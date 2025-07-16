Operations update with mine production up 25% QoQ

Operations update with mine production up 25% QoQ

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Operations update with mine production up 25% QoQ

Download the PDF here.

brightstar resourcesbtr:auasx:btraustralia investinggold investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

Drilling recommences at Yunndaga

Drilling recommences at Yunndaga

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Drilling recommences at Yunndaga

Download the PDF here.

High grade gold in early stage drilling at Sandstone

High grade gold in early stage drilling at Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High grade gold in early stage drilling at Sandstone

Download the PDF here.

DFS Investor Webinar Presentation

DFS Investor Webinar Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced DFS Investor Webinar Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Merger Discussions Between Brightstar and Aurumin

Merger Discussions Between Brightstar and Aurumin

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Merger Discussions Between Brightstar and Aurumin

Download the PDF here.

DFS Presentation

DFS Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced DFS Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Pacgold

Pacgold

Keep reading...Show less
Kairos Minerals

Wide Gold Intercepts at Mt York Support Future Resource Growth

Three diamond drill rigs on site at 1.4Moz Mt York Gold Project, WA, with 56% of Stage 1 resource drilling complete; Results extend mineralisation along strike and at depth; good continuity of higher-grade shoots confirms new structural model

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) (“KAI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the first 16 diamond holes drilled at its Mt York Gold Project in WA’s Pilbara, where current resources at the Main Trend sit at 1.4Moz Au. The results are from Gossan Hill (7 holes), Breccia Hill (5 holes) and Main Hill (4 holes) (Table 1), and are shown on drill plan (Figure 1) and long-section (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Commences at Leonora South Gold Targets

Drilling Commences at Leonora South Gold Targets

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Leonora South Gold Targets

Download the PDF here.

Andy Schectman, gold and silver bars

Andy Schectman: Reset Happening Now — Gold is Key, Silver Has Massive Potential

Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, lays out his takeaways from the latest BRICS meeting, saying he sees a reset happening now.

He also weighs in on the implications for gold and explains why he sees massive potential in silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Nomi Prins, mine site.

Dr. Nomi Prins: Gold, Silver, Uranium and More — I'm Focusing on What's Real

Dr. Nomi Prins of Prinsights Global discusses the real asset uprising and how to invest.

"The uprising actually means that real assets don't have value just for what they are in terms of price — they have value for their positioning in the geopolitical power battle," she explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Pile of gold bars over black background.

5 Best-performing Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2025

The gold price soared to new record highs during the second quarter of 2025, the most recent coming when it climbed to C$4,663.85, or US$3,433.47, on June 13.

Several factors fueled gold price momentum toward the end of the second quarter, including an escalation in Middle East tensions as Israel and Iran entered into direct conflict. Although a cease fire was announced, it came after the United States dropped several 30,000 pound bombs on key Iranian nuclear sites.

Additional support for gold has come from continued uncertainty in global financial markets as the US's tariff strategy continues.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Halcones Precious Metals Announces AGM Results

Magna Terra Discovers Copper Mineralization and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland

1911 Gold Closes C$13.2 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering Including Increased Investment by Eric Sprott

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Precious Metals Investing

Halcones Precious Metals Announces AGM Results

resource investing

Magna Terra Discovers Copper Mineralization and Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at the Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Closes C$13.2 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering Including Increased Investment by Eric Sprott

Precious Metals Investing

Maritime Resources Announces Closing of $11.5 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Engages ITG as Market Maker and Closes Shares for Debt Settlement

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

×