REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Revitalist" or the "Company") (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) announces it has signed a licensing partnership agreement with Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) (‘Awakn') to implement their KARE® protocol for those suffering from Alcohol Use Disorder seeking sustained recovery measures focused on relapse prevention.

Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder was developed and validated in a Phase II a/b trial, with results announced in the American Journal of Psychiatry in January 2022. The trial delivered 86% abstinence over the six-month period post treatment versus 2% pre-trial and 25% in the current standard of care.

Under the terms of the license agreement Awakn will provide access to the proprietary therapeutics and training by their Subject Matter Experts to the Revitalist providers. Revitalist will pay an annual licensing fee and revenue share for clients seeking services through Revitalist and Awakn's partnership.

The U.S. alcohol and substance addiction treatment industry is significant with 14,000+ treatment facilities in the country generating more than $30B in revenue. However, it is a poorly performing industry with 75% relapse rates typically seen in the 12 months post treatment. Awakn aims to improve performance of this industry by providing clinic operators with access to efficient and effective treatment option under license.

Revitalist CEO, Kathryn Walker states "With the evolution of the company and continued growth strategies with partners like Awakn Life Sciences, we hired Kevin Murray, Chartered Accountant (S.A.), as interim CFO to continue growth strategies in revenue alignment with the US health care system. Mr. Murray's appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Paul Ciullo on July 24, 2022. Walker continues, "We greatly appreciate Paul's experience in growing the company to its current level and are excited to take it to the next level with Kevin."

ABOUT Awakn Life Sciences Corp

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercialising therapeutics to treat substance and behavioral addictions. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 400m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide effective therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

www.AwaknLifeSciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | www.AwaknClinics.com

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is one of the largest publicly listed, ketamine focused clinic operations operating in the United States. Each clinic enables access to psychedelic medicine, vitamin infusions and other lifestyle optimization services provided by medical and behavioral professionals. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of ketamine infusions through its network of 9 clinics operating in 6 states. Its founder and CEO, Kathryn Walker, works as a lead provider in the psychedelic space. For additional information and to be added to the Company's mailing list, please click here, https://revitalist.com/investors

Twitter: @RevitalistCorp
Facebook @RevitalistLifestyleandWellnessLtd.
Instagram: @RevitalistCorp
LinkedIn: @RevitalistLifestyleAndWellnessLtd

On Behalf of the Board
Kathryn Walker
Chief Executive Officer

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

For further information please contact:
Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Email: Info@Revitalist.com
Tel: (865) 585-8414

Awakn Life Sciences Expands Commercial Operations into the U.S. - First Licensing Partnership Agreement with Revitalist

Awakn Life Sciences Expands Commercial Operations into the U.S. - First Licensing Partnership Agreement with Revitalist

Awakn enters the U.S. addiction treatment and relapse prevention market

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today it has signed a licensing partnership agreement with Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) ("Revitalist"), one of the largest publicly listed U.S. based ketamine wellness-clinic chains. The agreement will enable Revitalist to treat clients with Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD.

Awakn Life Sciences' Phase III Trial Approved for Approximately CA$2.5 Million Funding from UK State Covering 66% of Costs

Awakn Life Sciences' Phase III Trial Approved for Approximately CA$2.5 Million Funding from UK State Covering 66% of Costs

Phase III Trial to Cost approximately CA$3.75 million with Awakn's contribution expected to be approximately CA$1.25 million, Marks First Psychedelic Phase III Trial Ever to Receive Government Funding

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), a UK government agency, has approved grant funding for 66% of the costs of Awakn's Phase III clinical trial exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD. The trial is currently forecast to cost approximately CA$3.75 million in total, with Awakn funding approximately CA$1.25 million of that.

The funding will support Awakn's lead clinical development program, Project Kestrel, which aims to deliver clear Intellectual Property (IP) and marketing authorization/regulatory approval for ketamine-assisted therapy to treat AUD in the UK and the US.

The Phase III trial is expected be the largest ketamine-assisted therapy clinical trial to date and the only Phase III psychedelic clinical trial to receive government funding. Awakn will partner with the University of Exeter (UoE) and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) to deliver the landmark trial. It is planned to be conducted across seven sites in the UK, with the treatment being administered within the NHS infrastructure. The trial is currently designed to include 280 patients and they will be followed up over the course of six to 12 months. The trial will also pilot bespoke ongoing peer support groups post-treatment.

