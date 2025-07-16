Wide Gold Intercepts at Mt York Support Future Resource Growth

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Three diamond drill rigs on site at 1.4Moz Mt York Gold Project, WA, with 56% of Stage 1 resource drilling complete; Results extend mineralisation along strike and at depth; good continuity of higher-grade shoots confirms new structural model
Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) (“KAI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the first 16 diamond holes drilled at its Mt York Gold Project in WA’s Pilbara, where current resources at the Main Trend sit at 1.4Moz Au. The results are from Gossan Hill (7 holes), Breccia Hill (5 holes) and Main Hill (4 holes) (Table 1), and are shown on drill plan (Figure 1) and long-section (Figure 2).
Highlights
- 36 holes for 10,025m completed at Mt York, ahead of schedule and on-budget; Stage 1 is an 80-hole, 18,000m resource expansion program
- Results for 16 holes received, with best intercepts including:
- 21m @ 1.87 g/t Au from 169m incl 9m @ 3.19 g/t Au (25MYDD009);
- 5m @ 4.26 g/t Au from 299m (25MYDD010);
- 34m @ 0.81 g/t Au from 242m incl 7m @ 2.66 g/t Au from 269m (25MYDD012);
- 24m @ 1.17 g/t Au from 222m incl 7m @ 2.62 g/t Au from 222m (25MYDD016);
- 48m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 227m incl 11m @ 3.38 g/t Au from 264m (25MYDD017).
- Higher-grade mineralisation consistently reported across Main Trend confirming and extending high-grade shoots at all prospects
- Encouraging first results likely to positively impact grades and widths of mineralisation for an updated resource estimate later in 2025
- Drilling accelerated with third diamond drill rig capable of low-angle drilling on site at the highly prospective but under-drilled Main Hill Prospect
Stage 1 drilling aims to boost gold resources at Mt York and test extensions of high- grade shoots ahead of a mineral resource estimate (MRE) update expected in 2H CY25. Stage 2 drilling later in the year or early 2026 aims to convert Inferred resources to higher confidence Indicated resources.
Kairos Managing Director Dr Peter Turner said: “The first results from Mt York continue to reinforce our belief in the potential scale of this project, and we are on track to deliver a new and much improved mineral resource estimate later in 2025 incorporating at least 18,000m of additional drilling results. We continue to ask ourselves ‘how big is the Mt York gold resource’ and will increase and expand Stage 1 drilling if we believe the mineralisation continues to be open which appears to be the case at the moment.
We are seeing good widths of mineralisation in areas where the resource model is unguided and importantly, solid higher-grade gold intercepts within the lower-grade envelopes. From the previous 2023 resource, Mt York has more than 750,000 ounces of gold at 1.6 g/t Au and the current drilling is confirming that high-grade shoots are both horizontal within the system, but also likely to be extensive (>300m) along-strike in both footwall and hangingwall positions. This is great news.
We are drilling the western half of the large Main Hill Prospect where the mineralised banded iron formation (BIF) host rocks attain 100m in true thickness but where topographic challenges previously prevented drilling. With a suitable small-footprint rig now in place, we can see an assemblage of sulphide-bearing BIF in many drill holes in this area that is associated with free-milling gold mineralisation in other parts of the Main Trend.
With drilling scheduled to continue into September and possibly beyond, we look forward to releasing results as they become available.
We are confident Mt York will become one of the Pilbara’s (and Western Australia’s) largest undeveloped gold resources with clean metallurgy once drilling is complete.”
Drill Results
Results from the first 16 holes are shown in Table 1. The Stage 1 drill holes have been designed to test the grades and widths of mineralisation and purposely looking for extensions of higher-grade pods within the entire 3,000m-long Main Trend Gold Deposit. The positions of the drill holes and their results are shown on Figure 1 (plan view) & Figure 2 (long-section).
Holes 25MYDD007 to 25MYDD009 test gaps in the resource model at Breccia Hill and confirm multiple zones of mineralisation, where 25MYDD009 returned high-grade core of 9m @ 3.19 g/t Au from 176m. This confirms the extension of a high-grade pod of mineralisation some 75m away from historic drillhole KMYD040’s result of 10m @ 4.90 g/t Au from 257m1, that confirms that higher-grade mineralisation may well form significant, horizontal zones previously not recognised yet confirmed in recent structural interpretation.
Deeper drilling into the eastern side of Main Hill has infilled and extended mineralisation with holes 25MYDD010, 012, 014 and 017. Big gains in both mineralisation width and grade are captured in hole 25MYDD017 that intercepted multiple zones including 48m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 227m including a higher-grade zone of 11m @ 3.38 g/t Au from 264m. This extends a new zone of high-grade mineralisation on the footwall position and forms part of the horizontal-plunging, high-grade zone drilled >300m to the west in hole 25MYDD012 (7m @ 2.66 g/t Au from 269m) extending to 25MYDD010 (5m @ 4.26 g/t Au from 299m) (see Figure 2). Another 5 drillholes are planned to the west of these holes to test the extension of the high-grade mineralisation for a further 500m to the west (Figure 1).
The results of the mineralised intercepts are considered close to true widths as the mineralisation has been intercepted orthogonally.
A third diamond drill rig (DDH1 drill rig #83) capable of low-angle drilling has been sent to site to accelerate the program, especially at the poorly tested but prospective Main Hill Prospect. Historic drill results of 109m @ 2.09 g/t Au from 50m (MYD24A) entirely in banded iron formation (BIF) host rocks demonstrate the importance of this prospect. The mineralised banded iron formation (BIF) rocks are the thickest (~100m true thickness) in the area but due to the topographic and access challenges around the hill, the Main Hill target has, until now, been inaccessible for drill rigs.
Holes 25MYDD001-006 are largely testing the mineralised banded iron formation (BIF) on the extreme eastern end of the Main Trend at Gossan Hill.
Rig #83 is drilling the Main Hill Prospect extensively from both the northern and southern sides of the hill (see Photo 2) to truly understand the scale of the resource in this area. There is plenty of evidence that high-grade mineralisation exists at this prospect. Results for these holes (25MYDD023, 028, 031, 032, 033, 034 – see Figure 1 and 2 for location of holes) are awaited.
Further drill results are expected throughout July, August and September and will be released to the ASX once routine quality-assurance, quality-control (QAQC) checks have been completed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Kairos Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
KAI:AU
