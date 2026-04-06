RBC Global Asset Management Awarded Second Consecutive U.S. LSEG Lipper Fund Award for Investment Excellence

RBC Global Asset Management-U.S. ("RBC GAM-U.S.") announced today that its RBC BlueBay Core Plus Bond Fund (RCPRX) was awarded a LSEG Lipper Fund Award for the second consecutive year.
The RBC BlueBay Core Plus Bond Fund received the 2026 award for "Best Core Plus Bond Fund" for its investment excellence over a three-year period among 69 Core Plus Bond Funds based on risk-adjusted performance for the period ending November 30, 2025.
"This award reflects the dedication and experience of our BlueBay U.S. Fixed Income team," said Stu Kedwell, Global Chief Investment Officer at RBC Global Asset Management. "Our active management and disciplined investment strategies reflect our ongoing commitment to pursue strong, consistent results for our investors. This recognition, for the second year in a row, is an honor for the team."
For more than three decades, the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards have recognized funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year performance relative to their peers. Based on Lipper's quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards reflect a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of fund performance.
The Lipper Award was presented to RBC GAM during the 2026 United States LSEG Lipper Fund Awards ceremony in New York City on March 11.
More information about RBC GAM's U.S. mutual funds can be found at https://usmutualfunds.rbcgam.com/us/.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.
About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional) and RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc., manage approximately $572 billion in assets (CAD) and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.
Contact
Tony Catinella, tony.catinella@rbc.com
Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in lower-rated and non-rated securities present a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities. Investments in foreign securities involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. Derivatives such as futures, forwards, and swaps involve risks different from, and in certain cases, greater than the risks presented by more traditional investments. These and other risks are described more fully in the prospectus.
Before investing, you should consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, which you can view by visiting https://dfinview.com/usrbcgam or request by calling 800.422.2766. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.
2025 Award - "Best Core Plus Bond Fund" based on risk-adjusted performance over a three-year period among 70 Core Plus Bond Funds for the period ending November 30, 2024.
RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) Inc. is the Adviser for the RBC Funds Trust. The Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Securities are offered through RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.
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SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.)