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Kevin Tran.
Blockchain Investing

Decoding the Clarity Act's Impact on Digital Assets and Banking Law

Meagen Seatter
Written by Meagen Seatter
Meagen Seatter
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
See Full Bio
Jul 28, 2026 02:12PM

The Clarity Act, a pivotal bill in Congress, could redefine how digital assets are managed in the US. Beyond crypto, it addresses key banking regulations and digital asset integration.

The Clarity Act, currently under discussion in Congress, will determine the way digital assets are handled in the US.

Often described as a crypto bill, its scope extends far beyond cryptocurrencies. At its core, the Clarity Act is a comprehensive financial services law aiming to clarify the regulatory environment for digital assets and related financial activities.

Kevin Tran, a partner at Nelson Mullins specializing in banking and fintech law, explains that while the Act addresses crypto, it also tackles fundamental questions about financial intermediation, banking regulation and how digital assets are treated under the law as more of these tools become integrated into the traditional banking system.

One of the most talked-about provisions of the Clarity Act is Section 404, which addresses digital asset rewards. The draft allows for a wide array of activities, as long as they are not explicitly classified or calculated as interest payments.

As Tran emphasizes, one of the industry’s biggest challenges lies in navigating ambiguity. For investors, staying informed and adaptable is the best strategy in this fast-changing space.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

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"It's incredibly bullish. I think it's a great opportunity to add to uranium positions," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

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