Realbotix to Exhibit AI-Powered Humanoid Robots at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (" Realbotix " or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, will be exhibiting at GITEX Global 2025, one of the world's largest technology and AI intelligence events, taking place in Dubai from October 13th to 17th.

As one of the most anticipated events in the global tech calendar, GITEX Global brings together innovators and decision-makers shaping the future of AI, robotics, and smart technologies. Realbotix will gain exposure to the conference's 200,000 expected visitors from 180 countries.

Realbotix is exhibiting in collaboration with e&, a global technology group with more than 198 million subscribers in 38 countries, spanning telecom, digital services, and investments in enabling technologies like AI, cloud, and 5G. The group has selected Realbotix as its robotics partner for the event, showcasing the company's technology to e&'s partners, customers, and conference attendees.

Realbotix will display two of its M-Series full-bodied humanoid robots designed for lifelike, emotionally intelligent interaction. The robots will run a custom developed AI, ready to answer attendee questions about e&'s products, services and mobile and fixed services/plans.

"Customer service robots are enhancing retail, attracting new customers and delivering engaging, memorable experiences," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "This collaboration will showcase our newest humanoid AI-powered robot platforms and the meaningful roles they can play in customer service roles."

What to Expect from Realbotix at GITEX Global:

M-Series Robot

  • Portable, high-performance humanoid platform built for public interaction and expressive communication
  • Capable of speaking over 25 languages including Arabic
  • 39 degrees of freedom, upper-body articulation, and a compact design that fits into a suitcase-sized case
  • Engineered for both mobility and impact
  • Available in male, female, or fully customized configurations, it's suited for everything from customer-facing roles to on-stage demonstrations

Realbotix will be hosting live demonstrations throughout the event, offering an up-close look at how its robots interpret visual cues, hold nuanced conversations, and exhibit emotional intelligence in real time.

Meet Realbotix at GITEX Global 2025 – Zabeel Hall 1, stand no: Z1-A10 & Z1-A20. For more on the event, visit www.gitex.com. To explore the future of human-robot connection, visit www.realbotix.ai .

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

Realbotix.com : Product site.
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site.
Stay up-to-date on Realbotix's developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2023 showing a consolidated net revenue of AED 53.8 billion and a net profit of AED 10.3 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital , each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com

media@realbotix.com

sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

