongolia.HIGHLIGHTSAssay results from drillhole MU2601 confirm thick, high-grade massive sulphide copper-gold-zinc-silver mineralisationMassive... Keep Reading...
Asian Battery Metals

Regional Exploration Identifies New Copper and Nickel Targets

Asian Battery Metals PLC (ABM or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to announce interim results and modifications of its ongoing 2024 regional reconnaissance and exploration program. The program is designed to systematically evaluate the project’s potential for Cu-Ni mineralisation in an area outside the original and main Oval Prospect through the application of a suite of exploration... Keep Reading...
Red Metal Provides Operational Update Following Recent Rainfall in Chile's Vallenar Region

Red Metal Provides Operational Update Following Recent Rainfall in Chile's Vallenar Region

Red Metal Resources Ltd. ("Red Metal" or the "Company") (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF, OTCPINK: RMESF, FSE: I660) is providing an update on the impact of recent rainfall in the Vallenar region of Chile's Atacama Region on activities at its Carrizal Copper-Gold-Cobalt Property ("Carrizal" or the... Keep Reading...
OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 5 & 6

OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 5 & 6

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference to be held August 5th - 6th. The two-day event will feature live presentations from executives representing innovative OTCQB-listed companies across... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Extends Strike Length of Mineralization at Silver Hill with 65m South Step Out from SH26-19

Metalsource Mining Extends Strike Length of Mineralization at Silver Hill with 65m South Step Out from SH26-19

Hole SH26-27 identifies approximately 15 metres (core length) of mineralization, representing the largest southern step out completed to date and extending the known Silver Hill system approximately 65 metres beyond Hole SH26-19. Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE:... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Identifies Widespread Rare Earth Element Anomalies at Burchell, Plans Next Phase of Exploration

Bold Ventures Identifies Widespread Rare Earth Element Anomalies at Burchell, Plans Next Phase of Exploration

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that widespread Rare Earth Element (REE) anomalies have now been identified in grab samples and drill core within the Hermia pluton in the northern part of Bold's Burchell Project (the "Project"), located... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Strengthens Leadership Team and Liquidity Position

CoTec Holdings Corp. Investment MagIron Strengthens Leadership Team and Liquidity Position

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") notes that MagIron LLC ("MagIron"), a U.S.-based company in which it owns an approximately 17% fully diluted equity interest, has announced a series of senior... Keep Reading...
MHM Jun26 Quarterly Report

MHM Jun26 Quarterly Report

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced MHM Jun26 Quarterly ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

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