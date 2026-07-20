Video

Kyle Sonlin.
Blockchain Investing

How the Clarity Act Could Reshape Digital Asset Markets

Meagen Seatter
Written by Meagen Seatter
Meagen Seatter
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
See Full Bio
Georgia Williams
Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul 20, 2026 03:23PM

As the Clarity Act resurfaces, its potential to transform digital asset regulation is under scrutiny. What does this mean for yield distribution and market stability?

The regulatory landscape of digital assets is constantly evolving, creating both opportunities and uncertainties for market participants.

As the Clarity Act re-enters the spotlight, many investors, developers and institutions are reexamining the impact this legislation could have on the future of digital assets, tokenization and industry growth.

In this episode, Kyle Sonlin, President of Sonlin Ventures and President and Co-Founder of Global Settlement Network, explored the core issues at stake, including how the Act aims to clarify regulatory ambiguities, influence tokenized assets and encourage institutional adoption, ultimately shaping the future of the digital economy.

The Clarity Act aims to determine whether a digital asset is classified as a security or a commodity. This distinction is critical because securities require strict registration and compliance, whereas commodities are governed by a more flexible regulatory framework.

This regulatory fog has been a major bottleneck for market growth, especially regarding how yield is paid on stablecoins and other tokenized assets. One of the most contentious issues in digital asset regulation is the question of whether or not yield can be passed through to users in a compliant way.

While traditional financial institutions claim control over yield, arguing direct pass-throughs could violate banking rules, the crypto community advocates for revenue sharing, asserting these proportional earnings belong to users.

The implications extend beyond regulatory compliance - yield can influence inflation, systemic risks and overall market stability, as Kyle explained, noting that attaching interest rates to dollar-backed assets “shakes up the snow globe pretty dramatically.”

A key feature of the bill is its effort to delineate between different types of tokens, including those sold as securities versus those functioning as utility or network tokens. This clarity can unlock new markets and streamline compliance for issuers and financial service providers.

The Act’s clarifications are poised to facilitate the tokenization of real-world assets—such as real estate, private credit, and other illiquid assets—making it easier for institutions to participate in digital markets.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

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