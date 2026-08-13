Mining License - Titanbeach Titanium Project Approval

(TheNewswire)
August 13th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the TitanBeach Titanium Beach One Mining Licence has been Granted by the competent authorities of the Kingdom of Morocco through NSM Capital Sarl, a Company in which Steadright owns 76.5%.
See Press Release September 16th, 2025 titled, " Steadright TitanBeach Titanium Project Field Results…" for further information.
https://stockhouse.com/news/press-releases/2025/09/16/steadright-titanbeach-titanium-project-beach-one-field-results-closing-of
Dipl.-Ing. L. Jouak, CEO of NSM Capital SARL, states:
"The granting of this approval marks a historic milestone for NSM Capital and represents an important step forward for Morocco's mining sector. It provides the foundation for the next phase of development of a mineral development project of significant scale and, over the long term, creates substantial opportunities for investment, industrial development and the creation of sustainable value in Morocco."
"To our knowledge, this represents a significant first for Morocco in terms of the scale of the designated area covered by such a mining approval."
"We would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Wali of Guelmim and to the Mayor of Tan-Tan for their valuable support, cooperation and assistance throughout this process."
Steadright CEO Matt Lewis states:
"Following a meeting with NSM Capital SARL yesterday, the Company was informed that the Mining Licence for the TitanBeach Titanium Beach One Project had been approved by the competent Moroccan authorities."
"The approved project area covers approximately 4 kilometres by 4 kilometres, representing a total area of approximately 16 square kilometres."
"This is an extremely significant milestone for both Steadright and NSM Capital SARL. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco for its support and cooperation."
"We extend our deepest appreciation to His Majesty King Mohammed VI for his visionary leadership and continued commitment to the development of Morocco's mining sector."
"We would also like to express our sincere thanks to the Wali of Guelmim and the Mayor of Tan-Tan for their valuable support, cooperation and assistance throughout this process."
"We are delighted with this important achievement and are working diligently to gather further information that can be shared with our shareholders as the project progresses."
ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan Critical Mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, along with the Copper Valley Project. Steadright has also has a binding MOU for the Historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco that already has a Permitted Mining Licence.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Tel: 1-905-410-0587
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful exploration and development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be
registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
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