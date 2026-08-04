Tokenization has transitioned from experimental pilots to a mainstream financial innovation.

As institutions explore digital assets, the focus has shifted from whether to tokenize to determining which assets offer the most economic value at scale.

According to Jordi Esturi of Brickken, client interest has more than doubled recently, driven by regulatory clarity like Europe's MiCA, maturing infrastructure and major product launches from players like BlackRock.

As Jordi explains, building an institutional-grade infrastructure requires three core pillars. First, legal enforceability is mandatory; tokens must represent valid ownership rights enforceable across jurisdictions.

Second, interoperability is essential, as institutional markets rely on interconnected systems to ensure liquidity. Third, compatibility with legacy systems is vital. Since many financial institutions use decades-old technology, new solutions must integrate without requiring total overhauls. Despite barriers, the trajectory is clear. As legal frameworks harmonize and protocols standardize, the collaboration between traditional finance and blockchain technology will unlock unprecedented liquidity and efficiency, paving the way for a truly global digital assets marketplace.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.