The trial, which is targeted to be a pivotal trial, follows on from the ground-breaking results of Awakn's Phase II a/b trial announced in January 2022, which resulted in AUD participants experiencing on average 86% abstinence at six-months post treatment versus 2% pre-trial. The Phase III trial will focus on establishing further definitive evidence of the efficacy of ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD and to move towards the novel treatment being licensed for this indication. Awakn, UoE and the NHS will be working with the UK Department of Health and Social Care and other key stakeholders throughout the trial to facilitate the swift uptake within the NHS post trial, should the results be positive.

The Phase III trial will be led by Professor Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy and Professor of Psychopharmacology at the University of Exeter.

Professor Morgan commented: "It is a true honour to lead the team that will deliver this research. The trial represents a huge leap forward in the treatment of AUD. I know this will be a great source of hope for the patients we work with, their families and friends. The financial commitment by the UK Government emphasises the promise of this treatment and the scientific rigour behind the trial. This, coupled with running the trial in the NHS settings and working closely with regulators throughout, means that the probability of quick adoption is very high, should the results of this trial fulfil their early promise."

Awakn selected AUD as its lead indication because it is a chronic disease constrained by a significant treatment gap, and a poor current standard of care. AUD affects 400 million[1] people globally; with only 8% of people with this disease seeking treatment[2], and typically a 75% relapse rate within 12 months among those who have[3]. Despite this significant treatment gap and poor efficacy, the US AUD treatment market is valued at CA$45 billion[4], while the NHS in the UK spends more than CA$5.5 billion a year[5] on AUD related illness.

Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's CEO commented:"We are pleased with today's news for several reasons. A government showing such strong support for this new type of treatment is a global first. Secondly, working with the NHS to deliver the treatment in their existing infrastructure is a huge statement of intent, but most importantly, for so many millions of people around the world suffering from alcohol addiction, a new treatment hope has just got one big 'step' closer. I could not be prouder of the Awakn team and our partners for making this a reality."

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat substance and behavioral addictions. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 400m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide effective therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

www.AwaknLifeSciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | www.AwaknClinics.com

About Project Kestrel

Project Kestrel is the lead clinical development program of Awakn Life Sciences. Project Kestrel is supported by Awakn's Phase II a/b 'KARE' clinical trial which examined ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The trial resulted in patients experiencing on average 86% abstinence at 6 months post treatment versus 2% before the trial which means that study participants went from being sober on average 7 days a year to being sober on average 314 days a year. Awakn is planning to initiate a Phase III trial in the UK in 2022 and plans to seek regulatory approval in the UK and the US in due course.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to:COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: Eat More Fruit Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
awakn@eatmorefruit.com

Awakn Life Sciences Provides a Business and Corporate Update

Awakn Life Sciences Provides a Business and Corporate Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is today providing a business and corporate update.

  • Awakn launches 'Beta' phase of its Licensing and Partnerships business in North America. Awakn has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) documents with multiple well-established Clinics in North America. Once full agreements are signed, the clinics will be given access to Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Awakn's treatment is backed by the successful Phase II b trial which resulted in 86% abstinence at 6-months post treatment. The 'Beta' phase will precede the full launch which is targeted for early 2023. Awakn will work with its license partners to fine tune the roll out of the treatment in advance of the full launch.
  • Awakn has initiated its Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) application for its lead program Project Kestrel. The ILAP is a UK government run initiative that supports innovative approaches to the safe, timely and efficient development of medicines. Awakn aims to accelerate the time to market for its ketamine-assisted therapy for AUD, eventually facilitating patient access to this treatment on the National Health Service (NHS).
  • Awakn CFO, Kate Butler, is leaving the Company, effective July 31, 2022, to pursue other opportunities. Awakn has commenced the search for a permanent CFO and for the interim period Jonathan Held, Chief Business Officer, Co-founder and previous CFO has been appointed as interim CFO.
  • Awakn has filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD. This patent allows Awakn the freedom to operate and pursue its promising research and results from its Phase II a trial.
  • In 2021, Awakn signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the psychedelic company Mindcure. It was intended that Mindcure would provide their therapeutic software application (iSTRYM) as a digital system to be used in Awakn's Licensing Partnerships. Mindcure have recently announced following a strategic review they have ceased all research projects. As a result of this development, Awakn will not be pursuing an agreement with Mindcure.

