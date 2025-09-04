RemSense Eyes More Strategic Partnerships for Global Growth

RemSense (ASX:REM) is looking to secure more strategic partnerships as the company eyes global expansion, according to CEO and Managing Director Warren Cook.

“We have a strong pipeline of services to deliver to our existing clients that's going to take us right up through to the end of the year and into the early new year. For our global growth, we see partnerships as a critical part of our strategy to give us scale and capacity to grow throughout other parts of the region,” Cook said in an interview with the Investing News Network.

RemSense’s 3D visualisation technology — called virtualplant — is used by some major companies, including Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS,NYSE:WDS) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

“(We’re) just growing globally, with projects in the US, Bangladesh and now our more recent one in Norway, and Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM), one of the largest gold companies in the world,” Cook said.

“Those are just the three tier ones, and then we've got other tier two, tier three customers who are very loyal to us, like Triangle Energy (ASX:TEG). We delivered services to the likes of BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO). So we're really putting a lot of effort into broadening our customer base, both in in tiers and globally.”

Watch the full interview with Warren Cook, CEO and managing director of RemSense, above.