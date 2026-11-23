New enterprise pilot introduces intelligent robotic check-in, guest assistance, and automated service workflows for hotels, conferences, and hospitality.
Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) is expanding into intelligent guest services, hospitality, and event automation. The Company is launching the initiative with a pilot in collaboration with a leading Swedish telecommunications provider, demonstrating how humanoid robots can automate guest-facing workflows while delivering natural, personalized interactions.
Scheduled for late November, the pilot will feature two Realbotix Series 1 tabletop humanoid robots integrated with enterprise event management systems. The robots will handle guest check-in and showcase a range of capabilities:
- Automated Guest Check-In : Computer vision for QR-code scanning, real-time attendee verification, registration, and badge printing via enterprise software integrations.
- Conversational AI Assistance : Natural-language responses to questions about schedules, speakers, locations, and other event details.
- Humanlike Interaction : Expressive facial movements, natural speech, and real-time visual attention for engaging guest experiences.
- Enterprise System Integration : Secure API connectivity with existing registration, scheduling, and guest management platforms.
- Intelligent Workflow Management : State-based interactions, transaction validation, error handling, and staff escalation for reliable real-world operation.
- Customizable AI Personalities : Tailored voices, behavior, knowledge bases, and conversational styles to match brand and operational needs.
The pilot forms the foundation of a broader Realbotix product vertical spanning hotel check-ins, hospitality concierge services, conference registration, visitor management, and interactive customer service. Realbotix envisions humanoid robots working alongside human staff to handle repetitive guest-facing tasks, allowing employees to focus on higher-value, personalized interactions.
By combining embodied AI, real-time vision, conversational intelligence, and enterprise workflow automation, Realbotix aims to establish a new category of intelligent, humanlike service interfaces across multiple industries.
"Hospitality and events are a natural fit for our humanoid robots," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "This pilot demonstrates how embodied AI can manage real guest-facing workflows while freeing staff to focus on personalized service and higher-value interactions."
About Realbotix
Realbotix is a U.S. based developer of humanoid robots and advanced AI systems designed for natural human interaction in enterprise and consumer settings. Manufactured in the United States, the Company's patented technologies enable lifelike facial expressions, fluid motion, agentic vision, and rich social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a leader in human-centric robotics and embodied AI.
Realbotix will exhibit at the Humanoids Summit in Silicon Valley (December 1–2, 2026) and CES 2027 in Las Vegas (January 6–9, 2027), where attendees can view live demonstrations of the Series 1 humanoid robots and AI.
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Andrew Kiguel, CEO
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