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson, commented, "We are delighted to see our Licensing Partnerships business move into its 'Beta' phase as we execute on our strategy of commercializing our therapeutics. I would also like to thank Kate Butler for all her work with Awakn and wish her the very best in her next venture."

Awakn Life Sciences Receives UK State Funding to Identify Optimal Pathway to Market in UK & US for Its Lead Clinical Development Program - Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Alcohol Use Disorder

Awakn Life Sciences Receives UK State Funding to Identify Optimal Pathway to Market in UK & US for Its Lead Clinical Development Program - Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Alcohol Use Disorder

Awakn Provides Business Update on Progressing its Lead Program from Phase II b to Phase III

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), is pleased to announce it has secured funding from Innovate UK to identify the quickest and most cost-effective route to market in both the UK and the US for Awakn's lead program - proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for treating AUD. Innovate UK is the UK's national innovation agency which provided the funding in an initiative delivered jointly by CPI and ABHI.

Awakn Life Sciences to Present in Upcoming June 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences to Present in Upcoming June 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is pleased to announce that the company's CEO Anthony Tennyson will be presenting at two investor conferences this June.

Emerging Growth Conference 33
Date: WednesdayJune 22nd, 2022
Location: Virtual
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. EST
Attend: Register here

Lobe Sciences Enters into an Exclusive Agreement With iNGENu to Conduct Clinical Trials in Australia

Lobe Sciences Enters into an Exclusive Agreement With iNGENu to Conduct Clinical Trials in Australia

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with iNGENū Pty Ltd. ("iNGENū"), an Australian based Contract Research Organization (CRO), to design and conduct three or more clinical trials evaluating Lobe's proprietary psilocin analogues L-130 or L-131.

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe Sciences stated, "We are extremely happy to have partnered with iNGENū as we move our proprietary stable psilocin products into human clinical trials. iNGENū is an industry leading, full service CRO providing end-to-end services for companies developing cannabinoid and psychedelic drugs. We evaluated CRO's in multiple geographies and chose iNGENu as their core values match ours and our commitment to discovering transformational therapies for multiple Central Nervous System diseases and trauma."

Optimi Health Unveils Canada's First Natural Therapeutic Psilocybin Product For Approved Patients

Optimi Health Unveils Canada's First Natural Therapeutic Psilocybin Product For Approved Patients

Blue Serenity brings science and compassion together, will cement Thomas Hartle's legacy as a Canadian psychedelic icon

Optimi and Hartle to host press conference today at 1:00 PM EST

Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE:NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products announces that Connie Hang has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company thanks Ms. Hang for her work as CFO over the last 2 years, she will continue serving the Company as a Contractor.

Annie Storey, CPA, CA, BBA has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Storey, a director of the Company since 2017, brings over 25 years' experience in accounting, auditing, financial reporting and corporate services for Canadian and US public companies in the mining, entertainment and biotechnology sectors.

Optimi Health To Launch Therapeutic Psilocybin Product In Partnership With Patient Advocate Thomas Hartle

Optimi Health To Launch Therapeutic Psilocybin Product In Partnership With Patient Advocate Thomas Hartle

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms, as well as synthetic formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with psilocybin patient advocate, Thomas Hartle. The parties have agreed to produce a Canadian-grown and harvested natural therapeutic psilocybin product for use by approved patients.

"Honouring Thomas's incredible optimism and appreciation for life with his own natural, Canadian-grown psilocybin product is something we will cherish as a company forever," said Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi Health. "We share Thomas's energy and passion for creating the perfect psilocybin experience, and we look forward to providing a vital service to Special Access Program patients while further demonstrating to regulators that psychedelic-assisted therapies can be integrated into our existing healthcare framework."

COMPASS Pathways plc announces second quarter 2022 financial results and business highlights

-

Highlights:
  • Kabir Nath appointed as Chief Executive Officer
  • Phase III program submitted to FDA and under review
  • COMP360 phase II study in anorexia nervosa launched
  • Cash position at 30 June 2022 of $207.2 million
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the second quarter 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

Morgan Stanley Positive in First Psychedelics Research Report

Morgan Stanley Positive in First Psychedelics Research Report

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has shared its first official commentary on the psychedelics industry.

The concept of investing in psychedelic medicine received a legitimate vote of confidence of sorts after the well-established banking firm released an introductory study evaluating the potential attached to the sector.

The research is intended to offer an initial look at the psychedelics investment proposal.

