Realbotix Updates Board and Establishes Expertise Advisory Committee

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, has launched an Advisory Committee focused on accelerating Realbotix's technology across its product lines and operations, and has made board member changes. The Advisory Committee's founding members are Salim Hasham, the Founder & Global Director of AI Transformation Partnerships at Google, and Andrew D'Souza, who will be moving over from the Board of Directors. Longstanding board member, Fred Pye, has retired from the board.
Salim Hasham, the Founder & Global Director of AI Transformation Partnerships at Google, is a founding member of the Advisory Committee. Mr. Hasham, also a former partner at McKinsey & PwC, brings extensive experience in AI commercialization, digital transformation, and enterprise partnerships, further strengthening Realbotix's network within the global technology ecosystem.
Andrew D'Souza, Founder and CEO at Boardy will be moving from the Board of Directors to the Advisory Committee. The Realbotix team extends its sincere appreciation for his strategic insight and leadership as a board member and looks forward to leveraging his AI expertise as an Advisory Committee member.
The Advisory Committee will continue to be built out with strategic appointments in the coming months.
"The Advisory Committee marks a pivotal moment in Realbotix's trajectory as we refine our offering and drive adoption of robotics and AI," said Andrew Kiguel, founder and CEO of Realbotix. "The calibre of the Committee's founding members, Salim Hasham of Google and Andrew D'Souza of Boardy, will be maintained as the Committee grows in the coming months."
Fred Pye is retiring as Realbotix's board member after several years of thoughtful contribution to the company's strategy. A legend in the cryptocurrency industry, Fred Pye is best known as the founder of 3iQ, Canada's first regulated digital asset investment fund manager. His career has been defined by a vision to legitimize and expand access to digital assets for institutions and retail investors alike, leaving a lasting impact on the global financial landscape.
"Fred is one the earliest and most successful crypto natives to build real, regulated businesses that changed the way institutions think about digital assets," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "His wisdom, guidance, and support have been invaluable to our board, and his legacy will continue to inspire our work as we bring advanced AI robotics to global markets. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him continued success in retirement."
Realbotix extends its sincere thanks to Fred Pye and Andrew D'Souza for their service, leadership, and commitment to the Company, and welcomes Sal Hasham to its advisory team as it continues advancing the future of AI-powered humanoid robotics.
The existing board of directors of Realbotix is comprised of 6 members, 4 of which are independent. More information can be found at https://www.realbotix.ai/board-of-directors .
About Realbotix
Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.
Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.
Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site
Forward-Looking Statements
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490