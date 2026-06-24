Realbotix to Deploy First Humanoid Robot and AI Teachers Assistant in U.S. School District

Pilot program with Salamanca City Central School District marks major step for education technology
Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading developer of humanoid robots and AI systems, has launched Optio, its AI teacher's assistant, in a pilot program at Salamanca City Central School District on the Seneca Nation Reservation in New York. As part of the initiative, the district is also deploying a Realbotix M-Series humanoid robot to enhance interactive classroom engagement and demonstrate embodied AI in education.
Optio is Realbotix's AI-powered teacher's assistant and at-home tutor, designed to extend learning beyond school hours. Students interact with personalized avatars trained in district curriculum, delivering educationally regulated support, concept reinforcement, individual tutoring, and 24/7 homework support across multiple languages. The platform provides scalable AI assistance for both students and educators while strengthening credibility for AI, robotics, and STEM education.
The Salamanca pilot also includes deployment of a Realbotix M-Series humanoid robot, which uses natural conversation, facial expressions and real-time interaction to create engaging, hands-on learning experiences. The robot aims to encourage student participation and provide early exposure to emerging technologies.
"This deployment in a working school district represents a landmark moment for both AI and humanoid robotics," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "We are moving beyond lab demonstrations and pilots to deliver real, embodied AI directly into classrooms — supporting teachers, engaging students, and proving that advanced robotics can thrive in live educational environments. Salamanca marks the beginning of a new era where humanoid robots and intelligent AI assistants become standard tools in STEM education."
Salamanca City Central School District is a recognized Woz ED STEM Pathway district, founded by Steve Wozniak to prepare students for careers in STEM and emerging technologies. The initial Optio deployment will support high school students in Woz ED AI and Robotics courses, with planned expansion to approximately 500 high school students in the Fall semester. Educator and student feedback will guide ongoing platform development and optimization.
"Salamanca Schools are excited to partner with Realbotix to provide our students with a safe, Salamanca-specific AI tutor and our educators with customized AI tools," said Dr. Mark Beehler, Superintendent of Salamanca City Central School District.
"Schools have faced challenges with the rapid proliferation of AI and the potential for misuse by students. Working with Realbotix, we now have a powerful solution that will not replace student learning or our valued educators but instead serves as an additional custom resource to enhance learning outcomes and increase the efficiency of educators' planning and lesson development. With strong school-specific safeguards for content and privacy, this tool removes the risk of exposure to inappropriate, inaccurate, or biased information. It enables personalized learning, supports students outside the school walls, and better meets the needs of diverse and reluctant learners. We are also excited about the connection to WozEd and STEM careers, and we anticipate benefits we cannot yet fully foresee. This partnership gives all students controlled, equitable access to safe and powerful AI resources while fostering learning — not replacing it."
The program incorporates education-specific safety guardrails, including protections against inappropriate responses and unreliable outputs, while operating under full district oversight. Optio is also designed to support neurodiverse learners through personalized, always-available reinforcement and to assist teachers with lesson planning, curriculum adaptation, and differentiated instruction — all while keeping teachers in full control of content delivery.
Salamanca serves as the flagship deployment for Realbotix's broader education rollout strategy. The Company plans to measure outcomes in student engagement, concept mastery, and teacher workload reduction, with the goal of establishing a repeatable "AI teaching assistant layer" for additional districts and STEM-focused schools.
About Realbotix
Realbotix is a leading U.S. based developer of humanoid robots and advanced AI systems designed for natural human interaction in both enterprise and consumer environments. Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented technologies deliver lifelike facial expressions, fluid motion, agentic vision, and rich social engagement — establishing the company as a category leader in human-centric robotics and embedded AI.
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Andrew Kiguel, CEO
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