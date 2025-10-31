Repayment of Senior Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures

Repayment of Senior Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures

Imperial Metals Corporation (the "Company" or "Imperial") (TSX:III,OTC:IPMLF) announces that it has fully repaid all outstanding senior unsecured non-convertible debentures due November 1, 2025 (the "Debentures").

The Company has repaid the principal amount of $34,470,000, along with accrued interest, under the senior unsecured non-convertible debentures issued by the Company on June 30, 2023, and amended in June 2024 (the "2023 Debentures"). The 2023 Debentures carried an interest rate of 12.0% per annum.

Additionally, the Company has repaid the principal amount of $45,000,000, along with accrued interest, under the senior unsecured non-convertible debentures issued by the Company on March 1, 2024 (the "2024 Debentures"). The 2024 Debentures also carried an interest rate of 12.0% per annum.

Further information about the Debentures can be found in the news releases dated June 16, 2023, February 6, 2024, and June 24, 2024.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver-based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Imperial Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959
Darb S. Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.669.8959


