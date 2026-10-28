Radius Gold Reports Change in Exploration Management and Provides Update on Tierra Roja Drill Program

(TheNewswire)
October 28, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU,OTC:RDUFF) ("Radius" or the "Company") reports that Alejandro Ly has ceased as the Company's Vice-President, Exploration.
Planning and execution of the initial drill program at the Company's Tierra Roja copper project in southern Peru will be managed by the Company's President, Dr. Luke Longridge, together with Country Manager, Pedro Garcia. Mr. Garcia has been instrumental in advancing the permitting process, securing authorization to initiate exploration activities, and accelerating field preparations. The geological team is in place in Peru and has been actively advancing surface sampling and detailed drill planning.
Tierra Roja Drill Program Preparations
The Company has signed contracts with local contractors for the preparation of access and drill pads. This work, together with establishment of the on-site camp, has commenced. Drill pads, access roads, and a drilling camp on site are expected to be completed within the next two weeks. The Company has also signed a contract with a drilling contractor who will mobilize to site once pad preparation is complete. The Company expects drilling to commence in mid-November 2026.
The initial program of diamond drillholes is planned at approximately 3,000 metres and is designed to test mineralization to depths of approximately 500 metres. With La Niña conditions having the potential to cause access disruptions should the program extend significantly into the rainy season, the Company is prioritizing a focused, efficient first-pass campaign.
Following the rainy season and after receipt of assays from this first round of drilling, a second, larger drill program is planned for early in 2027.
Qualified Person
Luke Longridge, PhD, P.Geo, is the President of Radius and is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Longridge has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Radius Gold Inc.
Radius Gold Inc. is an exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-quality projects in the Americas. The Company's strategy is to identify, acquire and advance exploration opportunities with strong discovery potential.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
CEO and Chairman
Radius Gold Inc.
1111 Melville Street, Suite 1000
Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6, Canada
Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829
Email: info@goldgroup.com
Website: www.radiusgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's exploration activities; the planning, timing and execution of the initial drill program at Tierra Roja; the commencement and completion of access and pad preparation and camp establishment; mobilization of drill contractors; the expected start of drilling in mid-November 2026; the planned scope of the initial program (approximately 3,000 metres comprising a mix of reverse circulation and diamond drilling aimed at confirming mineralization to depths of approximately 500 metres); the Company's intention to prioritize rapid execution ahead of the rainy season; and the expectation that a second, larger drill program will commence early in 2027 following the rainy season and receipt of assays from the initial program. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "expects", "expected", "anticipate", "anticipates", "anticipated", "plan", "plans", "planned", "intend", "intends", "intended", "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "aimed", "prioritizing", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; the ability of contractors to perform in accordance with the terms of their contracts; weather and seasonal conditions, including potential impacts from La Niña and the rainy season on access, logistics and operations; the timing of receipt and interpretation of assay results; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and the planned exploration activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that contractors will perform as contracted; that weather and seasonal conditions will permit the planned schedule; that assays from the initial program will be received in a timeframe that supports the planned 2027 follow-up program; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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